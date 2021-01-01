Talk of Amrabat to Barcelona on loan, do we think that's legit?



Barcelona offered 3m euros loan fee and an option for a 37m transfer in the summer, Fiorentina rejected it but I feel like if it was a straight transfer for the same fee earlier in the window it could have been accepted.As the trend seems to be nowadays Amrabat didnt report to training the next day, would take him here but yeah thats another discussion.