« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1126876 times)

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15000 on: Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:20:14 pm
Depay gone to the Spanish Burnley for £3m !

Ah,another Barca economic lever pulled then.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,876
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15001 on: Today at 07:43:58 am »
Wasn't sure where to ask but how have Arsenal since 2018/19 season managed to double our net spend? Ours - £216mil, Theirs - £440mil (figures from Septembe 2022 don't include january this year)

Has their owner invested money or have they taken loans out?

the latest deloitte money league shows we made 701mil in revenue they only made 433mil, surely we should be outspending them by a considerable amount?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15002 on: Today at 08:27:24 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:43:58 am
Wasn't sure where to ask but how have Arsenal since 2018/19 season managed to double our net spend? Ours - £216mil, Theirs - £440mil (figures from Septembe 2022 don't include january this year)

Has their owner invested money or have they taken loans out?

the latest deloitte money league shows we made 701mil in revenue they only made 433mil, surely we should be outspending them by a considerable amount?

It's not because we have no money,it's now because the squads too bloated & leaving players out would harm squad harmony ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15003 on: Today at 08:50:46 am »
I see the Saudis are already casting off shite theyve spent a fortune on. Chris Wood going out on loan to Forest.
Logged
AHA!

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15004 on: Today at 09:09:38 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:43:58 am
Wasn't sure where to ask but how have Arsenal since 2018/19 season managed to double our net spend? Ours - £216mil, Theirs - £440mil (figures from Septembe 2022 don't include january this year)

Has their owner invested money or have they taken loans out?

the latest deloitte money league shows we made 701mil in revenue they only made 433mil, surely we should be outspending them by a considerable amount?

We have taken loans, owner has put some money of his own in, and you have a much higher wage Bill so not spend isnt the only cost of transfers.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15005 on: Today at 09:17:02 am »
Danny Ings has gone to West Ham for £15m, bit odd if they continue only using the one forward and dont move anyone on.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,693
  • Truthiness
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15006 on: Today at 09:23:09 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:17:02 am
Danny Ings has gone to West Ham for £15m, bit odd if they continue only using the one forward and dont move anyone on.
Worth every penny if he scores the winner vs the bitters on Saturday.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15007 on: Today at 09:30:00 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:17:02 am
Danny Ings has gone to West Ham for £15m, bit odd if they continue only using the one forward and dont move anyone on.

Absolutely loves claret and blue that lad.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15008 on: Today at 09:32:49 am »
Romano has us going for Trossard. Expect him to sign for Chelsea at the weekend.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15009 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:38 am
We have taken loans, owner has put some money of his own in, and you have a much higher wage Bill so not spend isnt the only cost of transfers.

Haven't you also spent the £200mil or so of cash reserves built up over the Wenger years?
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15010 on: Today at 09:42:08 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:43:58 am
Wasn't sure where to ask but how have Arsenal since 2018/19 season managed to double our net spend? Ours - £216mil, Theirs - £440mil (figures from Septembe 2022 don't include january this year)

Has their owner invested money or have they taken loans out?

the latest deloitte money league shows we made 701mil in revenue they only made 433mil, surely we should be outspending them by a considerable amount?

We have spent on the Main Stand, Kirby and now the Annie Road Stand. And we pay bigger wages.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15011 on: Today at 09:46:30 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:39:05 am
Haven't you also spent the £200mil or so of cash reserves built up over the Wenger years?

Possibly, but I know for sure that the Partey transfer was paid for personally by Kroenke, and that we have taken a 70m loan from barclays bank to go towards the team.

None of this wouldve happened if the fans didnt protest and if Daniel Ek of spotify, backed by Henry and Bergkamp, didnt make a serious offer to buy the club, it kicked the kroenkes into action.

Before then they ruined us for over a decade.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15012 on: Today at 10:05:35 am »
Lisandro Trossard to Arsenal, nearly done.

What do you think , could be a smart move for the right money, hes put us to the sword a couple of times. Wonder what his best position is.
Logged

Online Wolverine

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15013 on: Today at 10:07:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:35 am
Lisandro Trossard to Arsenal, nearly done.

What do you think , could be a smart move for the right money, hes put us to the sword a couple of times. Wonder what his best position is.
Good signing that better value for money than Mudryk imo
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15014 on: Today at 10:09:46 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 10:07:48 am
Good signing that better value for money than Mudryk imo

Its not as "Exciting" as Mudryk, but no one has really seen Mudryk play, I remember how buzzing I was when we signed Pepe, what a let down he was.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,674
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15015 on: Today at 10:11:38 am »
What's the fee?  He's a good player but will essentially be a squad option when everyone is fit, right?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15016 on: Today at 10:15:02 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:11:38 am
What's the fee?  He's a good player but will essentially be a squad option when everyone is fit, right?

Yes, but so would Mudryk to be fair, we wont drop our front 4 for any player right now, apart from players we cant yet attract.

Not sure on the fee, anything below 30m would be decent i think.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,693
  • Truthiness
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15017 on: Today at 10:22:57 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:11:38 am
What's the fee?  He's a good player but will essentially be a squad option when everyone is fit, right?
About £25 million, give or take the usual extras.  Good deal for the next few months With Jesus out, and a good squad option to have for the Europa League this season and whatnot.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15018 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:35 am
Lisandro Trossard to Arsenal, nearly done.

What do you think , could be a smart move for the right money, hes put us to the sword a couple of times. Wonder what his best position is.

Put you to the sword a couple of times. Like he has to us I think he very under rated.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15019 on: Today at 10:23:53 am »
Very good player, whats been he situation with him at Brighton recently? Their manager seemed to have some words about him recently but I never read much about it
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15020 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
He's ok and had a hot streak this season but pretty average overall. They'll get rid in a year.

Ings could keep West Ham up with Antonio looking finished and Scamacca not doing much yet.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:43 am by DelTrotter »
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15021 on: Today at 10:26:59 am »
Isn't Trossard out of contract in the summer? If he's going for £25m that's essentially a half-season loan fee, makes Felix look a bargain.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15022 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:05:35 am
Lisandro Trossard to Arsenal, nearly done.

What do you think , could be a smart move for the right money, hes put us to the sword a couple of times. Wonder what his best position is.

A bit strange. Arteta has weeded out some characters and then signs this bloke who was involved in the Belgium dressing room split one or another and has now pissed off Brighton. I think you wouldnt want players like him at a club but arsenal will probably shift him soon enough.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15023 on: Today at 10:33:30 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:26:59 am
Isn't Trossard out of contract in the summer? If he's going for £25m that's essentially a half-season loan fee, makes Felix look a bargain.

Not sure how that works, if youre getting Trossard for 4 years and Felix for 4 months.

Edit, it seems he got 18 months left.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:17 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15024 on: Today at 10:48:33 am »
Trossard looks like he hasnt slept in about 3 months and presumably has some attitude problems if hes been booted out by the Brighton boss. Seems a good player but not quite sure where he plays. Good cover for all your forward positions maybe?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15025 on: Today at 10:52:11 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:48:33 am
Trossard looks like he hasnt slept in about 3 months and presumably has some attitude problems if hes been booted out by the Brighton boss. Seems a good player but not quite sure where he plays. Good cover for all your forward positions maybe?

Yeh we need cover everywhere so its a smart option, if not a spectacular one.

Not sure what the issue is at Brighton, but I went on their forum and they all say hes a quality player, but one said "lets hope Arteta doesnt shout at him". Coming across like someone who gets rattled quickly.

A bit like you when I make fun of Ivan Toney.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,487
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15026 on: Today at 11:15:42 am »
Trossard is a good pick-up for Arsenal, especially at that price. He's looked good enough to make the move to a Top 6 club for the last year and a half
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,286
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15027 on: Today at 11:32:17 am »
Not sure why I thought Trossard was about 22  ;D 

Good deal for Brighton considering the issues they have with him.  Better to get rid now than let that become a bigger problem.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15028 on: Today at 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:23:09 am
Worth every penny if he scores the winner vs the bitters on Saturday.
even better - the Bitters wanted him as well.

RS bastard!!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15029 on: Today at 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:52:11 am
Yeh we need cover everywhere so its a smart option, if not a spectacular one.

Not sure what the issue is at Brighton, but I went on their forum and they all say hes a quality player, but one said "lets hope Arteta doesnt shout at him". Coming across like someone who gets rattled quickly.

A bit like you when I make fun of Ivan Toney.

He could be your Tino Asprilla.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15030 on: Today at 11:40:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:35:15 am
He could be your Tino Asprilla.

The most stupid tactical move in the history of football that was. Newcastle went from having 2 upfront and 2 wingers getting crosses in as early as possible, to trying to pass and dribble their way through the centre with Tino. Blew the title.


Anyway, Arteta isnt Keegan
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15031 on: Today at 11:58:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:40:25 am
The most stupid tactical move in the history of football that was. Newcastle went from having 2 upfront and 2 wingers getting crosses in as early as possible, to trying to pass and dribble their way through the centre with Tino. Blew the title.


Anyway, Arteta isnt Keegan

Dont think Peter Beardsley was getting his head on the end of too many crosses! But yeah, didnt need the signing. They may have collapsed anyway but well never know.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15032 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:40:25 am



Anyway, Arteta isnt Keegan

Nope,he wasn't even half the player
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15033 on: Today at 12:17:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:00:08 pm
Nope,he wasn't even half the player

No argument there.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15034 on: Today at 12:24:02 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15035 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 07:43:58 am
Wasn't sure where to ask but how have Arsenal since 2018/19 season managed to double our net spend? Ours - £216mil, Theirs - £440mil (figures from Septembe 2022 don't include january this year)

Has their owner invested money or have they taken loans out?

the latest deloitte money league shows we made 701mil in revenue they only made 433mil, surely we should be outspending them by a considerable amount?

Between summer 2019 and this January, its more than quadruple our net spend:

418m for them vs 99m for us.

Now on the Deloitte money league figures from today, our revenue is 700m, and theirs is 433m. I know our wages are quite a bit higher and yadayadayada, but something doesn't add up, whether it's them overspending or us underspending. Probably both.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15036 on: Today at 01:53:20 pm »
Arsenals wage bill last season was £212mil. Our wage bill in the 2020/2021 season was £314mil and was probably higher last year considering our performances on the pitch and the subsequent effect on staff bonuses. Beyond that, youre probably looking at quite a bit of money in recent seasons going to pay for the £50mil new training ground, £80mil Anfield Road development, and the Covid losses. I dont think we took any long-term loans from either the owners or the banks to cover these costs and have just used our finance facility/overdraft and have been paying it down using revenue coming in. Despite that, we have actually spent £180mil net over the last 3 seasons.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,395
  • Follow the gourd
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15037 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm »
Pete O'Rourke
@SportsPeteO

Understand Chelsea are close to signing a new midfielder. Talks are at an advanced stage with the mystery target with Graham Potter looking to bring in a new central midfielder to add to his squad.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,430
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #15038 on: Today at 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:40:27 pm
Pete O'Rourke
@SportsPeteO

Understand Chelsea are close to signing a new midfielder. Talks are at an advanced stage with the mystery target with Graham Potter looking to bring in a new central midfielder to add to his squad.

ooooooooo - so myscaicedorious!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 371 372 373 374 375 [376]   Go Up
« previous next »
 