Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15760 on: Today at 02:05:54 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:03:09 pm
But there are no short term solutions out there! De Paul from atletico is another one. Im sure there were reports before the World Cup that atletico would let him leave in January. Keissie from Barca would probably be another one, youd be able to get short term

Everyone else is bringing in players to plug the gaps. Not us, we have one target and one target only.

Who we probably won't sign cause we won't have enough money for it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15761 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:05:54 pm
Who we probably won't sign cause we won't have enough money for it.

That skint that we cant afford a loan fee?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15762 on: Today at 02:10:04 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:08:55 pm
That skint that we cant afford a loan fee?

No I mean the one and only target. We probably aren't even getting them anyway because we won't be able to afford them outside the CL
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15763 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:10:04 pm
No I mean the one and only target. We probably aren't even getting them anyway because we won't be able to afford them outside the CL

Yep missed out on Tchouaméni, not a single player good enough to improve the squad. Just wait till Bellingham goes to Madrid or City and we go into next season renewing the contracts of Milner and keita.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15764 on: Today at 02:17:27 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:12:48 pm
Yep missed out on Tchouaméni, not a single player good enough to improve the squad. Just wait till Bellingham goes to Madrid or City and we go into next season renewing the contracts of Milner and keita.

My bets on Nunes and maybe Mount being purchased for a slight improvement of a Europe challenge in the league maybe. All on a net spend of a Fredo and a packet of monster munch
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15765 on: Today at 02:38:39 pm »
Was quite surprised to see Cancelo go to Bayern as I thought he was a starter for them, or have I missed something, has that Lewis taken his place?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15766 on: Today at 02:43:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:38:39 pm
Was quite surprised to see Cancelo go to Bayern as I thought he was a starter for them, or have I missed something, has that Lewis taken his place?

Hes had a big bust-up with Guardiola, hence him leaving.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15767 on: Today at 03:08:13 pm »
Isco to Union Berlin is off.

Appears from Union's statement that he pulled a Fekir - went to the medical then demanded a different financial package before signing

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1620433975264301056?t=6pAaRhroQ5TImMwjrxDkXg&s=19

Quote
Union Berlin official statement: We wanted to have Isco in Berlin, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today  contrary to the previous agreement. 🚨🔴 #DeadlineDay

The transfer will not happen.

Didn't he have a big falling out and demand to be released by Seville too. Sounds like a baddun really
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15768 on: Today at 03:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:43:18 pm
Hes had a big bust-up with Guardiola, hence him leaving.

Yeah huge argument between the two and by all accounts got very personal.

Dont think Cancelo was ever going to recover after he said if Pep didnt take steroids when he was younger he wouldnt have such a small cock.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15769 on: Today at 03:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:08:13 pm
Isco to Union Berlin is off.

Appears from Union's statement that he pulled a Fekir - went to the medical then demanded a different financial package before signing

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1620433975264301056?t=6pAaRhroQ5TImMwjrxDkXg&s=19

Didn't he have a big falling out and demand to be released by Seville too. Sounds like a baddun really

They really should know better then to try that with a German club, these people are way more sensible.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15770 on: Today at 03:19:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:09:30 pm
Yeah huge argument between the two and by all accounts got very personal.

Dont think Cancelo was ever going to recover after he said if Pep didnt take steroids when he was younger he wouldnt have such a small cock.

How many a day did you used to be on?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15771 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 01:13:11 pm
Talk of Amrabat to Barcelona on loan, do we think that's legit?

Barcelona offered 3m euros loan fee and an option for a 37m transfer in the summer, Fiorentina rejected it but I feel like if it was a straight transfer for the same fee earlier in the window it could have been accepted.

As the trend seems to be nowadays Amrabat didnt report to training the next day, would take him here but yeah thats another discussion.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15772 on: Today at 04:45:34 pm »
Tap-in claiming Nottingham Forest want Keylor Navas on loan
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15773 on: Today at 04:51:51 pm »
Really dont want Chelsea signing Enzo. Hopefully Benfica are just taking them for a ride.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15774 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:51:51 pm
Really dont want Chelsea signing Enzo. Hopefully Benfica are just taking them for a ride.

Nah sounds like it's done.

We weren't ever going to sign him anyway so why not.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15775 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:51:51 pm
Really dont want Chelsea signing Enzo.

He's not all that, didn't really want him anyway!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15776 on: Today at 05:15:10 pm »
Marcel Sabitzer and his agent on his way to Manchester (Utd) to sort out the loan with option to buy deal:

https://twitter.com/Sky_Torben/status/1620467865127358464?s=20
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15777 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
I think Sabitzer is an under the radar good signing unfortunately. He has been good each time I've seen him play.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15778 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
Did Arsenal just pay Chelsea 12M for Jorginho instead of signing him for free in a few months?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15779 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:16:55 pm
I think Sabitzer is an under the radar good signing unfortunately. He has been good each time I've seen him play.

Our loan signings are terrible but this one would have actually made sense for us. Good Eriksen replacement for them anyway for the rest of the season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15780 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:16:55 pm
I think Sabitzer is an under the radar good signing unfortunately. He has been good each time I've seen him play.

Unfortunately seems like they're starting to get the hang of this transfer lark.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15781 on: Today at 05:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 05:21:48 pm
Unfortunately seems like they're starting to get the hang of this transfer lark.
who else did they get this winter, Weghorst, anyone else?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15782 on: Today at 05:37:46 pm »
Arsenal will probably get Caicedo in the summer now anyway.

Or maybe Chelsea.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15783 on: Today at 05:40:03 pm »
But we keep being told theres no one out there?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15784 on: Today at 05:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:40:03 pm
But we keep being told theres no one out there?

No one that will "improve" us. we like to wait for those players nowadays - and its just not worth signing good players.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15785 on: Today at 05:56:00 pm »
Bernardo Silva wants to leave for Barca, hope it's true
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15786 on: Today at 05:57:07 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:56:00 pm
Bernardo Silva wants to leave for Barca, hope it's true

He's wanted to go to Barca for the past 3 years or so but it never happens.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15787 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:56:00 pm
Bernardo Silva wants to leave for Barca, hope it's true
That's about the 3rd window running we've heard that now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15788 on: Today at 06:00:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:23:14 pm
who else did they get this winter, Weghorst, anyone else?

Not that I'm aware of but they made a couple of good additions in the summer and it seems to be paying off.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15789 on: Today at 06:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 06:00:41 pm
Not that I'm aware of but they made a couple of good additions in the summer and it seems to be paying off.
Well Sabitzer is a temporary replacement for one of those additions, Eriksen.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15790 on: Today at 06:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 05:21:48 pm
Unfortunately seems like they're starting to get the hang of this transfer lark.
Apart from the £85m wasted on a useless show pony of course.
