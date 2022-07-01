« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15640 on: Today at 07:57:22 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:54:06 pm
You WERE among the lowest on July 1st 2022. Since then, you have added Jesus, Zinchenko, Vieira and Trossard, as well as the new £180,000 per week contract  to Martinelli. And you haven't even touched Saka, Odegaard, Saliba and the likes. Of course, there is also your pursuit of Caicedo ...

They have also lost quite a few big earners have they not? Also we havent factored in Salahs contract.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15641 on: Today at 08:01:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:54:06 pm
You WERE among the lowest on July 1st 2022. Since then, you have added Jesus, Zinchenko, Vieira and Trossard, as well as the new £180,000 per week contract  to Martinelli. And you haven't even touched Saka, Odegaard, Saliba and the likes. Of course, there is also your pursuit of Caicedo ...

But does those accounts include a full year of no Aubameyang, Kolasniac, Chambers, Lacazette, Bellerin, Leno, Pepe on loan etc?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15642 on: Today at 08:01:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:57:22 pm
They have also lost quite a few big earners have they not? Also we havent factored in Salahs contract.

Only Lacazette. Pepe is on loan, and will be back in June. As for Salah, I can't believe that you are still moaning that we've signed him to an extension ...
Online RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15643 on: Today at 08:02:05 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:48:54 pm
You talk about Arsenal gambling, then post these percentages about wage / revenue to back up your argument where Arsenal are among the lowest, even lower than Liverpool, and that's without European football revenue?

I'd keep posting mate, your one post knocked 20k off Martinellis wages
Online Nick110581

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15644 on: Today at 08:02:57 pm
Arsenal in for Jorginho apparently.

Caicedo to Chelsea.  :-X
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15645 on: Today at 08:03:14 pm
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:48:16 pm
Chelsea c£600m ffs its financial doping, nearly as bad as Man Citys reported revenue..

But it's the good accepted kind of doping,where they bring money,star players and worldwide media attention to their product.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15646 on: Today at 08:04:34 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:01:29 pm
But does those accounts include a full year of no Aubameyang, Kolasniac, Chambers, Lacazette, Bellerin, Leno, Pepe on loan etc?

Aubameyand and Kolasinac left in January, so no full year ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15647 on: Today at 08:05:19 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:02:05 pm
I'd keep posting mate, your one post knocked 20k off Martinellis wages

£180,000 = 200,000
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15648 on: Today at 08:05:19 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:02:05 pm
I'd keep posting mate, your one post knocked 20k off Martinellis wages

I quoted him in a post a couple of days ago Swiss Ramble done of our finances back in August in relation to FFP.
One thing I know the Kronkes aren't, are big gamblers when it comes to money.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15649 on: Today at 08:05:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:01:38 pm
Only Lacazette. Pepe is on loan, and will be back in June. As for Salah, I can't believe that you are still moaning that we've signed him to an extension ...

Fucking hell you are hard work arent you. You completely deflect the point thats being made. Does our numbers include Salahs contract?
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15650 on: Today at 08:06:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:04:34 pm
Aubameyand and Kolasinac left in January, so no full year ...

Yeah, but would include half a year, no? Plus any pay offs? Half a year of £350k would be £175k over 12 months, so the equivalent of Martinelli's new salary.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15651 on: Today at 08:09:18 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:05:19 pm
I quoted him in a post a couple of days ago Swiss Ramble done of our finances back in August in relation to FFP.
One thing I know the Kronkes aren't, are big gamblers when it comes to money.
I dont understand how FFP isn't still seen as a complete and utter fantasy by everyone. It's been skipped around more times than I care to remember. You guys dont seem to be a side that i'd imagine will be punished for FFP, especially with what the oil teams are doing

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:05:19 pm
£180,000 = 200,000

Remarkable, it's going down again because that's not 200,000 in pounds
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15652 on: Today at 08:11:42 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:09:18 pm
I dont understand how FFP isn't still seen as a complete and utter fantasy by everyone. It's been skipped around more times than I care to remember. You guys dont seem to be a side that i'd imagine will be punished for FFP, especially with what the oil teams are doing

Its just some fans (Mac Red) holding out hope that it will help us. It wont.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15653 on: Today at 08:12:36 pm
Sorry to go off topic  ;)  but in other teams news, Isco is signing for FC Union Berlin.

https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1620151944802357249?s=20

 
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15654 on: Today at 08:15:09 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:06:02 pm
Yeah, but would include half a year, no? Plus any pay offs? Half a year of £350k would be £175k over 12 months, so the equivalent of Martinelli's new salary.

Look, I know that you are happy that your club is spending, but don't be so touchy when we mention that you are big spenders now, way above your revenue levels. Or at least don't bother us again when Kroenke starts getting his money back. The last time you are your Arsenal mate were bitching and moaning quite a lot about him ...
Online decosabute

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15655 on: Today at 08:15:20 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:41:45 pm
If we round this to 500 mil cause i cant be arsed to use a calculator then its 50 mil in FFP terms for the season with the average contract being 6 years. If they sell Gallacher for 40 mil thats wiped instantly from that 50 mil making this seasons figure around 10 mil.

Even if you say it's only £80m in accounting terms (I know you realise the £50m was an error), then that's one thing for this year. But the issue Chelsea have is that those same players, on those long contracts, are going to continue being £80m each year for the next 6 (on average), before you add any new players. It might be a way of cooking the books and getting around FFP in the here and now, but it's still risky and just sort of kicking the can down the road. They've left themselves very little financial maneuverability if this wave of signings don't work and they need to do surgery on the squad again soon.

There's also the fact that if some of those players flop or get crocked, you've got players on enormously long contracts who you have to keep paying for very little return.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15656 on: Today at 08:15:32 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:09:18 pm
I dont understand how FFP isn't still seen as a complete and utter fantasy by everyone. It's been skipped around more times than I care to remember. You guys dont seem to be a side that i'd imagine will be punished for FFP, especially with what the oil teams are doing

Let's see how these new rules are implemented by UEFA. If they are enforces, it would be a travesty that Chelsea have been able to take advantage again this season and go on a massive spending spree, where as clubs like yourselves might be more restricted if you get wealthy new owners.

Stockpiling players just now might be to Chelsea benefit just now as any sales, even at a big loss they can make under the new rules would help with FFP.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15657 on: Today at 08:17:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:15:09 pm
Look, I know that you are happy that your club is spending, but don't be so touchy when we mention that you are big spenders now, way above your revenue levels. Or at least don't bother us again when Kroenke starts getting his money back. The last time you are your Arsenal mate were bitching and moaning quite a lot about him ...

It seems you are the only one bothered. I'm hitting you with figures, experts like Swiss Ramble reviewing our finances, you are even providing your own figures, but because it doesn't suit your narrative it seems you've taken the huff.

I can link it again if you missed it the first time?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15658 on: Today at 08:18:53 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:15:20 pm
Even if you say it's only £80m in accounting terms (I know you realise the £50m was an error), then that's one thing for this year. But the issue Chelsea have is that those same players, on those long contracts, are going to continue being £80m each year for the next 6 (on average), before you add any new players. It might be a way of cooking the books and getting around FFP in the here and now, but it's still risky and just sort of kicking the can down the road. They've left themselves very little financial maneuverability if this wave of signings don't work and they need to do surgery on the squad again soon.

There's also the fact that if some of those players flop or get crocked, you've got players on enormously long contracts who you have to keep paying for very little return.

Online RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15659 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:15:32 pm
Let's see how these new rules are implemented by UEFA. If they are enforces, it would be a travesty that Chelsea have been able to take advantage again this season and go on a massive spending spree, where as clubs like yourselves might be more restricted if you get wealthy new owners.

Stockpiling players just now might be to Chelsea benefit just now as any sales, even at a big loss they can make under the new rules would help with FFP.

100% mate, doesn't make any sense and while I do think some notice may be taken of things like Chelseas spending, I just dont see how you guys would be in danger, especially when you look at the landscape and the other sides that have spent a lot

Like the post further up states, Chelsea may be able to spread the costs out but that negates any more signings. Now unless they're gonna be able to largely offset this with huge sales for massive fees, they'll likely find themselves in problems financially. For yourselves I think you've started spending more wisely and are getting the right players signing new deals
Online Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15660 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm
Are we talking about UEFA FFP or the individual leagues cost controls? Both the PL, La Liga and other leagues have had varying success with their own version of cost controls. Everton, Arsenal and Leicester all have been restricted by the PL in one way or another the last 3-4 years. Obviously Barca are the big one with La Liga but other clubs have had their own issues with it. Juve now with Serie A. The truth is somewhere in the middle between Mac and those saying it's total anarchy.

Edit: ManU have been briefing the press that they'll be afoul of the PL's rules this summer if they don't get CL as another example.
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15661 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:40:31 pm
Feels like our 'leak another target when your negotiating a fee' move
Maybe, wouldn't be the first time they went for an older, different player to what they initially wanted this window though.
Online Ray K

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15662 on: Today at 08:32:27 pm
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Tottenham have now reached agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Pedro Porro. Fee Spurs will pay for 23yo Portugal intl right wing-back is 45m. Deal was revived today after overnight collapse & is now on to paperwork @TheAthleticFC #THFC #SportingCP
Online MH41

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15663 on: Today at 08:41:03 pm
I'm genuinely confused with Chelsea's business this season.

We all seem to be just laughing it off, or suggesting that they will pay for it soon financially, but this is a club that 8 months ago weren't sure if they could fly to matches, and looked for all intents that they could go bust.

How on earth can you spend so much money, and bring in 17 players? If City did this we would be absolutely furious, and rightly so. If Utd did this we'd also be furious.

Why is there so much indifference with the rest of the clubs in the PL, or La Liga?
This is downright blatant cheating surely?
What about their squad size, as well? Wage bill? Etc.

What on earth is going on? It can't be allowed surely?
Online Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15664 on: Today at 08:47:24 pm

Gordon 45m ? Gallagher 40m ?
Wtf is happening
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15665 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm
Feel like Chelsea have really improved since the summer in terms of their transfer targets. In the summer hardly any of the players were great signings but recently the level has improved.

Any manager walking into a side with this likes of James, Badiashile, Fernandez, Mudryk and Nkunku would be bloody delighted. They havent finished yet neither.
Online Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15666 on: Today at 08:51:10 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 08:41:03 pm
I'm genuinely confused with Chelsea's business this season.

We all seem to be just laughing it off, or suggesting that they will pay for it soon financially, but this is a club that 8 months ago weren't sure if they could fly to matches, and looked for all intents that they could go bust.

How on earth can you spend so much money, and bring in 17 players? If City did this we would be absolutely furious, and rightly so. If Utd did this we'd also be furious.

Why is there so much indifference with the rest of the clubs in the PL, or La Liga?
This is downright blatant cheating surely?
What about their squad size, as well? Wage bill? Etc.

What on earth is going on? It can't be allowed surely?

Someone will be along to say something about contract lengths and amortization
Online Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15667 on: Today at 08:51:33 pm
Leeds confirm McKennie signing, on loan until the end of the season with a view to make it permanent if they stay up.

Great signing for them, will immediately improve their midfield. Just needs to stay healthy.
Online Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15668 on: Today at 08:51:51 pm
Chelsea still want Enzo and Caicedo this window lol.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15669 on: Today at 08:51:55 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 08:41:03 pm
I'm genuinely confused with Chelsea's business this season.

We all seem to be just laughing it off, or suggesting that they will pay for it soon financially, but this is a club that 8 months ago weren't sure if they could fly to matches, and looked for all intents that they could go bust.

How on earth can you spend so much money, and bring in 17 players? If City did this we would be absolutely furious, and rightly so. If Utd did this we'd also be furious.

Why is there so much indifference with the rest of the clubs in the PL, or La Liga?
This is downright blatant cheating surely?
What about their squad size, as well? Wage bill? Etc.

What on earth is going on? It can't be allowed surely?

You are allowed to cheat in football, boh on and off the pitch.  I'd like to see the sport collapse.
