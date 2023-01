Talk of Amrabat to Barcelona on loan, do we think that's legit?



Barcelona offered 3m euros loan fee and an option for a 37m transfer in the summer, Fiorentina rejected it but I feel like if it was a straight transfer for the same fee earlier in the window it could have been accepted.As the trend seems to be nowadays Amrabat didn’t report to training the next day, would take him here but yeah that’s another discussion.