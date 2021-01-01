But there are no short term solutions out there! De Paul from atletico is another one. Im sure there were reports before the World Cup that atletico would let him leave in January. Keissie from Barca would probably be another one, youd be able to get short termEveryone else is bringing in players to plug the gaps. Not us, we have one target and one target only.
Who we probably won't sign cause we won't have enough money for it.
That skint that we cant afford a loan fee?
No I mean the one and only target. We probably aren't even getting them anyway because we won't be able to afford them outside the CL
Yep missed out on Tchouaméni, not a single player good enough to improve the squad. Just wait till Bellingham goes to Madrid or City and we go into next season renewing the contracts of Milner and keita.
Was quite surprised to see Cancelo go to Bayern as I thought he was a starter for them, or have I missed something, has that Lewis taken his place?
Union Berlin official statement: We wanted to have Isco in Berlin, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today contrary to the previous agreement. 🚨🔴 #DeadlineDayThe transfer will not happen.
Hes had a big bust-up with Guardiola, hence him leaving.
Isco to Union Berlin is off.Appears from Union's statement that he pulled a Fekir - went to the medical then demanded a different financial package before signinghttps://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1620433975264301056?t=6pAaRhroQ5TImMwjrxDkXg&s=19Didn't he have a big falling out and demand to be released by Seville too. Sounds like a baddun really
Yeah huge argument between the two and by all accounts got very personal.Dont think Cancelo was ever going to recover after he said if Pep didnt take steroids when he was younger he wouldnt have such a small cock.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Talk of Amrabat to Barcelona on loan, do we think that's legit?
Really dont want Chelsea signing Enzo. Hopefully Benfica are just taking them for a ride.
Really dont want Chelsea signing Enzo.
I think Sabitzer is an under the radar good signing unfortunately. He has been good each time I've seen him play.
Unfortunately seems like they're starting to get the hang of this transfer lark.
But we keep being told theres no one out there?
Bernardo Silva wants to leave for Barca, hope it's true
who else did they get this winter, Weghorst, anyone else?
Not that I'm aware of but they made a couple of good additions in the summer and it seems to be paying off.
