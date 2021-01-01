No one is saying it will, but it should. Chelsea alone the last two windows have inflated the market to ludicrous highs. You are finding now that the price of a good midtable level player is £65 million, and a great prospect automatically jumped to £100 million.



All while spitting in the face of FFP mind.



The market is inflating completely unnaturally, by in large due to one club going fucking mad



It won't burst but it probably should for the good of the game



They've already had to propose rule changes because the length of the contracts meant the obscene fees could be stretched out longer in a play on FFP - they've had to restrict installment payments to 5 years maximum now



I don't even know that it should is my point.This is written in haste so I've spent zero time on the maths - but back of an envelope stylee..CL Clubs are currently producing 500-700 million euros a year with HUGE inefficiencies in how they generate that revenue (so Chelsea for example can't show all their matches to all their global audience ... or even a big fraction in the UK alone)Lets say we all think they over paid for Murdyk at 80 million .... he's signed for 8 years (or whatever) - that's 10 million a year or 1.5% of their revenue today - if they think they can double their revenue over the course of his deal, not unreasonable - I'd suggest conservative, then its less than 1% per year BUT unlike a lot of expenses you've also bought an asset.They'll hit and miss on these signings, some will flop, some will massively increase in value, but they are spending on business assets they expect to accumulate over time(You still have to count wages against that but also the appreciation of the capital asset which is likely to be more significant the more successful you are on the pitch)Effectively we did this on a smaller scale in the early Klopp years (you can argue we inflated global fees for GKs and defenders) - for some reason we're totally resistant to doing it now, presumably the proposed ownership change or whateverI think you can argue players transfer fees have been under valued at the top level until recently