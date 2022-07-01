If we round this to 500 mil cause i cant be arsed to use a calculator then its 50 mil in FFP terms for the season with the average contract being 6 years. If they sell Gallacher for 40 mil thats wiped instantly from that 50 mil making this seasons figure around 10 mil.



Even if you say it's only £80m in accounting terms (I know you realise the £50m was an error), then that's one thing for this year. But the issue Chelsea have is that those same players, on those long contracts, are going to continue being £80m each year for the next 6 (on average), before you add any new players. It might be a way of cooking the books and getting around FFP in the here and now, but it's still risky and just sort of kicking the can down the road. They've left themselves very little financial maneuverability if this wave of signings don't work and they need to do surgery on the squad again soon.There's also the fact that if some of those players flop or get crocked, you've got players on enormously long contracts who you have to keep paying for very little return.