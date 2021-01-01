« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1152357 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,474
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15600 on: Today at 06:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:12:07 pm
The thing with Chelsea is it's not Boehly's money and the Clearlake guy (Eghbali) is part of all the discussions. There has to be something with the usage or timing of the funding they have secured in what is driving this. I can guarantee you if you were to tell all the Clearlake investors their investment would lose £100m a year then all their investors would pull their money. There's something else going on here that we're not aware of but that's European football finance for you.....

Chelsea as a money laundering operation? No chance ...
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15601 on: Today at 06:15:28 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 05:29:02 pm
How much have Chelsea spent this season if they get him for 105mil?

500mil? 600mil?

Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m
Wesley Fofana from Leicester, £75m
Marc Cucurella from Brighton, £60m
Raheem Sterling from Man City, £47.5m
Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, £35m
Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, £33m
Noni Madueke from PSV, £29m
Malo Gusto from Lyon, £26m
Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, £20m
Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, £18m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, £10.3m
Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, £9m
David Datro Fofana from Molde, £8m
Denis Zakaria from Juventus, loan
Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, £9.7m loan

=

469 million

there's no fee listed for Zakarias loan, what i've seen listed elsewhere is 4.5 million euros

Then Fernandez fee is another 105 million so in total around £577 million


For perspective, Klopps total spending since he became our manager is £749.6 million

Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15602 on: Today at 06:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:13:23 pm
West Brom liked him too didnt they? So at a bottom half scrapping side hed probably do ok. Which is exactly what Everton are (maybe being a bit generous!).
Oh yeah, I mean on paper the deal makes sense. Gallagher gets a chance to start consistently again, Everton get a hardworking midfielder who will chip in with goals in a low block side, and Chelsea get to move on yet another youth player. I'm just more bewildered by the fee.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,230
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15603 on: Today at 06:18:22 pm »
Only really think he works in a three, even then its more about his energy rather than his technical ability. So unless Dyche was planning to change from his standard 4-4-fucking-2, I dont see how hed even be involved in the signing.
Logged
AHA!

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15604 on: Today at 06:41:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:15:28 pm
Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m
Wesley Fofana from Leicester, £75m
Marc Cucurella from Brighton, £60m
Raheem Sterling from Man City, £47.5m
Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, £35m
Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, £33m
Noni Madueke from PSV, £29m
Malo Gusto from Lyon, £26m
Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, £20m
Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, £18m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, £10.3m
Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, £9m
David Datro Fofana from Molde, £8m
Denis Zakaria from Juventus, loan
Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, £9.7m loan

=

469 million

there's no fee listed for Zakarias loan, what i've seen listed elsewhere is 4.5 million euros

Then Fernandez fee is another 105 million so in total around £577 million


For perspective, Klopps total spending since he became our manager is £749.6 million

If we round this to 500 mil cause i cant be arsed to use a calculator then its 50 mil in FFP terms for the season with the average contract being 6 years. If they sell Gallacher for 40 mil thats wiped instantly from that 50 mil making this seasons figure around 10 mil.

Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15605 on: Today at 06:45:56 pm »
Arsenal after Jorginho in case Caicedo doesn't go  through, which is an odd alternative and Chelsea should just take what they can get

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1620129461038649344?t=GeV4i7XDS-yhFhDsmZ4FzQ&s=19
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15606 on: Today at 06:46:18 pm »
Arsenal apparently looking at Jorginho as their plan B in case they cant get Caicedo. Approached Chelsea regarding this
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,473
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15607 on: Today at 06:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:41:45 pm
If we round this to 500 mil cause i cant be arsed to use a calculator then its 50 mil in FFP terms for the season with the average contract being 6 years. If they sell Gallacher for 40 mil thats wiped instantly from that 50 mil making this seasons figure around 10 mil.


Is that for real? Makes a mockery of the whole system.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,214
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15608 on: Today at 06:51:02 pm »
Jorginho is shite. Fair play to Arteta, their side isnt great shakes but he has turned them into the best side in the league.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,474
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15609 on: Today at 06:55:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:47:24 pm
Is that for real? Makes a mockery of the whole system.

Of course it isn't ...

https://documents.uefa.com/v/u/MFxeqLNKelkYyh5JSafuhg
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15610 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm »
Jorginho seems like an odd choice as a Plan B for Caicedo, no?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,473
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15611 on: Today at 06:58:16 pm »
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15612 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm »
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15613 on: Today at 07:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:45:56 pm
Arsenal after Jorginho in case Caicedo doesn't go  through, which is an odd alternative and Chelsea should just take what they can get

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1620129461038649344?t=GeV4i7XDS-yhFhDsmZ4FzQ&s=19

He's maybe worth a stack of training cones. Useless footballer.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,714
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15614 on: Today at 07:04:35 pm »
judging strictly for the name, there is no way Pedro Porro will be a success.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,714
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15615 on: Today at 07:05:19 pm »
when is Kovacic's contract over? He can helps our midfield for a couple of years if we get him on a free.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,033
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15616 on: Today at 07:07:32 pm »
Strange watching Arsenal's activity this window. They have the money and lots of it, but seem pretty useless at doing transfers.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15617 on: Today at 07:09:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:55:30 pm
Of course it isn't ...

https://documents.uefa.com/v/u/MFxeqLNKelkYyh5JSafuhg

PeterTheRed living in cloud cuckoo landing thinking FFP is either real or won't be circumvent or won't be enforced for organisations PL that want the best talent in the world coming to the league and by UEFA who don't give a shit.

Whilst we are 'good guys' and believe in fairy tales, the tooth fairy and Santa and thinking FFP will save us!!
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15618 on: Today at 07:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:57:19 pm
Jorginho seems like an odd choice as a Plan B for Caicedo, no?
Better than Absolutely Nobody, who was our plan B for Tchouameni throughout all last summer.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,033
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15619 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:13:33 pm
Better than Absolutely Nobody, who was our plan B for Tchouameni throughout all last summer.
Arthur Melo ;)
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,657
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15620 on: Today at 07:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:14:54 pm
Arthur Melo ;)
Who we signed on 1 September. Tchouameni agreed a deal with Madrid before the CL final on 28 May.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 386 387 388 389 390 [391]   Go Up
« previous next »
 