Are you suggesting that Chelsea and Arsenal actually have the money they are spending? Or Everton in the past 5 years? The reality is, they are gambling on future revenues. They don't have an oil state behind them that would suddenly pump additional £100 million per season in "sponsorship" money.



Man Utd have made the same gamble, but they can afford it since their revenues are still massive. Barcelona have done the same, and now they can't register Gavi as a senior player unless their wage bill goes down for another 150 million until the summer. I know that the "FFP is dead" line is popular these days, but it is not actually true. There are ways around it, but not for everyone ...

https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/news/0274-14da0ce4535d-fa5b130ae9b6-1000--explainer-uefa-s-new-financial-sustainability-regulations/



And if you look at the clubs with the highest revenues, and their wages/revenues ratios at the moment, you can see which clubs are gambling the most:



Man City - 57%

Real Madrid - 73%

Liverpool - 62%

Man Utd - 66%

PSG - 111%

Bayern Munich - 53%

Barcelona - 73%

Chelsea - 71%

Tottenham - 47%

Arsenal - 58%

Juventus - 84%

Atletico Madrid - 65%

Borussia Dortmund - 65%

Inter Milan - 82%

West Ham - 53%

AC Milan - 64%

Leicester - 85%

Leeds - 64%

Everton - 96%

Newcastle - 95%



For Arsenal, I think it is pretty clear that their revenues would be close to £80m+ better off by qualifying for the CL a season - so having a 2 season net expenditure (which will be ammortised across 4-5 years) of about £280m does not seem too too reckless - especially with the players they have out on loan or on the bench who they could recoup some money back off. There is also the suggestion that this is it - this is their push to get into the CL to get their massive money from that pay off.Chelsea, it is just dodgy. But Arsenal, not for me - they realise to get into the CL is such a transformative impact on a club's finances, that they need to get there, and have therefore spent. The other thing is the amounts - of all of Arsenal's buys, only 4 were more than 35m the past 3 years - White, Partey and Jesus. Which means if they do need to sell players, a lot of them would make profits on, given current football climate - or at least only a marginal loss on. Meanwhile they have basically taken a team who hadn't qualified for the CL since 16/17, and narrowly missed out last year due to inexperience and lacking 1 or 2 key players, and have turned them into the front runners this season, whilst amassing an incredible points tally. If they'd have got those extra couple results go their way last season to get 4th, and get that extra 80m this year, would you have also been critical of their spending this year?