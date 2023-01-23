@afcbournemouth made a 30m bid for Nicolò Zaniolo: the English club have reached an agreement with @OfficialASRoma. Now the player's decision will be decisive



Bit of a sickener that type of move. A young lad playing European football with one of Italy's biggest clubs (literally scored the winner in a European final last year) and could move to a side almost certain to drop to the Championship. Wonder if there's some clause in his contract that could see him move to a better Prem side come the end of the season.