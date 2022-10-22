« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 389 390 391 392 393 [394]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1156397 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15720 on: Today at 10:54:18 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:45:19 am
So let's break those numbers down.  Arsenal's revenue was 433.5m Euros in 21/22.  That was with zero European football - and their total wage bill according to that table would therefore be 251m (58%).  That money *does* include (approximately adjusted to euros), for instance, 10.4m of salary on Lacazette, 8m for Pepe, 5.5m for Leno, 7m for "dead cap" on Auba and 2.6m of "dead cap" on Kolasanic.  So, even if they *do* have to keep Pepe next season and pay 100% of his wage, that is still c. 33.5m annual salary they have lost by losing these players.

Since then, the players you mentioned will be on c. 650k a week combined (Jesus is on 280k, Zinchenko 160k, Viera 50k, Trossard 100k, Kiwor 60k) - or 33.8m euros, and the doubling of Martinelli's salary from 100k to 200k will add another 5.2m.  So their wage bill would have increased by c.39m, but decreased by 33.5m (assuming they don't sell Pepe).  OR a net increase of 5.5m euros.   Hardly bankrupting, is it?

Meanwhile, the expected increase to a club's revenue going from no European football to CL (and assuming qualification through the Group Stages) is around 70-80 - a combination of increased gate receipts for the club for extra games and the tv revenue & prize money from UEFA, and can be far higher (we earnt 100m by getting to the final for instance).  By the way, these numbers are all based on the current tv deal - the new one from 2024 is estimated at 20-25% total more for UEFA - so if they do pass those increases onto the clubs, then the revenue for CL will increase.  And doesn't include expected increases to sponsorships you get for being in the CL

Now let's look at transfers - over the past 2 seasons, Arsenal have spent 350m euros on signings (and got 50m back).  Across a 5 year ammortization, that net spend of 300m would be 60m a year - a figure which when couples with the increase to their wage bill of 5.5m euros would be about what they will make *IF* they make the CL every season. 

This is the point many on here are making around them not being in the same ballpark as Chelsea, Newcastle or Man City (or even Man United/Everton) - YES they are "gambling" their future on making that CL every year, which in a competitive PL is difficult.  BUT the finances do show that if they do that, the minimum amount they would expect their revenue to rise MORE than covers the increased wage bill expenditure (thanks to them getting rid of a few older highly paid players) and net transfer spend over the past 2 years.

When we were at the top, we took a different approach - we rewarded pretty much every player in our squad with a large rise in their salary, and spent the extra on renovating and enlarging the ground.  Arsenal this year (so including all the players listed above) have 2 players on 200k or more (Jesus and Partey) - we have 3 (Salah, VVD, Thiago); they have 2 players making 150-200 (Zinchenko, and Pepe), we have 4 (Trent, Bobby, Fabinho, Allison); they have 4 more earning 100-150k (White, Xhaka, Odegaard, Nketiah), we have 8 (Hendo, Jota, Nunez, Keita, Ox, Melo(!), Matip, Robbo)).

Looking at the numbers, I do agree that a lot of their squad will probably receive raises over the next couple years - as you pointed out, Saka is on 70k (same as Nat Phillips!), Saliba is on 40k (same as Carvalho for us), etc.  But then you also have Cedric (75k), Pablo Mari (80k), and (as above) Pepe (150k) who will all be gone by next summer - freeing up enough for 3 raises of 100k a week to some of their lower earners without impacting the overall cost.  If they sell them, not only are the wages increases offset earlier, the money from those transfers will be added to that number above where I said the lowest revenue increase, coupled with losing Auba/Laca/Leno this year, will more than cover the total expenditure of the last 2 years of transfers PLUS wages over 5 years.


Brilliant in depth  analysis that. Good old fashioned speculating to accumulat...ing.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,952
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15721 on: Today at 11:06:49 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:26:38 am
They wanted a young, dynamic, energetic CM and when he's not available they sign....Jorginho. And thats evidence of good recruitment?

It's better than no recruitment I'm afraid. Jorginho will hold the ball for them and calm things down, even if sometimes that might be for 30 mins. He is a good footballer, they have plenty of energy and movement elsewhere I'm afraid. 18 month deal so no real drain on their resources either.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15722 on: Today at 11:12:43 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:06:49 am
It's better than no recruitment I'm afraid. Jorginho will hold the ball for them and calm things down, even if sometimes that might be for 30 mins. He is a good footballer, they have plenty of energy and movement elsewhere I'm afraid. 18 month deal so no real drain on their resources either.



Plus they love a dive so good to have another regular penalty taker on board.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,334
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15723 on: Today at 11:13:01 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:06:49 am
It's better than no recruitment I'm afraid. Jorginho will hold the ball for them and calm things down, even if sometimes that might be for 30 mins. He is a good footballer, they have plenty of energy and movement elsewhere I'm afraid. 18 month deal so no real drain on their resources either.

Go for someone like Caicedo and when you can't get him your next target is a player who is the polar opposite as a CM? I mean sure, great, its an extra body. Its not good recruitment, at all. Its a squad place, its a player on the wane, its high wages. Its frankly the sort of thing they did when they signed David Luiz, for all the crowing about how they've changed tactics with signings and aren't going to make the same mistakes....
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,039
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15724 on: Today at 11:16:09 am »
Fair play to Arsenal for strengthening while they're ahead and not fucking about for a month :D
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,952
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15725 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:13:01 am
Go for someone like Caicedo and when you can't get him your next target is a player who is the polar opposite as a CM? I mean sure, great, its an extra body. Its not good recruitment, at all. Its a squad place, its a player on the wane, its high wages. Its frankly the sort of thing they did when they signed David Luiz, for all the crowing about how they've changed tactics with signings and aren't going to make the same mistakes....

Mate they are going to win the league (I think) so we can crow all we like. Waste of time and energy.

Using the transfer market, you will sometimes make mistakes, sometimes fill a little gap. Sadly, when we want to bring on a midfielder to shore up a game, it looks like the shitshow Fabinho gave us on the weekend.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15726 on: Today at 11:20:11 am »
I thought Arsenal would have went in for Douglaz Luiz again if they're not getting Caicedo. Jorginho is alright, maybe they're looking ab it of experience and clam heads for the rest of the season
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15727 on: Today at 11:22:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:13:01 am
Go for someone like Caicedo and when you can't get him your next target is a player who is the polar opposite as a CM? I mean sure, great, its an extra body. Its not good recruitment, at all. Its a squad place, its a player on the wane, its high wages. Its frankly the sort of thing they did when they signed David Luiz, for all the crowing about how they've changed tactics with signings and aren't going to make the same mistakes....

Thats twice youve been right this month.

It could be easily look like a waste of money this move.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15728 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:20:11 am
I thought Arsenal would have went in for Douglaz Luiz again if they're not getting Caicedo. Jorginho is alright, maybe they're looking ab it of experience and clam heads for the rest of the season

He just signed a new contract at villa and theyre the other in form team in the league so wouldnt have made sense financially.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15729 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »

Get French Football News

@GFFN
Breaking | Kamaldeen Sulemana chooses Southampton over Everton & will move for 25m from Rennes. More follows.

 ;D
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,855
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15730 on: Today at 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:13 am
Get French Football News

@GFFN
Breaking | Kamaldeen Sulemana chooses Southampton over Everton & will move for 25m from Rennes. More follows.

 ;D

NO ONE wants to go there! I mean, can't blame them but still. FUCKED
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,527
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15731 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
Harry Souttar to Leicester for £15m
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,241
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15732 on: Today at 12:10:50 pm »
Fernandez to Chelsea may be off.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15733 on: Today at 12:16:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:10:50 pm
Fernandez to Chelsea may be off.

In which case we can call him Enzo again.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15734 on: Today at 12:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 07:58:16 am
But the money is spread over the years in years in the players contract. If they sell a youth product in Gallagher today for 40 mil its wiped off instantly so whilst he might respond with a lame gif saying "thank you" I am correct as proven by yourself.

I mean I understand your point, but I don't see how what I wrote proved anything you said to be more correct.

I think the way you explained it is reductive and suggests that Chelsea can cleverly game the system quite easily. I made the point that in reality, this gives them much less financial room to change the squad over the next few years. Assuming they sign Fernandez, it's £100m on the books every year for the next six years or so, and that's only from the players they've signed since the summer. You can also add on to that quite a few big players like Havertz and Lukaku, whose large transfer fees are still being amortised in accounts. That's an enormous financial millstone to carry on the books every year for the forseeable.

Like you say, the way around it is to sell players every year for decent money, but they don't actually have that many saleable assets. A lot of their players are either old (Koulibaly, Thiago Silva), often injured (Kante, Pulisic) stagnating (Jorginho) or have their contracts ending before too long (Mount). There's also the fact that clubs will know they need to sell because of all the spending, and will therefore have more power in negotiating buying their players.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:19 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15735 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
They love buying Chelsea's crap, don't they.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15736 on: Today at 12:27:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:10:50 pm
Fernandez to Chelsea may be off.

Has it?

Duncan Castles seems to be saying it's almost done, although I can't remember if he is a chancer or not
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15737 on: Today at 12:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:27:42 pm
Has it?

Duncan Castles seems to be saying it's almost done, although I can't remember if he is a chancer or not

Huge chancer and a c*nt to boot.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15738 on: Today at 12:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:29:55 pm
Huge chancer and a c*nt to boot.

I thought he was but wasn't sure
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15739 on: Today at 12:48:59 pm »
I think Benfica want all the money now (up to 20% going to river plate who put in a sell on clause). Chelsea want to buy now pay later in installments, benfica telling them all the money now or his release clause hasnt been met.

Itll probably get done in the end but Chelsea need to stop being cheapskates and pay up.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,099
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15740 on: Today at 12:52:11 pm »
Has Jorginho lost his legs as bad as Fabinho? He was talked of as a Ballon DOr winner in 2021
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,527
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15741 on: Today at 12:55:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:48:59 pm
I think Benfica want all the money now (up to 20% going to river plate who put in a sell on clause). Chelsea want to buy now pay later in installments, benfica telling them all the money now or his release clause hasnt been met.

Itll probably get done in the end but Chelsea need to stop being cheapskates and pay up.

Their recent transfer behaviour has set the tone for this. Benfica have every right to react the way they have and it wouldn't be a surprise if Chelsea end up paying it and put Fernandez on an 8+ year contract
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15742 on: Today at 12:59:02 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:25:32 am
Jorginho joining Arsenal after they failed to bring in Caicedo. Funny how some recruitment teams have alternatives to their main targets instead of binning a whole season waiting for them to become available.

That sure isn't my first reaction. I'd bang my head against the wall and start to wonder what they were thinking to be honest. Maybe they are missing a Caicedo type of player + a Jorginho type of player, and then they are solving one need now. But otherwise it is a weird logic. 
Logged

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,201
  • * * * * *
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15743 on: Today at 01:13:11 pm »
Talk of Amrabat to Barcelona on loan, do we think that's legit?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15744 on: Today at 01:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:52:11 pm
Has Jorginho lost his legs as bad as Fabinho? He was talked of as a Ballon DOr winner in 2021

Dont think Jorginho had any legs to begin with. He keeps the ball moving , and mostly sideways .thats about it.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • BOBBINS!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15745 on: Today at 01:18:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:13:56 pm
Dont think Jorginho had any legs to begin with. He keeps the ball moving , and mostly sideways .thats about it.
Dont forget those silly hop-skip penalties - you may have those to look forward to as well.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15746 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm »
United and Chelsea trying to get Sabitzer from Bayern.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15747 on: Today at 01:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:19:34 pm
United and Chelsea trying to get Sabitzer from Bayern.

I am not sure how he has been for Bayern, and fee is also a question, but I really feel from his time and Leipzig if he was available we should have looked in to him, really seems like a player we could really use from as far back as when we lost Gini.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15748 on: Today at 01:23:38 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 01:18:01 pm
Dont forget those silly hop-skip penalties - you may have those to look forward to as well.

It was ok when he was scoring them, hes not even doing that lately
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15749 on: Today at 01:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:19:34 pm
United and Chelsea trying to get Sabitzer from Bayern.

Wouldn't want him permanently but would have been good for us to help for 6 months.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15750 on: Today at 01:31:37 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:25:32 am
Jorginho joining Arsenal after they failed to bring in Caicedo. Funny how some recruitment teams have alternatives to their main targets instead of binning a whole season waiting for them to become available.
Paying £12millon for a 31 year old player with 6 months left on his contract, on the last day of the transfer window is a panic buy.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,389
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15751 on: Today at 01:36:16 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:31:37 pm
Paying £12millon for a 31 year old player with 6 months left on his contract, on the last day of the transfer window is a panic buy.

I dont see it as that, they know they have to win the league this season, they cant blow it now with the lead they have, they know Abu Dhabi wont be as off the pace 2 years in a row.

So if he helps do that, itll be worth it - they have the money, they spend shit loads.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 389 390 391 392 393 [394]   Go Up
« previous next »
 