Nkunku is confirmed?



Don't think it's been officially confirmed (as in signing photos, announcement by clubs) but everyone knows it's happening. Leipzig CEO said the other day it basically was. Contracts clearly signed etc.They'll have a massive clear out. Mount may go, Ziyech will go this month, talk of Sterling being allowed to leave already, Felix goes back to Spain, Broja was likely being sold before he got injured, Pulisic may go too.