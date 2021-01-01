Chelsea wanting Malo Gusto and still want Enzo and Caicedo.



I've never seen anything like it. There's also new loan rules coming in soon isn't there?



They're already in effect, but they ratchet down over time - from next season clubs can have a maximum of 7 players out on loan (down to 6 the following season). Crucially though, this doesn't apply to U21 or club-trained players, so absolutely nothing stopping Chelsea hoovering up players in the 15-20 bracket so they can loan them out and flip them for a profit in a few years time (I suspect that is probably the plan). They can still loan out the likes of Colwill, Chalobah, Ampadu, Gallagher, RLC, Chukwuemeka, Broja, Hudson-Odoi ad nauseum, not to mention the various youth players they've spunked about £70m on this year.That said, if they keep making spurious signings on long term contracts they'll probably fall foul of it sooner or later. At the very least it leaves them in a weak negotiation position - clubs can say we'll only offer you £x amount for Chelsea cast-offs safe in the knowledge that it's that or Chelsea can't register them. I mean you'd question the long-term future of Lukaku, Sterling and Koulibaly but they're all on about £300k a week until 2026/2027. Chelsea will either need to pay them off or loan them out, and that's half your loan budget gone really.