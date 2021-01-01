« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15040 on: Today at 04:21:05 pm
Trossard to Arsenal for £27 million
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15041 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm
Chelsea paying 40m euros for Madueke. They sign so many the fun must be lost.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15042 on: Today at 04:25:47 pm
Chelsea will spend 150/200 million in the next two weeks I think. In the summer it'll be 300 million plus again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15043 on: Today at 04:32:06 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:24:26 pm
Chelsea paying 40m euros for Madueke. They sign so many the fun must be lost.


Surely their squad is massive too
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15044 on: Today at 04:52:42 pm
I asked on here what the new Chelsea owner looked likely to do spending wise when he came in...

Now I know :lmao

Good god, insane levels of spending
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15045 on: Today at 04:55:37 pm
so Chelsea's attack is
Aubameyang
Broja
Felix
Fofana
Ziyech
Havertz
Mudryk
Sterling
Madueke
Pulisic

For the money spent they have not got a world class forward
Maybe Mudryk can become one in time. Felix probably wont stay after his loan
Nkunku maybe wont join now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15046 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:52:42 pm
I asked on here what the new Chelsea owner looked likely to do spending wise when he came in...

Now I know :lmao

Good god, insane levels of spending
Bad news for us & other PL sides.

They are going to kill the market.
Any decent player will cost 80m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15047 on: Today at 04:58:00 pm
Madueke's injury record makes our guys look like absolute fitness gods.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15048 on: Today at 04:58:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:55:37 pm
so Chelsea's attack is
Aubameyang
Broja
Felix
Fofana
Ziyech
Havertz
Mudryk
Sterling
Madueke
Pulisic

For the money spent they have not got a world class forward
Maybe Mudryk can become one in time. Felix probably wont stay after his loan
Nkunku maybe wont join now.

Nkunku is confirmed?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15049 on: Today at 05:13:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:58:16 pm
Nkunku is confirmed?

Don't think it's been officially confirmed (as in signing photos, announcement by clubs) but everyone knows it's happening. Leipzig CEO said the other day it basically was. Contracts clearly signed etc.

They'll have a massive clear out. Mount may go, Ziyech will go this month, talk of Sterling being allowed to leave already, Felix goes back to Spain, Broja was likely being sold before he got injured, Pulisic may go too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15050 on: Today at 05:13:55 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:56:57 pm
Bad news for us & other PL sides.

They are going to kill the market.
Any decent player will cost 80m
Between them, Barca, PSG, City, United and Real the market was ruined years ago. The inflation is astronomical over the last 15 years. No other Club can compete with that level of ridiculous spending. The Super League already exists, it's just not acknowledged as such.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15051 on: Today at 05:14:18 pm
I don't know much about his footballing abilities but Trossard sure looks like a total douchebag ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15052 on: Today at 05:17:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:13:27 pm
Don't think it's been officially confirmed (as in signing photos, announcement by clubs) but everyone knows it's happening. Leipzig CEO said the other day it basically was. Contracts clearly signed etc.

They'll have a massive clear out. Mount may go, Ziyech will go this month, talk of Sterling being allowed to leave already, Felix goes back to Spain, Broja was likely being sold before he got injured, Pulisic may go too.
Not sure how Sterling & Koulibaly will be easily moved on.
Wages probably too high.

if Chelsea are not like Barcelona in a few years i will be shocked

With the money spent they are not close to being PL contenders
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15053 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:21:05 pm
Trossard to Arsenal for £27 million

Makes sense why  he didnt play v Us
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15054 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm
Had forgotten about Nkunku. He's scoring about 7 league goals max for me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15055 on: Today at 05:29:27 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:24:26 pm
Chelsea paying 40m euros for Madueke. They sign so many the fun must be lost.

seriously they signed many and for big amounts too, how the fuck these players will have playing time?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15056 on: Today at 05:58:12 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:29:27 pm
seriously they signed many and for big amounts too, how the fuck these players will have playing time?

There must be a clearout coming surely?
Chelsea bargain bin must be getting big if Boehly continues signing players at this pace.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15057 on: Today at 06:01:21 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 05:17:56 pm
Makes sense why  he didnt play v Us

he didnt play that game as he has been a prick, so they dumped him out the squad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15058 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:58:16 pm
Nkunku is confirmed?

Pretty much confirmed but not officially. Personally would have preferred him over Nunez but not to be.

Only good signing they have made out of the 20 or so they have made under Boehly.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15059 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm
Which of Chelseas new(er) players will be available at the weekend?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15060 on: Today at 06:03:46 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:56:57 pm
Bad news for us & other PL sides.

They are going to kill the market.
Any decent player will cost 80m

When their money dries up they've killed it for themselves.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15061 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:58:12 pm
There must be a clearout coming surely?
Chelsea bargain bin must be getting big if Boehly continues signing players at this pace.

Chelsea will have zero bargaining power. They will.be leaving on the cheap.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15062 on: Today at 06:20:57 pm
Clear out ? Yeh because teams will be lining up to pay Sterling 300k a week. They wont be able to shift anyone.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15063 on: Today at 06:38:56 pm
Why are they looking to get rid of Sterling already? Has he been that bad for them?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15064 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm
If FFP exists this is going to end up in tears for them. Their wages bill and player amortisation must be huge!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15065 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:20:57 pm
Clear out ? Yeh because teams will be lining up to pay Sterling 300k a week. They wont be able to shift anyone.

Boehly would probably pay off their contracts knowing him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15066 on: Today at 06:50:13 pm
Madueke seems to be a big talent but this injury history for someone who is only 20 is frightening:
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/noni-madueke/verletzungen/spieler/503987
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15067 on: Today at 07:15:02 pm
Sterling is a classic example of the perils of paying big money for players getting into their late 20s. He's played so much football, and from very young. The tank runs empty eventually. People called it in the summer and I disagreed (at least I'm pretty sure I did, not gonna trawl my posting history) but they seem to have called it right. Although obviously it's a basket case of a club to be at right now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15068 on: Today at 07:52:04 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:38:56 pm
Why are they looking to get rid of Sterling already? Has he been that bad for them?

Bored of him. Want a new toy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15069 on: Today at 08:29:41 pm
Ornstein says Chelsea had a bid worth £55m rejected for Caicedo this week. Apparently Brighton value him much much higher.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15070 on: Today at 08:33:36 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:29:41 pm
Ornstein says Chelsea had a bid worth £55m rejected for Caicedo this week. Apparently Brighton value him much much higher.

Lolz. Has all the makings of the most ridiculous midfield transfer for some time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15071 on: Today at 08:36:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:02:48 pm
Which of Chelseas new(er) players will be available at the weekend?

Lots.

But the thing is they wont even know each others names

Its actually going to be hilarious watching Potter trying to mould a team out of that lot.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15072 on: Today at 08:45:27 pm
Chelsea must be favourites to win the league next season? Hard to see anyone else in PL2 landing a glove on them really. In all seriousness they're bound to have landed a few gems out of the 50 odd young players they've signed but spare a thought for whoever is gonna be tasked with shifting their deadwood this summer. Or down the line when some of these players on 8 year contracts don't work out.

I mean they've got:

CBs: Silva (out of contract in the summer but surely will be renewed given he's their best CB), Koulibaly (shite, 3 years left on £300k a week), Fofana (crock, apparently on £200k for the next 6 years), Badiashile (who knows), Chalobah (shite), Colwill (looks promising but will surely be looking at his options), Ampadu, Sarr

FBs: James (crocked, £250k), Azpilicueta (old), Chilwell (crocked, £190k), Cucurella (already out of favour, £170k), Hill (out on loan?) - around £800k a week on FBs  :o

CMs: Kovacic, RLC, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Bakayoko (lol) - underwhelming group to say the least

AMs and FWs: Havertz, Mount, Ziyech, Sterling (4 years left on £325k..), Mudryk, Madueke, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Broja, Aubameyang, Lukaku (3 years left on £325k), Nkunku


30 senior players, and that's not even including the academy players they've spunked £30m+ on in the past 6 months. Good luck getting rid of Sterling, Lukaku, Koulibaly, Aubameyang - they'll either need to be paid off or loaned out until the end of their contracts - £175m worth of contracts over the next 4 years. Bakoyoko and Ziyech surely released/sold for pennies. Doubt the likes of Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, RLC, Ampadu or Mount fetch much given they'll all be in the last year of their contracts (though HG status might help prices for some).

Surely they'll chuck silly money at Bellingham this summer? They've clearly got the money and they'll need to revamp their midfield.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15073 on: Today at 08:53:50 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:29:41 pm
Ornstein says Chelsea had a bid worth £55m rejected for Caicedo this week. Apparently Brighton value him much much higher.
When will he stop? Its madness. Just a bottomless pit of money. If its this easy to get around FFP, then why havent more clubs done it aside from the obvious ones?

Even City were never this bad, at least they divided their ridiculous spending over years and not 6 months.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15074 on: Today at 09:03:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:02:48 pm
Which of Chelseas new(er) players will be available at the weekend?


They're playing us so all of them,they could sign somebody at 11.59.59pm from Kathmandu on Friday and some how all the paperwork would be done in time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15075 on: Today at 09:26:54 pm
Hate Chelsea. They are ridiculous.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15076 on: Today at 10:01:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:04:31 pm
Chelsea will have zero bargaining power. They will.be leaving on the cheap.

Absolutely
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #15077 on: Today at 11:16:23 pm
Danjuma to the Ev on loan.
