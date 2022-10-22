« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15520 on: Today at 12:55:30 pm
This is a weird one.

No doubt they will get loads in during summer


Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15521 on: Today at 12:55:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:37 pm
Its his way of trying to try to put pressure on Arsenal fans and their expectations.
;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15522 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:54:50 pm
1. They definitely aren't
2. If they were 'well off it', no one would even be calling it a title challenge
3. Can only assume you've never watched the kid play
4. Completely missed the point because no one was talking about it being a move to show amazing depth

1. I'll take your word for it, not my style to go on opposition forums (apart from Arsenal obvs)
2. They are well off it, its literally in front of peoples faces. They're currently on course for 85 points, are we genuinely arguing that Man City getting 85 points is not well off it for them...?
3. I've seen him a few times, he looks ok. Not someone I'd want replacing one of the best full backs in the world. His stats back it up....not awful, not great, not particularly good.
4. :thumbup
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15523 on: Today at 01:01:37 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:19:06 pm
Fucking hell thats a big deal that. Cancelo was absolutely immense last season.

But he has been shite this season and clearly City are in a rebuild. They are going to go mad this summer with signings.

He has not really been "shite" this season - he hasn't played much since the WC, but before that he was very much having a good season (average rating of over 7 on whoscored for the season) - just the last 3 games since the WC he has been awful.  Still, very odd - given Ake is a bang average player having an ok moment (who Cancelo had been way out performing pre-WC), and Lewis is 18 and has hardly looked great when he's played. 

I said selling Zinchenko in the summer was weird (although they did get a very good amount for him) given previous injuries to their other FBs, and loaning Cancelo out could be really stupid.  Also, not sure he starts for Bayern - Pavard is a massively underrated RB having a cracking season, and Davies is slowly getting back to his best.  I know Pavard is out of contract in the summer, so its possible they are looking for a longer term player, and will start him instead of giving Pavard more mins.  But still, odd 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15524 on: Today at 01:06:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:00:27 pm
1. I'll take your word for it, not my style to go on opposition forums (apart from Arsenal obvs)
2. They are well off it, its literally in front of peoples faces. They're currently on course for 85 points, are we genuinely arguing that Man City getting 85 points is not well off it for them...?
3. I've seen him a few times, he looks ok. Not someone I'd want replacing one of the best full backs in the world. His stats back it up....not awful, not great, not particularly good.
4. :thumbup

Not as good as previously is one thing, well off it would be used to describe us, exaggeration for City IMO

I'll take your word for it he's okay, Guardiolas definitely lost it too saying the kid makes the whole team play better and calling him our little Philip Lahm. Agree Cancelo is one of the best in the world, his standards have slipped this season though and he's been making some costly mistakes, can only assume they're planning for the future but still the rave reviews for their young fullback must be because he's ok! Assuming he has little to no future there considering the standard they hold, they don't really do ok players, especially youngsters. Look at who how frequently they afford their youth chances
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15525 on: Today at 01:08:04 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:48:55 pm
Who says they're not...? They're well off it in the league, out of the league cup. They're currently playing a fairly bog standard kid at RB and Nathan Ake at LB, so I'm not quite sure this is a move to show what amazing depth they have at full back.
Rico Lewis isn't bog standard, he's looked very good from what I've seen of him, particularly for an 18 year old. Can't imagine they'd consider this if he hadn't stepped up so well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15526 on: Today at 01:10:55 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:00:27 pm
1. I'll take your word for it, not my style to go on opposition forums (apart from Arsenal obvs)
2. They are well off it, its literally in front of peoples faces. They're currently on course for 85 points, are we genuinely arguing that Man City getting 85 points is not well off it for them...?
3. I've seen him a few times, he looks ok. Not someone I'd want replacing one of the best full backs in the world. His stats back it up....not awful, not great, not particularly good.
4. :thumbup

Absolutely disgraceful that, Liverpool lose a couple of games and you're jumping ship straight away to the best team in the league, what are you like Lobo, no shame at all. Just glory hunting your way through life.
