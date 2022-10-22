Fucking hell thats a big deal that. Cancelo was absolutely immense last season.



But he has been shite this season and clearly City are in a rebuild. They are going to go mad this summer with signings.



He has not really been "shite" this season - he hasn't played much since the WC, but before that he was very much having a good season (average rating of over 7 on whoscored for the season) - just the last 3 games since the WC he has been awful. Still, very odd - given Ake is a bang average player having an ok moment (who Cancelo had been way out performing pre-WC), and Lewis is 18 and has hardly looked great when he's played.I said selling Zinchenko in the summer was weird (although they did get a very good amount for him) given previous injuries to their other FBs, and loaning Cancelo out could be really stupid. Also, not sure he starts for Bayern - Pavard is a massively underrated RB having a cracking season, and Davies is slowly getting back to his best. I know Pavard is out of contract in the summer, so its possible they are looking for a longer term player, and will start him instead of giving Pavard more mins. But still, odd