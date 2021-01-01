« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15480 on: Today at 11:22:30 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:18:33 am
Why would it though? Football delivers a captive audience like literally nothing else on the planet at a time when getting attention is harder and harder 
Club values are still rising and there's a shit load of broadcast revenue sources that aren't being leveraged properly
You can argue with how Boehly's going about it (the supermarket sweep element and some of the fees) but signing young players on long contracts makes perfect sense in terms of how football operates financially and the direction of travel in the market

No one is saying it will, but it should. Chelsea alone the last two windows have inflated the market to ludicrous highs. You are finding now that the price of a good midtable level player is £65 million, and a great prospect automatically jumped to £100 million.

All while spitting in the face of FFP mind.

The market is inflating completely unnaturally, by in large due to one club going fucking mad

It won't burst but it probably should for the good of the game

They've already had to propose rule changes because the length of the contracts meant the obscene fees could be stretched out longer in a play on FFP - they've had to restrict installment payments to 5 years maximum now
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:06 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15481 on: Today at 11:26:53 am
Chelsea are spending big money because they're offering long contracts which mean they can amoritise the fees over greater lengths of time, in theory allowing them to spend big now with less impact on FFP. I think UEFA or someone are looking into it, but it's how they can spend so much now 'legally'. If those players flop they may well be in trouble though.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15482 on: Today at 11:30:40 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:26:53 am
Chelsea are spending big money because they're offering long contracts which mean they can amoritise the fees over greater lengths of time, in theory allowing them to spend big now with less impact on FFP. I think UEFA or someone are looking into it, but it's how they can spend so much now 'legally'. If those players flop they may well be in trouble though.

Yep that's it, looking to restrict it to 5 year payments for FFP purposes, rather than the length of the deal as Chelsea have been doing at the moment

Chelsea fee for Murdyk paid over close to 9 years is very different than the fee paid over 5 years in terms of the yearly balancing of the books
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15483 on: Today at 11:31:30 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:26:53 am
Chelsea are spending big money because they're offering long contracts which mean they can amoritise the fees over greater lengths of time, in theory allowing them to spend big now with less impact on FFP. I think UEFA or someone are looking into it, but it's how they can spend so much now 'legally'. If those players flop they may well be in trouble though.

Well, having a highly paid flop on a 7-8 year contract could be interesting ...
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15484 on: Today at 11:38:59 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:22:30 am
No one is saying it will, but it should. Chelsea alone the last two windows have inflated the market to ludicrous highs. You are finding now that the price of a good midtable level player is £65 million, and a great prospect automatically jumped to £100 million.

All while spitting in the face of FFP mind.

The market is inflating completely unnaturally, by in large due to one club going fucking mad

It won't burst but it probably should for the good of the game

They've already had to propose rule changes because the length of the contracts meant the obscene fees could be stretched out longer in a play on FFP - they've had to restrict installment payments to 5 years maximum now

I don't even know that it should is my point.

This is written in haste so I've spent zero time on the maths - but back of an envelope stylee..

CL Clubs are currently producing 500-700 million euros a year with HUGE inefficiencies in how they generate that revenue (so Chelsea for example can't show all their matches to all their global audience ... or even a big fraction in the UK alone)

Lets say we all think they over paid for Murdyk at 80 million .... he's signed for 8 years (or whatever) - that's 10 million a year or 1.5% of their revenue today - if they think they can double their revenue over the course of his deal, not unreasonable - I'd suggest conservative, then its less than 1% per year BUT unlike a lot of expenses you've also bought an asset.
They'll hit and miss on these signings, some will flop, some will massively increase in value, but they are spending on business assets they expect to accumulate over time

(You still have to count wages against that but also the appreciation of the capital asset which is likely to be more significant the more successful you are on the pitch)

Effectively we did this on a smaller scale in the early Klopp years (you can argue we inflated global fees for GKs and defenders) - for some reason we're totally resistant to doing it now, presumably the proposed ownership change or whatever

I think you can argue players transfer fees have been under valued at the top level until recently 
