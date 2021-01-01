Chelsea must be favourites to win the league next season? Hard to see anyone else in PL2 landing a glove on them really. In all seriousness they're bound to have landed a few gems out of the 50 odd young players they've signed but spare a thought for whoever is gonna be tasked with shifting their deadwood this summer. Or down the line when some of these players on 8 year contracts don't work out.I mean they've got:CBs: Silva (out of contract in the summer but surely will be renewed given he's their best CB), Koulibaly (shite, 3 years left on £300k a week), Fofana (crock, apparently on £200k for the next 6 years), Badiashile (who knows), Chalobah (shite), Colwill (looks promising but will surely be looking at his options), Ampadu, SarrFBs: James (crocked, £250k), Azpilicueta (old), Chilwell (crocked, £190k), Cucurella (already out of favour, £170k), Hill (out on loan?) - around £800k a week on FBsCMs: Kovacic, RLC, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Bakayoko (lol) - underwhelming group to say the leastAMs and FWs: Havertz, Mount, Ziyech, Sterling (4 years left on £325k..), Mudryk, Madueke, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Broja, Aubameyang, Lukaku (3 years left on £325k), Nkunku30 senior players, and that's not even including the academy players they've spunked £30m+ on in the past 6 months. Good luck getting rid of Sterling, Lukaku, Koulibaly, Aubameyang - they'll either need to be paid off or loaned out until the end of their contracts - £175m worth of contracts over the next 4 years. Bakoyoko and Ziyech surely released/sold for pennies. Doubt the likes of Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, RLC, Ampadu or Mount fetch much given they'll all be in the last year of their contracts (though HG status might help prices for some).Surely they'll chuck silly money at Bellingham this summer? They've clearly got the money and they'll need to revamp their midfield.