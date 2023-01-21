To potentially build a title winning team with the above. All youre doing is enhancing Artetas reputation with this list. Chelsea spend all that on 4 players in one window. The way you break it down is a great reminder of the fantastic business Arsenal have done, and Artetas incredible hit ratio, hardly any of these were much sought after players or ones that came on big wages. In todays market some of these transfer fees are bargains of the decade , and those figures arent even in pounds. Odegaard 37m euros, Saliba 30m euros, Partey 50m euros....... Enzo Fernandez 120m euros , Caciedo 100m euros, Mudryk 100m euros.... you get my drift.

You were probably trying to make a different point but that list shows that any premier league team could do what we did, just needs good management and patience. Especially when you consider that these transfers were done over 4 years. Outstanding rebuilding job, literally no downside to it.



Arsenal haven't got the wage or transfer budget of Man City, but pretending they're some kind of punchy underdog is becoming increasingly hollow as an argument. And the smugness is over the top at times.You've got a very good side (being able to pick a consistent XI all the time bar Jesus helps a lot by the way) and fair play for that. I'm jealous this season, as you're playing with an intensity that we used to. But I do get irritated by the "we are a model of how to do it right" talk constantly, especially when you were blowing gigantic money on shite and paying players massive contracts off to get rid in the very recent past.Like I say, fair play for assembling a core of several excellent young players, who have all bloomed at the same time. And Arsenal have always been the other big side I've had the biggest soft spot for. But this constant self-congratulatory tone, after one good half season following many years of absolute mediocrity, bottle jobs, and spectacular misfires, is pretty grating.