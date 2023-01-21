

So we have to compete without spending any money otherwise we are buying succcess and FFP will close us down. In the meantime Chelsea have spent 600m in 5 months. Sounds logical.



Eh, re-read my post and stop with the strawman arguments, because I haven't said that at all.While I do find it pretty annoying that Arsenal are throwing money around lately in a way that we're seemingly unable to do (despite years of success for us and years of failure for you, along with an enormous gulf in revenue), I've also stated clearly that Arsenal don't have the same wage or transfer budget as City. Or indeed Chelsea.What I do have more of a problem with - again, if you'll actually read my previous post - is the jumped-up, smug, "we are the model" attitude that I keep reading from you on here. All this after years of fuckups and getting things wrong, followed by five good months.It's completely understandable that you're excited - we can all agree you have a really good, exciting team and like I've fully admitted, I'm jealous as it reminds me of how we've been in our pomp - but the sudden, "we've made it and it makes perfect sense that we can spend freely and Liverpool haven't a pot to piss in" attitude can grate sometimes.