@afcbournemouth made a 30m bid for Nicolò Zaniolo: the English club have reached an agreement with @OfficialASRoma. Now the player's decision will be decisive
Bit of a sickener that type of move. A young lad playing European football with one of Italy's biggest clubs (literally scored the winner in a European final last year) and could move to a side almost certain to drop to the Championship. Wonder if there's some clause in his contract that could see him move to a better Prem side come the end of the season.
