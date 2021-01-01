« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:18:46 pm
When he bought the club it was on the condition that this money was going in, so I dont see how anybody is surprised.

Who the fucking hell decided that was a good condition to put in?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:19:13 pm
Can't lie I am a bit jealous of the spending power of other clubs.

Football is all about money nowadays so you either spend it or fall behind.



Yeah I'll be honest I kind of mentally check out when it comes to the valuations but I do always think Liverpool should be in for top draw players. To hear the manager say the transfer market doesn't work for us makes me kind of sad.

Every manager in the league should be asked on camera what they think of Chelsea's spending, it is quite the ludicrous case to watch unfold.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:27:31 pm
To be fair, I was also a bit jelous to Leeds some 20 years ago ...

Thank you for that information.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:34:09 pm
Looks like Chelsea are going to make a 120m bid for Enzo Fernandez.  Sounds like Benfica will only accept a bid that triggers that transfer release clause.

Such a joke this FFP and this league to be honest.

This is like the elite level of Championship manager. What are they going to do with all those players? Some players don't want to sit on the bench and play second fiddle to others.

FFP is dead. Clubs have been finding loopholes around it for years. It's a non-entity now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
No way Gallagher is worth even half as much as whats being reported.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:36:55 pm
No way Gallagher is worth even half as much as whats being reported.
Worth about as much as Anthony Gordon if you ask me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Chelsea situation is pretty mental.

No idea how they are getting round it but proves players dont give a fuck about CL.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:39:55 pm
Worth about as much as Anthony Gordon if you ask me.
Feels like a money laundering deal if theyre both worth 40m+
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:30:28 pm
It's amazing how you can create a straw-man for every single post that doesn't agree with your fantasy land take on reality.

Are you suggesting that Chelsea and Arsenal actually have the money they are spending? Or Everton in the past 5 years? The reality is, they are gambling on future revenues. They don't have an oil state behind them that would suddenly pump additional £100 million per season in "sponsorship" money.

Man Utd have made the same gamble, but they can afford it since their revenues are still massive. Barcelona have done the same, and now they can't register Gavi as a senior player unless their wage bill goes down for another 150 million until the summer. I know that the "FFP is dead" line is popular these days, but it is not actually true. There are ways around it, but not for everyone ...

Quote
Cost control and the squad cost rule

The new regulations will see clubs subject to squad cost controls for the first time. The cost control rule restricts spending on player and coach wages, transfers, and agent fees to 70% of club revenues. (The gradual implementation will see the percentage at 90% in 2023/2024, 80% in 2024/2025, and 70% in 2025/2026). This requirement provides a direct measure between squad costs and income to encourage more performance-related costs and to limit the market inflation of wages and transfer costs of players.

Decision-making during the licence season will place a greater emphasis on up-to-date financial information, including the summer transfer window before the UEFA club competitions commence.
https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0274-14da0ce4535d-fa5b130ae9b6-1000--explainer-uefa-s-new-financial-sustainability-regulations/

And if you look at the clubs with the highest revenues, and their wages/revenues ratios at the moment, you can see which clubs are gambling the most:

Man City - 57%
Real Madrid - 73%
Liverpool - 62%
Man Utd - 66%
PSG - 111%
Bayern Munich - 53%
Barcelona - 73%
Chelsea - 71%
Tottenham - 47%
Arsenal - 58%
Juventus - 84%
Atletico Madrid - 65%
Borussia Dortmund - 65%
Inter Milan - 82%
West Ham - 53%
AC Milan - 64%
Leicester - 85%
Leeds - 64%
Everton - 96%
Newcastle - 95%
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:41:26 pm
Feels like a money laundering deal if theyre both worth 40m+

Morgan Gibbs-White cost £27m in this market. It's a bonkers fee but the landscape has changed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:44:00 pm
Morgan Gibbs-White cost £27m in this market. It's a bonkers fee but the landscape has changed.

And in Forests last few games he actually looks like he could be worth it. Hes a bit hit and miss but hes shown some genuine quality.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:44:00 pm
Morgan Gibbs-White cost £27m in this market. It's a bonkers fee but the landscape has changed.
If thats the case, Curtis must worth as much as them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:41:20 pm
Chelsea situation is pretty mental.

No idea how they are getting round it but proves players dont give a fuck about CL.

They are in it this season I suppose. So theres an instant opportunity for them to play in it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Would be gutted about Fernandez and hoping somehow they dont agree a fee. He is a class player and would be great for us and a long term replacement for Thiago.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:57:11 pm
If thats the case, Curtis must worth as much as them.

If he is then we should sell.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Chelsea will probably recoup 200m plus in sales anyway you have Everton bidding near 50million for Gallacher ffs.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:17:27 pm
If he is then we should sell.
We should sell if we get anything above £20m.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Are Chelsea going to meet that release clause for Enzo after all?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:21:58 pm
Are Chelsea going to meet that release clause for Enzo after all?

Stay tuned to find out after the break
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:08:04 pm
Rico Lewis isn't bog standard, he's looked very good from what I've seen of him, particularly for an 18 year old. Can't imagine they'd consider this if he hadn't stepped up so well.

Yep, the kid is going to be exceptional - no doubt in my mind.

As for the rest of recent pages - the Premiership spending spree has turned into utter madness; and as others have said, FFP was always dodgy, now its abuse is just blatant. If theres no value in a market thats gone utterly bonkers this January, it goes some way to explaining us keeping our powder dry, surely?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:21:58 pm
Are Chelsea going to meet that release clause for Enzo after all?
Yip.
Not sure how we are supposed to compete at the top table when we get outspent window after window after window
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
How much have Chelsea spent this season if they get him for 105mil?

500mil? 600mil?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
c*nts outspending dodgy Roman
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 05:29:02 pm
How much have Chelsea spent this season if they get him for 105mil?

500mil? 600mil?
We probably won't spend £105 million in the summer ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
£115m for Enzo, bloody hell
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:42:42 pm
Are you suggesting that Chelsea and Arsenal actually have the money they are spending? Or Everton in the past 5 years? The reality is, they are gambling on future revenues. They don't have an oil state behind them that would suddenly pump additional £100 million per season in "sponsorship" money.

Man Utd have made the same gamble, but they can afford it since their revenues are still massive. Barcelona have done the same, and now they can't register Gavi as a senior player unless their wage bill goes down for another 150 million until the summer. I know that the "FFP is dead" line is popular these days, but it is not actually true. There are ways around it, but not for everyone ...
https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0274-14da0ce4535d-fa5b130ae9b6-1000--explainer-uefa-s-new-financial-sustainability-regulations/

And if you look at the clubs with the highest revenues, and their wages/revenues ratios at the moment, you can see which clubs are gambling the most:

Man City - 57%
Real Madrid - 73%
Liverpool - 62%
Man Utd - 66%
PSG - 111%
Bayern Munich - 53%
Barcelona - 73%
Chelsea - 71%
Tottenham - 47%
Arsenal - 58%
Juventus - 84%
Atletico Madrid - 65%
Borussia Dortmund - 65%
Inter Milan - 82%
West Ham - 53%
AC Milan - 64%
Leicester - 85%
Leeds - 64%
Everton - 96%
Newcastle - 95%

For Arsenal, I think it is pretty clear that their revenues would be close to £80m+ better off by qualifying for the CL a season - so having a 2 season net expenditure (which will be ammortised across 4-5 years) of about £280m does not seem too too reckless - especially with the players they have out on loan or on the bench who they could recoup some money back off.  There is also the suggestion that this is it - this is their push to get into the CL to get their massive money from that pay off.

Chelsea, it is just dodgy.  But Arsenal, not for me - they realise to get into the CL is such a transformative impact on a club's finances, that they need to get there, and have therefore spent.  The other thing is the amounts - of all of Arsenal's buys, only 4 were more than 35m the past 3 years - White, Partey and Jesus.  Which means if they do need to sell players, a lot of them would make profits on, given current football climate - or at least only a marginal loss on.  Meanwhile they have basically taken a team who hadn't qualified for the CL since 16/17, and narrowly missed out last year due to inexperience and lacking 1 or 2 key players, and have turned them into the front runners this season, whilst amassing an incredible points tally.  If they'd have got those extra couple results go their way last season to get 4th, and get that extra 80m this year, would you have also been critical of their spending this year?
