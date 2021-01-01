« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15160 on: Yesterday at 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:18:21 am
El Lobo has more holidays than Judith Chalmers.
The next one will be longer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15161 on: Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm »
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15162 on: Yesterday at 12:28:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

If everyone got together and just said, let's not buy anyone from Chelsea, they'd go bust in no time :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15163 on: Yesterday at 12:29:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?
His brothers, Mucho and Dolce, are also decent players. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15164 on: Yesterday at 12:37:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

Caicedo to be given a 15 year contract?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15165 on: Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:28:56 pm
If everyone got together and just said, let's not buy anyone from Chelsea, they'd go bust in no time :D

Exactly what they should do. They must be making a huge huge loss.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15166 on: Yesterday at 02:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:18:21 am
El Lobo has more holidays than Judith Chalmers.


Super Nintendo Chalmers
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15167 on: Yesterday at 02:17:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?
Made up name.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15168 on: Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm »
Didn't realise Wolves offer for Joao Gomes was only 17m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15169 on: Yesterday at 05:17:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

They're already in effect, but they ratchet down over time - from next season clubs can have a maximum of 7 players out on loan (down to 6 the following season). Crucially though, this doesn't apply to U21 or club-trained players, so absolutely nothing stopping Chelsea hoovering up players in the 15-20 bracket so they can loan them out and flip them for a profit in a few years time (I suspect that is probably the plan). They can still loan out the likes of Colwill, Chalobah, Ampadu, Gallagher, RLC, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Hudson-Odoi ad nauseum, not to mention the various youth players they've spunked about £70m on this year.

That said, if they keep making spurious signings on long term contracts they'll probably fall foul of it sooner or later. At the very least it leaves them in a weak negotiation position - clubs can say we'll only offer you £x amount for Chelsea cast-offs safe in the knowledge that it's that or Chelsea can't register them. I mean you'd question the long-term future of Lukaku, Sterling and Koulibaly but they're all on about £300k a week until 2026/2027. Chelsea will either need to pay them off or loan them out, and that's half your loan budget gone really.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15170 on: Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:19:05 am
The next one will be longer.

The majority of this forum will be down with that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15171 on: Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

Also linked with Gordon and Onana now
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15172 on: Yesterday at 05:27:16 pm »
The one hope Everton have is some clown gives them money for their shite before the end of the window and they stumble upon someone half decent as a replacement. Fucking Chelsea.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15173 on: Yesterday at 05:30:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm
Also linked with Gordon and Onana now

Boehly must hate having money
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15174 on: Yesterday at 05:49:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:22:46 pm
Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.

I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?

Wasnt there some talks that the Saudis were also involved in their takeover. There is no way Boehly has that sort of money theyre spending.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15175 on: Yesterday at 06:48:46 pm »
City have signed an Argentinian midfielder for 8million
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15176 on: Yesterday at 06:54:11 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:48:46 pm
City have signed an Argentinian midfielder for 8million

And paid his parents another 8m directly.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15177 on: Yesterday at 07:19:13 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 12:29:45 pm
His brothers, Mucho and Dolce, are also decent players.

 ;D nice
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15178 on: Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 05:21:12 pm
The majority of this forum will be down with that.

How much dyou think we could raise on a gofundme?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15179 on: Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 05:27:16 pm
The one hope Everton have is some clown gives them money for their shite before the end of the window and they stumble upon someone half decent as a replacement. Fucking Chelsea.

They kept them up last year as well. Everton were on the brink until Chelsea put in a non-performance at Goodison to give them a bit of momentum.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15180 on: Today at 09:27:05 am »
Now were being linked with Onana.... Somewhat underwhelming when the previous links were rice and camavinga
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15181 on: Today at 09:31:17 am »
Its annoying with the bitters, there's always some lego headed donut ready to bail them out by going big for their shit players. See Richilaa
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15182 on: Today at 09:37:39 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm
How much dyou think we could raise on a gofundme?

Place wouldn't be the same without you. I'd rather we just chipped in to get you a bit of therapy  ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15183 on: Today at 01:26:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:27:05 am
Now were being linked with Onana.... Somewhat underwhelming when the previous links were rice and camavinga

I think Onana has the potential to be very good.

Everyone looks like shit in the Everton side.
