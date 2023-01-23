And paid his parents another 8m directly.
@afcbournemouth made a 30m bid for Nicolò Zaniolo: the English club have reached an agreement with @OfficialASRoma. Now the player's decision will be decisivehttps://twitter.com/DiMarzio/status/1618557425539510274
Did I see someone say he's had two recent ACL's??
Nicolò Zaniolo had already rejected Bournemouths bid 10 days ago. AS Roma are trying to put pressure to the italian player, which want to join AC Milan (agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027).
Bit of a sickener that type of move. A young lad playing European football with one of Italy's biggest clubs (literally scored the winner in a European final last year) and could move to a side almost certain to drop to the Championship. Wonder if there's some clause in his contract that could see him move to a better Prem side come the end of the season.
Looks like Joao Gomes to Wolves for 17m, wild that we haven't had a look for that price
