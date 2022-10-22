

Has he? He's played what, 15 games? Is that enough to be spending what looks like 70 million plus ?

I'm not sure its enough to call someone proven. I be interested in how players, and teams, perform when it gets to return fixtures and measures are put in place against them



Proven maybe the wrong word, but he's shown that he can play in this league. He's played nearly 30 games in the Premier League plus whatever FA Cup and League Cup games. If someone has performed as well as he has in that amount of games, then I'd say that's not a bad indication of how someone will fair in this competitive league.We spent £64m + a potential £18m on someone who played 28 games in the Portuguese league and while I think Nunez is a great player and he will prove to be a success, that's a lot of money for someone outside of the premier league. How many players have we seen that have come the Premier League and not been able to adapt to it, or taken a considerable of time to adjust. We need a midfielder now, in this window, to give us a good chance of a top 4 finish.