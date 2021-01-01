How much have Chelsea spent this season if they get him for 105mil?
500mil? 600mil?
Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m
Wesley Fofana from Leicester, £75m
Marc Cucurella from Brighton, £60m
Raheem Sterling from Man City, £47.5m
Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, £35m
Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, £33m
Noni Madueke from PSV, £29m
Malo Gusto from Lyon, £26m
Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, £20m
Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, £18m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, £10.3m
Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, £9m
David Datro Fofana from Molde, £8m
Denis Zakaria from Juventus, loan
Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, £9.7m loan
=
469 million
there's no fee listed for Zakarias loan, what i've seen listed elsewhere is 4.5 million euros
Then Fernandez fee is another 105 million so in total around £577 million
For perspective, Klopps total spending since he became our manager is £749.6 million