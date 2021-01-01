« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1133172 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,315
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15120 on: Yesterday at 11:46:47 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:58:53 am
lol

 ;D

Hes an absolute parody.


Anyway, other transfer news from a far more interesting and storied club than Arsenal:

The long wait is over: Youssoufa Moukoko will sign his new contract with Borussia Dortmund TODAY. 🔜✍🏼 Valid until 2026.

https://twitter.com/berger_pj/status/1616761524047020032?s=20
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,282
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15121 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:46:47 am
;D

Hes an absolute parody.


Anyway, other transfer news from a far more interesting and storied club than Arsenal:

The long wait is over: Youssoufa Moukoko will sign his new contract with Borussia Dortmund TODAY. 🔜✍🏼 Valid until 2026.

https://twitter.com/berger_pj/status/1616761524047020032?s=20

He brings a bit of brightness to this place, away from all the constant doom and gloom!  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15122 on: Yesterday at 12:12:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:59:53 am
He brings a bit of brightness to this place, away from all the constant doom and gloom!  ;D

Thanks Jill

Money should be in your account in the next half an hour
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15123 on: Yesterday at 12:25:15 pm »
Honestly, sick of all these Liverpool fans in the non-Liverpool thread. Its like an invasion, no idea when it started but Youd think theyd have a thread of their own.

Youd need to be a special kind of sad anyway to spend all your time posting in a thread thats nothing to do with your team!

   
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,029
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15124 on: Yesterday at 12:29:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:25:15 pm
Honestly, sick of all these Liverpool fans in the non-Liverpool thread. Its like an invasion, no idea when it started but Youd think theyd have a thread of their own.

Youd need to be a special kind of sad anyway to spend all your time posting in a thread thats nothing to do with your team!
You'll need a bigger boat, mate, to land that fish ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15125 on: Yesterday at 12:35:34 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 12:29:48 pm
You'll need a bigger boat, mate, to land that fish ;D

 ;D
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15126 on: Yesterday at 04:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:02:19 am
Arteta has spent 430 million and arrived on the back of a window where Arsenal spent 160 mil. They arent strengthening whilst at the top they are simply doing what they've done for 3 years and spending an absolute shitload.

These figures keep getting brought up like we're the only team that's spending.  :o
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15127 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:08:53 pm
These figures keep getting brought up like we're the only team that's spending.  :o

And constantly mentioned as if you should be ashamed. Think it's just jealousy on our part.

You should be overjoyed that you have money to spend which isn't oil state backed.

Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15128 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
And constantly mentioned as if you should be ashamed. Think it's just jealousy on our part.

You should be overjoyed that you have money to spend which isn't oil state backed.



I think calling it jealousy would be inaccurate, it is more to do with the way they are not being characterised as high spending, they are still Arteta's plucky little underdogs in the media, whereas a mostly low spending side like us gets called out as big spenders over a single big signing in the summer and put up there as spending on the level of the mancs or chelsea.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm by Skeeve »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15129 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
I think calling it jealousy would be accurate, it is more to do with the way they are not being characterised as high spending, they are still Arteta's plucky little underdogs in the media, whereas a mostly low spending side like us gets called out as big spenders over a single big signing in the summer and put up there as spending on the level of the mancs or chelsea.

Dont think many people think that. People use that line all the time Klopp used about Pogba but the vast majority of fans who i know are amazed as to why Klopp gets so little money to spend. They have seen the net spend tables on Sky, they think its mad and some even keep thinking it must be wrong.

Ive seen those banter Man Utd fans amazed that when the manager came out and said that he wanted a midfielder, the club got him Arthur Melo.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15130 on: Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
I think calling it jealousy would be accurate, it is more to do with the way they are not being characterised as high spending, they are still Arteta's plucky little underdogs in the media, whereas a mostly low spending side like us gets called out as big spenders over a single big signing in the summer and put up there as spending on the level of the mancs or chelsea.

Not heard that. Where are you hearing this expression?

Even if they are, it is only because they are up against an oil state. Most clubs will look like underdogs up against City.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15131 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 11:05:16 pm
Not heard that. Where are you hearing this expression?

Even if they are, it is only because they are up against an oil state. Most clubs will look like underdogs up against City.

Just paraphrasing, they get judged as underdogs in a way we never did when battling the oil state due to other clubs being more scared of us dominating again.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 12:09:41 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
I think calling it jealousy would be inaccurate, it is more to do with the way they are not being characterised as high spending, they are still Arteta's plucky little underdogs in the media, whereas a mostly low spending side like us gets called out as big spenders over a single big signing in the summer and put up there as spending on the level of the mancs or chelsea.

The net spend thing is used quite a lot, and it shows you a part of a picture, but not the whole picture.
For instance, I'm simple terms, A club could have a revenue of £500M. It could have outgoings of £400M. They could buy £100M worth of players, but not sell any. So they break even in the books, but have £100M net spend in transfers. (I know it doesn't really work like that due to amortization). Where as a club like Chelsea sell well, didn't have a massive net spend, but were relying massively on Romans hand outs.

There's different ways of looking at the same thing. All a fan wants us their owners and management to build them a good team. I look at us now, and think we've managed that. Then I look at the cost of constructing that team, Ramsdale £30M, White £50M, Saliba £27.5M, Gabriel £25M, Zinchenko £30M, Partey £45M, Xhaka £35M, Odegaard £35M, Martinelli £6M, Jesus £45M, Saka £0, and think to myself are these numbers excessive in this day and age in terms of buying a first team? They must be pretty standard numbers for about half the teams in the league now? So you soon realise the Net Spend thing is largely because we've sold poorly for a good few years now, as a byproduct of buying poorly as well
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:12 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 12:13:55 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:09:41 am
The net spend thing is used quite a lot, and it shows you a part of a picture, but not the whole picture.
For instance, I'm simple terms, A club could have a revenue of £500M. It could have outgoings of £400M. They could buy £100M worth of players, but not sell any. So they break even in the books, but have £100M net spend in transfers. (I know it doesn't really work like that due to amortization). Where as a club like Chelsea sell well, didn't have a massive net spend, but were relying massively on Romans hand outs.

There's different ways of looking at the same thing. All a fan wants us their owners and management to build them a good team. I look at us now, and think we've managed that. Then I look at the cost of constructing that team, Ramsdale £30M, White £50M, Saliba £27.5M, Gabriel £25M, Zinchenko £30M, Partey £45M, Xhaka £35M, Odegaard £35M, Martinelli £6M, Jesus £45M, Saka £0, and think to myself are these numbers excessive in this day and age in terms of buying a first team? They must be pretty standard numbers for about half the teams in the league now? So you soon realise the Net Spend thing is largely because we've sold poorly for a good few years now, as a byproduct of buying poorly as well

What you have to remember is that for Liverpool fans, spending money has now become an alien concept. We need to find an angle even in legitimate methods as to why they are spending. Borrowing money to invest in your club is now a dirty thing as well.

Klopp has been hammered for spending £37m on Gakpo because thats all he has to spend.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,479
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 12:25:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:13:55 am
What you have to remember is that for Liverpool fans, spending money has now become an alien concept. We need to find an angle even in legitimate methods as to why they are spending. Borrowing money to invest in your club is now a dirty thing as well.

Klopp has been hammered for spending £37m on Gakpo because thats all he has to spend.

And because there were massive glaring needs otherwise.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,032
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 12:27:43 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:25:04 am
And because there were massive glaring needs otherwise.

Indeed. The pricely sum of £37m is all that a League, CL, FA Cup, League cup winning manager of supposedly one of the biggest clubs in the world who were top three in revenue gets.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 04:54:58 am »
We are not overspending. We are doing our best to be competitive with the means Available to us, which is nowhere near to what the likes of city Newcastle and Chelsea can do.

Liverpool are not being competitive right now. The only valid explanation is if the club is being sold so all other business is on hold.
Liverpool fans are so loyal they dont really want to criticize their owners with all theyve won with them, but theyve done what the Kroenkes did in 2007. Give up their seat at the top table without a fight. Its taken us 15 years to come back.

Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15137 on: Today at 05:15:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:54:58 am
We are not overspending. We are doing our best to be competitive with the means Available to us, which is nowhere near to what the likes of city Newcastle and Chelsea can do.

Liverpool are not being competitive right now. The only valid explanation is if the club is being sold so all other business is on hold.
Liverpool fans are so loyal they dont really want to criticize their owners with all theyve won with them, but theyve done what the Kroenkes did in 2007. Give up their seat at the top table without a fight. Its taken us 15 years to come back.


Does this mean you are building debt or is it money that was there to begin with?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,315
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15138 on: Today at 07:52:40 am »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
And constantly mentioned as if you should be ashamed. Think it's just jealousy on our part.
 

bad shout that, its only mentioned, sometimes in jest, because of how Arsenal fans are, including the squatters in here  ;D They have been playing the poor Arsenal card for years, while their club merrily outspends most around, and they get REALLY tetchy when its bought up - so its partly to wind them up too (it works).

Have at it as far as Im concerned, and lets be honest, about time they where challenging at the positive end of the table. Next season they will have to do it in the CL too, cant spend close on a billion in a few years with little to show for it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Up
« previous next »
 