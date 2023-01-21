« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15680 on: Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm
Thats football its been happening for years now. Why are we suprised players are going for premium? This is not the days of getting Kewell for 5million. Those days are finished. Its a premium because hes young and he plays in a niche position where most of the best players are all 30+ and on their way down. Everyone knows strikers and cms cost the most because there isnt a huge pool of them.

Spending over 700 mill across two transfer windows is not normal by the way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15681 on: Yesterday at 11:02:55 pm
Could add Fernandez and Caicedo before tomorrow is done.  ;D

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15682 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm
Isco to Union Berlin. All right then.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15683 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:07:32 pm
Strange watching Arsenal's activity this window. They have the money and lots of it, but seem pretty useless at doing transfers.

This has been said many times over the last 3 years. With Zinchenko, Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Partey etc. if Arteta wants jorginho then Im sure theres a plan.
I dont think Jorginho would be a Caciedo alternative. Just a short term stop gap to beef up the midfield. At 31 hed be our oldest player. Hes probably a slight upgrade on el neny , and will be used in the Europa league. Its probably better than not signing anyone. 
We havent spent like Chelsea, our highest transfer under Arteta is 50m for Jesus. We still do things to a plan and a budget. And Chelsea are winning the transfer window, but eventually we need to get back to the football.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15684 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
This has been said many times over the last 3 years. With Zinchenko, Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Partey etc. if Arteta wants jorginho then Im sure theres a plan.
I dont think Jorginho would be a Caciedo alternative. Just a short term stop gap to beef up the midfield. At 31 hed be our oldest player. Hes probably a slight upgrade on el neny , and will be used in the Europa league. Its probably better than not signing anyone. 
We havent spent like Chelsea, our highest transfer under Arteta is 50m for Jesus. We still do things to a plan and a budget. And Chelsea are winning the transfer window, but eventually we need to get back to the football.

Saliba - 30 million
Partey - 50 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Mari - 14 million
White - 58 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tomiyasy - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Tavares - 8 million
Jesus - 53 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Vieira - 35 million
Trossard - 27 million
Kiwior - 25 million
Turner - 7 million

Poor Arteta, being forced to compete with limited funds ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15685 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Saliba - 30 million
Partey - 50 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Mari - 14 million
White - 58 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tomiyasy - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Tavares - 8 million
Jesus - 53 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Vieira - 35 million
Trossard - 27 million
Kiwior - 25 million
Turner - 7 million

Poor Arteta, being forced to compete with limited funds ...

To potentially build a title winning team with the above. All youre doing is enhancing Artetas reputation with this list. Chelsea spend all that on 4 players in one window. The way you break it down is a great reminder of the fantastic business Arsenal have done, and Artetas incredible hit ratio, hardly any of these were much sought after players or ones that came on big wages. In todays market some of these transfer fees are bargains of the decade , and those figures arent even in pounds. Odegaard 37m euros, Saliba 30m euros, Partey 50m euros....... Enzo Fernandez 120m euros , Caciedo 100m euros, Mudryk 100m euros.... you get my drift.
You were probably trying to make a different point but that list shows that any premier league team could do what we did, just needs good management and patience. Especially when you consider that these transfers were done over 4 years. Outstanding rebuilding job, literally no downside to it.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:52 am by The North Bank »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15686 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
To potentially build a title winning team with the above. All youre doing is enhancing Artetas reputation with this list. Chelsea spend all that on 4 players in one window. The way you break it down is a great reminder of the fantastic business Arsenal have done, and Artetas incredible hit ratio, hardly any of these were much sought after players or ones that came on big wages.
You were probably trying to make a different point but that list shows that any premier league team could do what we did, just needs good management and patience. Especially when you consider that these transfers were done over 4 years. Outstanding rebuilding job, literally no downside to it.

Actually, the signings were done over 3 years, and you still don't have a title winning team. Why else would you bid £70 million for Caicedo? Because of cocky fans like you, I will enjoy when Man City beat you to the title, even though usually I hate the fuckers with a passion ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15687 on: Today at 12:16:51 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Actually, the signings were done over 3 years, and you still don't have a title winning team. Why else would you bid £70 million for Caicedo? Because of cocky fans like you, I will enjoy when Man City beat you to the title, even though usually I hate the fuckers with a passion ...

City cant win the league. FFP will stop them..... right.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15688 on: Today at 01:09:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:16:51 am
City cant win the league. FFP will stop them..... right.



:lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15689 on: Today at 03:25:44 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm
When he bought the club it was on the condition that this money was going in, so I dont see how anybody is surprised.

£1.5 billion on the teams (Mens and Womens), plus redeveloping the stadium over 10 years wasn't it?
Last Edit: Today at 03:38:25 am by rk1
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15690 on: Today at 04:03:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
To potentially build a title winning team with the above. All youre doing is enhancing Artetas reputation with this list. Chelsea spend all that on 4 players in one window. The way you break it down is a great reminder of the fantastic business Arsenal have done, and Artetas incredible hit ratio, hardly any of these were much sought after players or ones that came on big wages. In todays market some of these transfer fees are bargains of the decade , and those figures arent even in pounds. Odegaard 37m euros, Saliba 30m euros, Partey 50m euros....... Enzo Fernandez 120m euros , Caciedo 100m euros, Mudryk 100m euros.... you get my drift.
You were probably trying to make a different point but that list shows that any premier league team could do what we did, just needs good management and patience. Especially when you consider that these transfers were done over 4 years. Outstanding rebuilding job, literally no downside to it.

Arsenal haven't got the wage or transfer budget of Man City, but pretending they're some kind of punchy underdog is becoming increasingly hollow as an argument. And the smugness is over the top at times.

You've got a very good side (being able to pick a consistent XI all the time bar Jesus helps a lot by the way) and fair play for that. I'm jealous this season, as you're playing with an intensity that we used to. But I do get irritated by the "we are a model of how to do it right" talk constantly, especially when you were blowing gigantic money on shite and paying players massive contracts off to get rid in the very recent past.

Like I say, fair play for assembling a core of several excellent young players, who have all bloomed at the same time. And Arsenal have always been the other big side I've had the biggest soft spot for. But this constant self-congratulatory tone, after one good half season following many years of absolute mediocrity, bottle jobs, and spectacular misfires, is pretty grating.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15691 on: Today at 04:23:54 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:03:33 am

Like I say, fair play for assembling a core of several excellent young players, who have all bloomed at the same time. And Arsenal have always been the other big side I've had the biggest soft spot for. But this constant self-congratulatory tone, after one good half season following many years of absolute mediocrity, bottle jobs, and spectacular misfires, is pretty grating.

Klopp is doing the same and we will see fruit next season or after. Very soon.
