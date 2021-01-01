I think calling it jealousy would be inaccurate, it is more to do with the way they are not being characterised as high spending, they are still Arteta's plucky little underdogs in the media, whereas a mostly low spending side like us gets called out as big spenders over a single big signing in the summer and put up there as spending on the level of the mancs or chelsea.



The net spend thing is used quite a lot, and it shows you a part of a picture, but not the whole picture.For instance, I'm simple terms, A club could have a revenue of £500M. It could have outgoings of £400M. They could buy £100M worth of players, but not sell any. So they break even in the books, but have £100M net spend in transfers. (I know it doesn't really work like that due to amortization). Where as a club like Chelsea sell well, didn't have a massive net spend, but were relying massively on Romans hand outs.There's different ways of looking at the same thing. All a fan wants us their owners and management to build them a good team. I look at us now, and think we've managed that. Then I look at the cost of constructing that team, Ramsdale £30M, White £50M, Saliba £27.5M, Gabriel £25M, Zinchenko £30M, Partey £45M, Xhaka £35M, Odegaard £35M, Martinelli £6M, Jesus £45M, Saka £0, and think to myself are these numbers excessive in this day and age in terms of buying a first team? They must be pretty standard numbers for about half the teams in the league now? So you soon realise the Net Spend thing is largely because we've sold poorly for a good few years now, as a byproduct of buying poorly as well