THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15200 on: Today at 08:26:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on January 23, 2023, 06:54:11 pm
And paid his parents another 8m directly.

Ah yes thats my plan for one or both of my sons.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15201 on: Today at 08:29:29 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:54:51 pm
@afcbournemouth made a 30m bid for Nicolò Zaniolo: the English club have reached an agreement with @OfficialASRoma. Now the player's decision will be decisive

https://twitter.com/DiMarzio/status/1618557425539510274

Bit of a sickener that type of move. A young lad playing European football with one of Italy's biggest clubs (literally scored the winner in a European final last year) and could move to a side almost certain to drop to the Championship. Wonder if there's some clause in his contract that could see him move to a better Prem side come the end of the season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15202 on: Today at 08:34:00 pm
Did I see someone say he's had two recent ACL's??
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15203 on: Today at 08:57:15 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:34:00 pm
Did I see someone say he's had two recent ACL's??

The second one was more than 2 years ago. Still a very good talent and only 23, so he will get a better move than Bournemouth ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15204 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm
He's crap, would be a good fee for Roma though not sure he'll accept Bournemouth.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15205 on: Today at 09:33:15 pm
Anyway ...

Quote
Nicolò Zaniolo had already rejected Bournemouths bid 10 days ago. AS Roma are trying to put pressure to the italian player, which want to join AC Milan (agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027).

https://twitter.com/NicoSchira/status/1618584495573303301
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15206 on: Today at 09:37:08 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:29:29 pm
Bit of a sickener that type of move. A young lad playing European football with one of Italy's biggest clubs (literally scored the winner in a European final last year) and could move to a side almost certain to drop to the Championship. Wonder if there's some clause in his contract that could see him move to a better Prem side come the end of the season.

We have already discussed this many times. The Premier League is already the Super League. Unfortunately, it will be dominated by Man City and Newcastle for years to come, until the football World loses it's interest ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15207 on: Today at 09:56:03 pm
Looks like Joao Gomes to Wolves for 17m, wild that we haven't had a look for that price
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15208 on: Today at 10:00:36 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 09:56:03 pm
Looks like Joao Gomes to Wolves for 17m, wild that we haven't had a look for that price

Not very expensive in today's mad world.

Could have even flipped him for a profit even if he didn't turn out to be great.
