Offline jonnypb

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,069
  • JFT97
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15240 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:12:30 pm
Whether or not you think Caicedo is boss, Arsenal's bid represents what a club should be doing when on top not giving silly excuses.

Totally agree. Its what clubs should be doing when at the top, rather than leaving it years and then having to do a complete rebuild.

IMO I think £60m guaranteed isnt that outrageous for Caicedo in this day and age. Yes its a large sum for someone who is young and still not played a lot of games, but hes already proven he can play in the PL.  4 or 5 years down the line I think this will be money well spent by someone.

Hes someone who I would love to see at Liverpool, alongside Jude 8)
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15241 on: Today at 01:31:36 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:13:16 pm
What limit and budget? Aren't you the second highest spenders in the league over the past 5 years (maybe dropped to 3rd now that Boehly has gotten a hold of the coke)

Yeh but if we paid what Ajax wanted for Lisandro martinez, what shakhtar wanted for mudryk and what fiorentina wanted for vlahovic wed have had to find a further 200m. There is a limit but not in a negative way as the club has really pushed the boat as you say. Needed to, to be fair, a couple of years back we were not much better than the likes of west ham Leicester and Villa.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15242 on: Today at 01:42:11 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:58:10 pm
We were never broke though.

Broke? No.
It's not Caiceido going elsewhere that irks me - it's seeing a team invest in January to bolster their title bid.
That really pisses me off honestly. We could have won so much more had we done it.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15243 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:22:36 pm
Totally agree. Its what clubs should be doing when at the top, rather than leaving it years and then having to do a complete rebuild.

IMO I think £60m guaranteed isnt that outrageous for Caicedo in this day and age. Yes its a large sum for someone who is young and still not played a lot of games, but hes already proven he can play in the PL.  4 or 5 years down the line I think this will be money well spent by someone.

Hes someone who I would love to see at Liverpool, alongside Jude 8)


Has he?  He's played what, 15 games?  Is that enough to be spending what looks like 70 million plus ?
I'm not sure its enough to call someone proven. I be interested in how players, and teams, perform when it gets to return fixtures and measures are put in place against them
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15244 on: Today at 01:54:01 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:42:11 pm
Broke? No.
It's not Caiceido going elsewhere that irks me - it's seeing a team invest in January to bolster their title bid.
That really pisses me off honestly. We could have won so much more had we done it.

Perhaps.  We're were up against cheats though, playing at their peak also (not to mention some very dodgy officiating).

Saying all that, I agree that we should've invested more when flying high and we should be multiple league and CL winners.
Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15245 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:50:47 pm

Has he?  He's played what, 15 games?  Is that enough to be spending what looks like 70 million plus ?
I'm not sure its enough to call someone proven. I be interested in how players, and teams, perform when it gets to return fixtures and measures are put in place against them

Exactly, I wouldn't like to be in his shoes when our mighty midfield (midgets) get on top of him and Mc Allister this weekend.......  :-\
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,253
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15246 on: Today at 01:56:40 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:42:11 pm
Broke? No.
It's not Caiceido going elsewhere that irks me - it's seeing a team invest in January to bolster their title bid.
That really pisses me off honestly. We could have won so much more had we done it.

did we not sign Diaz last January to do exactly that?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,328
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15247 on: Today at 01:58:52 pm
Amr Zaky and Michu would go for 100 Million this season. Players that have been alright for half a season going for fucking loads
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:24 pm by Elzar »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15248 on: Today at 02:08:32 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:56:40 pm
did we not sign Diaz last January to do exactly that?

Did we?
Or have we signed him because he was lined up for the summer and Spurs were on the brink of buying him?

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,605
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15249 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:56:40 pm
did we not sign Diaz last January to do exactly that?
We signed him as a replacement for Mane, who was serving his notice. And had Spurs not made a move, we'd have left it until the summer as planned.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15250 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:10:51 pm
We signed him as a replacement for Mane, who was serving his notice. And had Spurs not made a move, we'd have left it until the summer as planned.

Yep it worked out great for us also, yet the same group of people dont see any value in trying to get a midfielder this month..
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,253
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15251 on: Today at 02:14:01 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:08:32 pm
Did we?
Or have we signed him because he was lined up for the summer and Spurs were on the brink of buying him?

Ok so us signing someone we had interest in, which boosted our season, doesn't count. But Arsenal making a bid for someone they have interest in, which would boost their season, does? Rather baffling stuff in here at the moment. I'm assuming Gakpo doesn't count as a January signing either, for reasons?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15252 on: Today at 02:14:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:01 pm
Ok so us signing someone we had interest in, which boosted our season, doesn't count. But Arsenal making a bid for someone they have interest in, which would boost their season, does? Rather baffling stuff in here at the moment. I'm assuming Gakpo doesn't count as a January signing either, for reasons?

Arsenal have already made two signings this window btw.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,253
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15253 on: Today at 02:18:40 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:14:59 pm
Arsenal have already made two signings this window btw.

And? ;D

If you want to moan about us not strengthening in January, go back to 2021. Its a home run. Since then we've signed Diaz, who had a major impact in the second half of last season. And this January Gakpo, who I assume is intended to have a major impact in the second half of the season.

Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,605
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15254 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:01 pm
I'm assuming Gakpo doesn't count as a January signing either, for reasons?
Technically, but he's not looking up to giving us a Diaz-like title or CL boost' so far. Certainly not the "missing link" that Lijnders called him. And again, an opportunistic purchase in reaction to another club's interest, whilst other more obvious areas in need of addressing have been left in appalling disrepair.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,605
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15255 on: Today at 02:22:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:18:40 pm
And this January Gakpo, who I assume is intended to have a major impact in the second half of the season.
Expecting another Diaz impact is optimistic. He'll be one of those that Klopp will trot out the "we've signed him for 5 years not 5 months" line before long.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,253
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15256 on: Today at 02:23:22 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:20:30 pm
Technically, but he's not looking up to giving us a Diaz-like title or CL boost' so far. Certainly not the "missing link" that Lijnders called him. And again, an opportunistic purchase in reaction to another club's interest, whilst other more obvious areas in need of addressing have been left in appalling disrepair.

I've been pretty clear on what I think of that signing over a midfielder, but alas it seems rather churlish to be bemoaning Arsenal 'signing someone in January to aid their title push' when we literally did the same thing last season.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,917
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15257 on: Today at 02:26:13 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:23:22 pm
I've been pretty clear on what I think of that signing over a midfielder, but alas it seems rather churlish to be bemoaning Arsenal 'signing someone in January to aid their title push' when we literally did the same thing last season.

The issue seems to be: we were title-challenging last year and now we have a problem in midfield and from our vantage point of 9th spot; we are just not arsed.

Or we are very close to a takeover and lots of people are honoring those NDAs faithfully.

We live in both hope and fear of a sudden David Ornstein announcement one evening soon*



*or not.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15258 on: Today at 02:28:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:01 pm
Ok so us signing someone we had interest in, which boosted our season, doesn't count. But Arsenal making a bid for someone they have interest in, which would boost their season, does? Rather baffling stuff in here at the moment. I'm assuming Gakpo doesn't count as a January signing either, for reasons?


Sure, all great. Lets agree to disagree. Diaz is a great example. He had a good effect on our season. Exactly what was needed. Would we have bought him if Spurs didnt move in, you know, to bolster the chance of securing the title? Not a chance in hell.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,069
  • JFT97
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15259 on: Today at 02:45:17 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:50:47 pm

Has he?  He's played what, 15 games?  Is that enough to be spending what looks like 70 million plus ?
I'm not sure its enough to call someone proven. I be interested in how players, and teams, perform when it gets to return fixtures and measures are put in place against them

Proven maybe the wrong word, but he's shown that he can play in this league.  He's played nearly 30 games in the Premier League plus whatever FA Cup and League Cup games.  If someone has performed as well as he has in that amount of games, then I'd say that's not a bad indication of how someone will fair in this competitive league. 

We spent £64m + a potential £18m on someone who played 28 games in the Portuguese league and while I think Nunez is a great player and he will prove to be a success, that's a lot of money for someone outside of the premier league.  How many players have we seen that have come the Premier League and not been able to adapt to it, or taken a considerable of time to adjust.  We need a midfielder now, in this window, to give us a good chance of a top 4 finish.
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15260 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm
Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m. I don't get what they see in him, but no complaints there.
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15261 on: Today at 03:58:51 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:56:39 pm
Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m. I don't get what they see in him, but no complaints there.

Shame, Everton will probably buy way out of trouble now
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15262 on: Today at 03:59:46 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:56:39 pm
Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m. I don't get what they see in him, but no complaints there.

Another local lad who's fucked them off and made a right twat of himself then. You love to see it. Shame they'll get money to invest, but I guess they'll just waste it anyway.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15263 on: Today at 04:01:34 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:58:51 pm
Shame, Everton will probably buy way out of trouble now
Depends on who they can persuade to join the madness, and how much £ it takes to persuade them
Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15264 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:56:39 pm
Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £40m. I don't get what they see in him, but no complaints there.

He might thrive in a better side.

Anthony Gordon: Why are Newcastle interested in signing Everton winger?
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12795697/anthony-gordon-why-are-newcastle-interested-in-signing-everton-winger
Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15265 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:01:34 pm
Depends on who they can persuade to join the madness, and how much £ it takes to persuade them

Only positive I can see is everyone knows how much they have now :P
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15266 on: Today at 04:03:48 pm
See they couldn't keep Howe away from transfers for very long then
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,253
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15267 on: Today at 04:08:07 pm
Mudryk £88 million, Anthony Gordon £40 million, Rutter £35.5 million, Caicedo £60 million bid outright rejected.

We thought it'd gone mad when Neymar cost £140 million or whatever it was but...my fucking word.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,605
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15268 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:58:51 pm
Shame, Everton will probably buy way out of trouble now
Hahaha....oh wait, you're serious aren't you?

Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15269 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:08:07 pm
Rutter £35.5 million.

Gordon looks a bargain compared to this one.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,605
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15270 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:08:07 pm
We thought it'd gone mad when Neymar cost £140 million or whatever it was but...my fucking word.
"Whatever" actually being £200m. Barca then gave us £142m of that to replace him, which was the real WTF transfer.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15271 on: Today at 04:18:39 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:13:37 pm
Gordon looks a bargain compared to this one.
Had to google who that was.
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15272 on: Today at 04:20:43 pm
Strange deal. Maximin is a better player but Howe doesnt seem to rate him
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15273 on: Today at 04:20:52 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:13:37 pm
Gordon looks a bargain compared to this one.

Both Gordon and Rutter have achieved nothing of note on the football pitch so far, and are heavilly over-priced ...
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15274 on: Today at 04:22:30 pm
Ounahi to Marseille for 10m euros looks a decent deal!
Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15275 on: Today at 04:23:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:20:52 pm
Both Gordon and Rutter have achieved nothing of note on the football pitch so far, and are heavilly over-priced ...

I agree, but the figures are always inflated for English players. Why Rutter's fee is so high I have no idea.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
