Arsenals wage bill last season was £212mil. Our wage bill in the 2020/2021 season was £314mil and was probably higher last year considering our performances on the pitch and the subsequent effect on staff bonuses. Beyond that, youre probably looking at quite a bit of money in recent seasons going to pay for the £50mil new training ground, £80mil Anfield Road development, and the Covid losses. I dont think we took any long-term loans from either the owners or the banks to cover these costs and have just used our finance facility/overdraft and have been paying it down using revenue coming in. Despite that, we have actually spent £180mil net over the last 3 seasons.