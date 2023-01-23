« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2023, 11:18:21 am
El Lobo has more holidays than Judith Chalmers.
The next one will be longer.
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?
Quote from: clinical on January 23, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

If everyone got together and just said, let's not buy anyone from Chelsea, they'd go bust in no time :D
Quote from: clinical on January 23, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?
His brothers, Mucho and Dolce, are also decent players. 
Quote from: clinical on January 23, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

Caicedo to be given a 15 year contract?
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 23, 2023, 12:28:56 pm
If everyone got together and just said, let's not buy anyone from Chelsea, they'd go bust in no time :D

Exactly what they should do. They must be making a huge huge loss.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2023, 11:18:21 am
El Lobo has more holidays than Judith Chalmers.


Super Nintendo Chalmers
Quote from: clinical on January 23, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?
Made up name.
Didn't realise Wolves offer for Joao Gomes was only 17m
Quote from: clinical on January 23, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

They're already in effect, but they ratchet down over time - from next season clubs can have a maximum of 7 players out on loan (down to 6 the following season). Crucially though, this doesn't apply to U21 or club-trained players, so absolutely nothing stopping Chelsea hoovering up players in the 15-20 bracket so they can loan them out and flip them for a profit in a few years time (I suspect that is probably the plan). They can still loan out the likes of Colwill, Chalobah, Ampadu, Gallagher, RLC, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Hudson-Odoi ad nauseum, not to mention the various youth players they've spunked about £70m on this year.

That said, if they keep making spurious signings on long term contracts they'll probably fall foul of it sooner or later. At the very least it leaves them in a weak negotiation position - clubs can say we'll only offer you £x amount for Chelsea cast-offs safe in the knowledge that it's that or Chelsea can't register them. I mean you'd question the long-term future of Lukaku, Sterling and Koulibaly but they're all on about £300k a week until 2026/2027. Chelsea will either need to pay them off or loan them out, and that's half your loan budget gone really.
Quote from: 24/7 on January 23, 2023, 11:19:05 am
The next one will be longer.

The majority of this forum will be down with that.
Quote from: clinical on January 23, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

Also linked with Gordon and Onana now
The one hope Everton have is some clown gives them money for their shite before the end of the window and they stumble upon someone half decent as a replacement. Fucking Chelsea.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 23, 2023, 05:23:35 pm
Also linked with Gordon and Onana now

Boehly must hate having money
Quote from: clinical on January 23, 2023, 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

Wasnt there some talks that the Saudis were also involved in their takeover. There is no way Boehly has that sort of money theyre spending.
City have signed an Argentinian midfielder for 8million
Quote from: LiamG on January 23, 2023, 06:48:46 pm
City have signed an Argentinian midfielder for 8million

And paid his parents another 8m directly.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on January 23, 2023, 12:29:45 pm
His brothers, Mucho and Dolce, are also decent players.

 ;D nice
Quote from: Pradan on January 23, 2023, 05:21:12 pm
The majority of this forum will be down with that.

How much dyou think we could raise on a gofundme?
Quote from: DelTrotter on January 23, 2023, 05:27:16 pm
The one hope Everton have is some clown gives them money for their shite before the end of the window and they stumble upon someone half decent as a replacement. Fucking Chelsea.

They kept them up last year as well. Everton were on the brink until Chelsea put in a non-performance at Goodison to give them a bit of momentum.
Now were being linked with Onana.... Somewhat underwhelming when the previous links were rice and camavinga
Its annoying with the bitters, there's always some lego headed donut ready to bail them out by going big for their shit players. See Richilaa
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2023, 07:19:34 pm
How much dyou think we could raise on a gofundme?

Place wouldn't be the same without you. I'd rather we just chipped in to get you a bit of therapy  ;)
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:27:05 am
Now were being linked with Onana.... Somewhat underwhelming when the previous links were rice and camavinga

I think Onana has the potential to be very good.

Everyone looks like shit in the Everton side.
Joycey saying Spurs have nipped in for Danjuma. Had a medical with Everton at the weekend but hasn't signed yet.
Everton that. Judging by the pace in which they usually sign players it's going to be really funny seeing what they do before the deadline. I actually think their squad will be worse in a weeks time if that's possible.
Fuck sake, Newcastle. Don't give Everton any hope!!

What transfer teams / managers are seeing in this guy I'll never know, I can't see any football ability there at all.
These shit teams should just start playing academy kids. Theyll get a fortune for them regardless. Especially if theyre English.
At least Newcastle have decided to be crap in their recruitment.
I don't see it with Danjuma. Poor buy from Spurs.
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 04:23:41 pm
I don't see it with Danjuma. Poor buy from Spurs.

Just a loan to be fair.
Brighton had a bid for Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig rejected. Caicedo replacement maybe? Leipzig apparently unwilling to sell him now, but has a clause in his contract that means a summer exit likely.

Article credits us and United with an interest in him too (historically maybe) but it's by Miguel Delaney so who knows.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:36:52 am
Brighton had a bid for Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig rejected. Caicedo replacement maybe? Leipzig apparently unwilling to sell him now, but has a clause in his contract that means a summer exit likely.

Article credits us and United with an interest in him too (historically maybe) but it's by Miguel Delaney so who knows.

United were interested in him. Don't remember ever seeing us linked.
I say we buy all the Brighton replacements before they do and shadow Citys South America scouts.
Young african CM from Red Bull with a bit of a sketchy injury history...what could possibli go wrong?
What are clubs seeing in Anthony Gordon?
