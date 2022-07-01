I'm genuinely confused with Chelsea's business this season.
We all seem to be just laughing it off, or suggesting that they will pay for it soon financially, but this is a club that 8 months ago weren't sure if they could fly to matches, and looked for all intents that they could go bust.
How on earth can you spend so much money, and bring in 17 players? If City did this we would be absolutely furious, and rightly so. If Utd did this we'd also be furious.
Why is there so much indifference with the rest of the clubs in the PL, or La Liga?
This is downright blatant cheating surely?
What about their squad size, as well? Wage bill? Etc.
What on earth is going on? It can't be allowed surely?