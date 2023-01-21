« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15680 on: Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm
Thats football its been happening for years now. Why are we suprised players are going for premium? This is not the days of getting Kewell for 5million. Those days are finished. Its a premium because hes young and he plays in a niche position where most of the best players are all 30+ and on their way down. Everyone knows strikers and cms cost the most because there isnt a huge pool of them.

Spending over 700 mill across two transfer windows is not normal by the way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15681 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm »
Could add Fernandez and Caicedo before tomorrow is done.  ;D

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15682 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm »
Isco to Union Berlin. All right then.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15683 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:07:32 pm
Strange watching Arsenal's activity this window. They have the money and lots of it, but seem pretty useless at doing transfers.

This has been said many times over the last 3 years. With Zinchenko, Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Partey etc. if Arteta wants jorginho then Im sure theres a plan.
I dont think Jorginho would be a Caciedo alternative. Just a short term stop gap to beef up the midfield. At 31 hed be our oldest player. Hes probably a slight upgrade on el neny , and will be used in the Europa league. Its probably better than not signing anyone. 
We havent spent like Chelsea, our highest transfer under Arteta is 50m for Jesus. We still do things to a plan and a budget. And Chelsea are winning the transfer window, but eventually we need to get back to the football.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15684 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
This has been said many times over the last 3 years. With Zinchenko, Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Partey etc. if Arteta wants jorginho then Im sure theres a plan.
I dont think Jorginho would be a Caciedo alternative. Just a short term stop gap to beef up the midfield. At 31 hed be our oldest player. Hes probably a slight upgrade on el neny , and will be used in the Europa league. Its probably better than not signing anyone. 
We havent spent like Chelsea, our highest transfer under Arteta is 50m for Jesus. We still do things to a plan and a budget. And Chelsea are winning the transfer window, but eventually we need to get back to the football.

Saliba - 30 million
Partey - 50 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Mari - 14 million
White - 58 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tomiyasy - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Tavares - 8 million
Jesus - 53 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Vieira - 35 million
Trossard - 27 million
Kiwior - 25 million
Turner - 7 million

Poor Arteta, being forced to compete with limited funds ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15685 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Saliba - 30 million
Partey - 50 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Mari - 14 million
White - 58 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tomiyasy - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Tavares - 8 million
Jesus - 53 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Vieira - 35 million
Trossard - 27 million
Kiwior - 25 million
Turner - 7 million

Poor Arteta, being forced to compete with limited funds ...

To potentially build a title winning team with the above. All youre doing is enhancing Artetas reputation with this list. Chelsea spend all that on 4 players in one window. The way you break it down is a great reminder of the fantastic business Arsenal have done, and Artetas incredible hit ratio, hardly any of these were much sought after players or ones that came on big wages. In todays market some of these transfer fees are bargains of the decade , and those figures arent even in pounds. Odegaard 37m euros, Saliba 30m euros, Partey 50m euros....... Enzo Fernandez 120m euros , Caciedo 100m euros, Mudryk 100m euros.... you get my drift.
You were probably trying to make a different point but that list shows that any premier league team could do what we did, just needs good management and patience. Especially when you consider that these transfers were done over 4 years. Outstanding rebuilding job, literally no downside to it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15686 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
To potentially build a title winning team with the above. All youre doing is enhancing Artetas reputation with this list. Chelsea spend all that on 4 players in one window. The way you break it down is a great reminder of the fantastic business Arsenal have done, and Artetas incredible hit ratio, hardly any of these were much sought after players or ones that came on big wages.
You were probably trying to make a different point but that list shows that any premier league team could do what we did, just needs good management and patience. Especially when you consider that these transfers were done over 4 years. Outstanding rebuilding job, literally no downside to it.

Actually, the signings were done over 3 years, and you still don't have a title winning team. Why else would you bid £70 million for Caicedo? Because of cocky fans like you, I will enjoy when Man City beat you to the title, even though usually I hate the fuckers with a passion ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Actually, the signings were done over 3 years, and you still don't have a title winning team. Why else would you bid £70 million for Caicedo? Because of cocky fans like you, I will enjoy when Man City beat you to the title, even though usually I hate the fuckers with a passion ...

City cant win the league. FFP will stop them..... right.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 01:09:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:51 am
City cant win the league. FFP will stop them..... right.



Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15689 on: Today at 03:25:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm
When he bought the club it was on the condition that this money was going in, so I dont see how anybody is surprised.

£1.5 billion on the teams (Mens and Womens), plus redeveloping the stadium over 10 years wasn't it?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15690 on: Today at 04:03:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
To potentially build a title winning team with the above. All youre doing is enhancing Artetas reputation with this list. Chelsea spend all that on 4 players in one window. The way you break it down is a great reminder of the fantastic business Arsenal have done, and Artetas incredible hit ratio, hardly any of these were much sought after players or ones that came on big wages. In todays market some of these transfer fees are bargains of the decade , and those figures arent even in pounds. Odegaard 37m euros, Saliba 30m euros, Partey 50m euros....... Enzo Fernandez 120m euros , Caciedo 100m euros, Mudryk 100m euros.... you get my drift.
You were probably trying to make a different point but that list shows that any premier league team could do what we did, just needs good management and patience. Especially when you consider that these transfers were done over 4 years. Outstanding rebuilding job, literally no downside to it.

Arsenal haven't got the wage or transfer budget of Man City, but pretending they're some kind of punchy underdog is becoming increasingly hollow as an argument. And the smugness is over the top at times.

You've got a very good side (being able to pick a consistent XI all the time bar Jesus helps a lot by the way) and fair play for that. I'm jealous this season, as you're playing with an intensity that we used to. But I do get irritated by the "we are a model of how to do it right" talk constantly, especially when you were blowing gigantic money on shite and paying players massive contracts off to get rid in the very recent past.

Like I say, fair play for assembling a core of several excellent young players, who have all bloomed at the same time. And Arsenal have always been the other big side I've had the biggest soft spot for. But this constant self-congratulatory tone, after one good half season following many years of absolute mediocrity, bottle jobs, and spectacular misfires, is pretty grating.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15691 on: Today at 04:23:54 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:03:33 am

Like I say, fair play for assembling a core of several excellent young players, who have all bloomed at the same time. And Arsenal have always been the other big side I've had the biggest soft spot for. But this constant self-congratulatory tone, after one good half season following many years of absolute mediocrity, bottle jobs, and spectacular misfires, is pretty grating.

Klopp is doing the same and we will see fruit next season or after. Very soon.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15692 on: Today at 04:38:37 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:03:33 am
Arsenal haven't got the wage or transfer budget of Man City, but pretending they're some kind of punchy underdog is becoming increasingly hollow as an argument. And the smugness is over the top at times.

You've got a very good side (being able to pick a consistent XI all the time bar Jesus helps a lot by the way) and fair play for that. I'm jealous this season, as you're playing with an intensity that we used to. But I do get irritated by the "we are a model of how to do it right" talk constantly, especially when you were blowing gigantic money on shite and paying players massive contracts off to get rid in the very recent past.

Like I say, fair play for assembling a core of several excellent young players, who have all bloomed at the same time. And Arsenal have always been the other big side I've had the biggest soft spot for. But this constant self-congratulatory tone, after one good half season following many years of absolute mediocrity, bottle jobs, and spectacular misfires, is pretty grating.

So we have to compete without spending any money otherwise we are buying succcess and FFP will close us down. In the meantime Chelsea have spent 600m in 5 months. Sounds logical.





Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15693 on: Today at 04:46:34 am »
Anyway enough of the FFP fantasy and back in the real world. I expect us to get a midfielder today. If not Caciedo, then Id prefer Tielemens over Jorginho.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15694 on: Today at 07:53:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:38:37 am

So we have to compete without spending any money otherwise we are buying succcess and FFP will close us down. In the meantime Chelsea have spent 600m in 5 months. Sounds logical.

Eh, re-read my post and stop with the strawman arguments, because I haven't said that at all.

While I do find it pretty annoying that Arsenal are throwing money around lately in a way that we're seemingly unable to do (despite years of success for us and years of failure for you, along with an enormous gulf in revenue), I've also stated clearly that Arsenal don't have the same wage or transfer budget as City. Or indeed Chelsea.

What I do have more of a problem with - again, if you'll actually read my previous post - is the jumped-up, smug, "we are the model" attitude that I keep reading from you on here. All this after years of fuckups and getting things wrong, followed by five good months.

It's completely understandable that you're excited - we can all agree you have a really good, exciting team and like I've fully admitted, I'm jealous as it reminds me of how we've been in our pomp - but the sudden, "we've made it and it makes perfect sense that we can spend freely and Liverpool haven't a pot to piss in" attitude can grate sometimes.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15695 on: Today at 07:58:16 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:15:20 pm
Even if you say it's only £80m in accounting terms (I know you realise the £50m was an error), then that's one thing for this year. But the issue Chelsea have is that those same players, on those long contracts, are going to continue being £80m each year for the next 6 (on average), before you add any new players. It might be a way of cooking the books and getting around FFP in the here and now, but it's still risky and just sort of kicking the can down the road. They've left themselves very little financial manoeuvrability if this wave of signings don't work and they need to do surgery on the squad again soon.

There's also the fact that if some of those players flop or get crocked, you've got players on enormously long contracts who you have to keep paying for very little return.

But the money is spread over the years in years in the players contract. If they sell a youth product in Gallagher today for 40 mil its wiped off instantly so whilst he might respond with a lame gif saying "thank you" I am correct as proven by yourself.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15696 on: Today at 07:59:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:18:53 pm


This kind of post is lame to say the least. He's said exactly what ive said with a different figure. They'll sell Gallagher for 40 mil today and completely wipe off half their ffp for the year, then theyll do the same next year and the year after.

Again if you want to add anything other then gifs and 116 page Uefa documents then feel free
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15697 on: Today at 08:02:57 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:53:16 am
Eh, re-read my post and stop with the strawman arguments, because I haven't said that at all.

While I do find it pretty annoying that Arsenal are throwing money around lately in a way that we're seemingly unable to do (despite years of success for us and years of failure for you, along with an enormous gulf in revenue), I've also stated clearly that Arsenal don't have the same wage or transfer budget as City. Or indeed Chelsea.

What I do have more of a problem with - again, if you'll actually read my previous post - is the jumped-up, smug, "we are the model" attitude that I keep reading from you on here. All this after years of fuckups and getting things wrong, followed by five good months.

It's completely understandable that you're excited - we can all agree you have a really good, exciting team and like I've fully admitted, I'm jealous as it reminds me of how we've been in our pomp - but the sudden, "we've made it and it makes perfect sense that we can spend freely and Liverpool haven't a pot to piss in" attitude can grate sometimes.

I was responding to the statement that we are being reckless and endangering the future of the club, you jumped in half way without reading any of the  previous posts.
I dont disagree with anything you said in isolation but you didnt understand the context I was responding to.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15698 on: Today at 08:55:36 am »
That list of players that Chelsea have signed is mad. Shocking prices in there. The Marc Cucarella one is bonkers though. They must have big windows at Brighton because they seen Chelsea coming a mile off
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15699 on: Today at 09:34:54 am »
Jorginho looks like its going to happen. Better than nothing, one for the Europa league. We have to hope we dont get an injury crisis in midfield, and go for Rice in the summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15700 on: Today at 09:57:00 am »
£12m for a 31 year old out of contract in 6 months. Arsenal seem a bit desperate.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15701 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
If that ends up being the sum total after a pretty vocal pursuit of Caicedo....I'm not sure it'd bode well for the rest of the season. Very lucky that this Abu Dhabi side are nowhere near the insatiable monster they've been previously.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15702 on: Today at 10:08:34 am »
Matt Doherty joining Atletico Madrid on loan has to be the most random transfer in years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15703 on: Today at 10:10:09 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:08:34 am
Matt Doherty joining Atletico Madrid on loan has to be the most random transfer in years.
He's a Mendes client ai think so makes a bit more sense. Was at Wolves went to Spurs under Mourinho and now to Atletico. Really just following the greatest hits of Mendes
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15704 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:08:34 am
Matt Doherty joining Atletico Madrid on loan has to be the most random transfer in years.

They love signing a right back from Spurs!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15705 on: Today at 10:18:48 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:10:09 am
He's a Mendes client ai think so makes a bit more sense. Was at Wolves went to Spurs under Mourinho and now to Atletico. Really just following the greatest hits of Mendes

Thank God he didn't end up here then!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15706 on: Today at 10:25:32 am »
Jorginho joining Arsenal after they failed to bring in Caicedo. Funny how some recruitment teams have alternatives to their main targets instead of binning a whole season waiting for them to become available.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15707 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:25:32 am
Jorginho joining Arsenal after they failed to bring in Caicedo. Funny how some recruitment teams have alternatives to their main targets instead of binning a whole season waiting for them to become available.

They wanted a young, dynamic, energetic CM and when he's not available they sign....Jorginho. And thats evidence of good recruitment?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15708 on: Today at 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:18:48 am
Thank God he didn't end up here then!
Yet I guess. May be a summer option
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15709 on: Today at 10:28:24 am »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:25:32 am
Jorginho joining Arsenal after they failed to bring in Caicedo. Funny how some recruitment teams have alternatives to their main targets instead of binning a whole season waiting for them to become available.

Not sure this is the example of astute recruitment that you think it is.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15710 on: Today at 10:29:27 am »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:25:32 am
Jorginho joining Arsenal after they failed to bring in Caicedo. Funny how some recruitment teams have alternatives to their main targets instead of binning a whole season waiting for them to become available.

What do you mean? There is ONLY Tchoumeni and after him ONLY Jude Bellingham. Everyone else is rubbish.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15711 on: Today at 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:02:23 am
If that ends up being the sum total after a pretty vocal pursuit of Caicedo....I'm not sure it'd bode well for the rest of the season. Very lucky that this Abu Dhabi side are nowhere near the insatiable monster they've been previously.

We are very lucky to be top of the league , with just 50 points after 19 games, but we ll take the luck when it comes.
