« Reply #15400 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
« Reply #15401 on: Today at 12:05:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:35 am
Exactly

Its quite insane some are still clutching onto fucking FFP as if it's been actually used to punish clubs much at all, all a load of shite and Arsenal wont be getting any issues from it at all
« Reply #15402 on: Today at 12:06:59 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm
Gordon then Maddison, Saudi FC following the Sportswashing playbook to a tee.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:11:14 pm
Gordon then Maddison, Saudi FC following the Sportswashing playbook to a tee.

Is this their Adam Johnson/Gareth Barry phase?
« Reply #15403 on: Today at 12:08:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:05:06 am
Man City, among others ...

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2066393-manchester-citys-punishment-for-breaches-of-uefa-ffp-regulations-announced

Good god, how ever will clubs cope with being able to name 4 less players in their squads. I'm assuming this is the stuff you're referring to in regards to Arsenal and Chelsea being punished... them being able to name 4 less players in their Champions League squads :lmao :lmao i'm sure their staff are positively terrified

That shite doesn't even qualify as actual punishment. It's like giving a club a fine for their fans racially abusing a player... an act to appear to be doing something to punish a club, without ever actually punishing them
« Reply #15404 on: Today at 12:08:45 am »
Gordons not that much of a prick.
« Reply #15405 on: Today at 12:12:32 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:05:45 am
Its quite insane some are still clutching onto fucking FFP as if it's been actually used to punish clubs much at all, all a load of shite and Arsenal wont be getting any issues from it at all

Not really ...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/02/paris-st-germain-given-56m-fine-by-uefa-after-breaking-financial-rules

The oil clubs might somehow get out of it, but for the normal clubs it is not that easy. Juventus has just been handed a 15 points deduction for trying to cheat the FFP rules of the Serie A ...
« Reply #15406 on: Today at 12:13:57 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:08:36 am
Good god, how ever will clubs cope with being able to name 4 less players in their squads. I'm assuming this is the stuff you're referring to in regards to Arsenal and Chelsea being punished... them being able to name 4 less players in their Champions League squads :lmao :lmao i'm sure their staff are positively terrified

That shite doesn't even qualify as actual punishment. It's like giving a club a fine for their fans racially abusing a player... an act to appear to be doing something to punish a club, without ever actually punishing them

When people reply to posts without reading the full text, it always looks like this ...
« Reply #15407 on: Today at 12:19:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:13:57 am
When people reply to posts without reading the full text, it always looks like this ...

Let me know when these clubs are sufficiently punished because plentyyyy of clubs have ignored the bullshit FFP rules for years with zero actual issues. Not long ago you were adamant I was wrong we weren't signing Mbappe ffs

FFP is fucking bullshit, the most pointless thing out there and Arsenal likely wont get any sufficient punishment for it, why would they? Laughable hoping for some sudden change to see it actually being worth something, it's nonsense
« Reply #15408 on: Today at 12:26:11 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:19:54 am
Let me know when these clubs are sufficiently punished because plentyyyy of clubs have ignored the bullshit FFP rules for years with zero actual issues. Not long ago you were adamant I was wrong we weren't signing Mbappe ffs

FFP is fucking bullshit, the most pointless thing out there and Arsenal likely wont get any sufficient punishment for it, why would they? Laughable hoping for some sudden change to see it actually being worth something, it's nonsense

No one has ignored the FFP rules. Man City and PSG were punished, but managed to find a way out of it by fake sponsorships by their owner states. Now tell me which country will give Arsenal these fake sponsorship? And which players will Chelsea sell, with no young De Bruyne and Lukaku on loan?
