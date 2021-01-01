How much have Chelsea spent this season if they get him for 105mil?



500mil? 600mil?



Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5mWesley Fofana from Leicester, £75mMarc Cucurella from Brighton, £60mRaheem Sterling from Man City, £47.5mBenoit Badiashile from Monaco, £35mKalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, £33mNoni Madueke from PSV, £29mMalo Gusto from Lyon, £26mCarney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, £20mAndrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, £18mPierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, £10.3mGabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, £9mDavid Datro Fofana from Molde, £8mDenis Zakaria from Juventus, loanJoao Felix from Atletico Madrid, £9.7m loan469 millionthere's no fee listed for Zakarias loan, what i've seen listed elsewhere is 4.5 million eurosThen Fernandez fee is another 105 million so in total around £577 millionFor perspective, Klopps total spending since he became our manager is £749.6 million