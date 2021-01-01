« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 01:13:30 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:11:35 pm
Backup cover?

Yeah cause Neuer broke his leg didn't he
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14961 on: Yesterday at 01:13:39 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:11:35 pm
Backup cover?

Would be an expensive backup. Big Sommer blowout.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14962 on: Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:00:27 pm
Looks like Yann Sommers move to Bayern is back on and could be resolved soon.  Gladbach looking to replace with Jonas Omlin.

Came out of nowhere this. Bayern are also expected to swoop in quickly to sign our former centre back from Zenit as well.

Sommer, Lovren, happened so fast.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14963 on: Yesterday at 01:15:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
Came out of nowhere this. Bayern are also expected to swoop in quickly to sign our former centre back from Zenit as well.

Sommer, Lovren, happened so fast.

FFS.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14964 on: Yesterday at 01:17:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:13:55 pm
Came out of nowhere this. Bayern are also expected to swoop in quickly to sign our former centre back from Zenit as well.

Sommer, Lovren, happened so fast.

Not sure Lyon would be too happy about that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14965 on: Yesterday at 01:17:55 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:17:19 pm
Not sure Lyon would be too happy about that.

Its alright, Peter cleared it for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14966 on: Yesterday at 01:18:21 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:15:06 pm
FFS.

Another satisfied customer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14967 on: Yesterday at 01:53:21 pm
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14968 on: Yesterday at 02:16:17 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:53:21 pm
Shakhtar chief gives £20.5m of Mudryk fee to Ukrainian soldiers and families

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/16/shakhtar-president-mykhaylo-mudryk-fee-to-ukrainian-soldiers-and-families-chelsea-rinat-akhmetov

Fair play, milk PL clubs for all they are worth if you are going to do stuff like this
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14969 on: Yesterday at 02:20:06 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:16:17 pm
Fair play, milk PL clubs for all they are worth if you are going to do stuff like this

Selling clubs should always milk others for as much as possible. I'm pretty sure (and apologies as I can't find the article now) Shakhtar have some policy that if a big european club comes in for a player they will always ask for silly amounts, regardless of the players intentions.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14970 on: Yesterday at 02:28:45 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:20:06 pm
Selling clubs should always milk others for as much as possible. I'm pretty sure (and apologies as I can't find the article now) Shakhtar have some policy that if a big european club comes in for a player they will always ask for silly amounts, regardless of the players intentions.

Yeah Shakhtar are very good at extracting the maximum amount for their top players,used to be about every two years or so that they got a big fee like from Fernandinho,Teixeira and Fred but it's been a few years since their last big payday.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14971 on: Yesterday at 02:40:44 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14972 on: Yesterday at 02:59:27 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14973 on: Yesterday at 03:06:30 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:13:39 pm
Would be an expensive backup. Big Sommer blowout.

Haven't been following much BuLi this season - didn't know Neuer broke his leg. They can't recall Nubel, I suppose?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14974 on: Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
Interesting one - Times say Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top summer target. They reckon he'll cost around £80m, and are confident of beating Chelsea to him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14975 on: Yesterday at 05:05:36 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
Interesting one - Times say Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top summer target. They reckon he'll cost around £80m, and are confident of beating Chelsea to him.

Are they expecting to not have Partey available in the near future by any chance?

Thought Rice was really overrated a few years ago but he has impressed me a lot, would love us to get him in the summer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14976 on: Yesterday at 05:09:46 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
Interesting one - Times say Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top summer target. They reckon he'll cost around £80m, and are confident of beating Chelsea to him.

Boehly will take that as a challenge and sign him anyway,for £100m.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14977 on: Yesterday at 05:14:28 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:38:54 pm
Interesting one - Times say Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top summer target. They reckon he'll cost around £80m, and are confident of beating Chelsea to him.

We are just flushing chelsea out.

Would be a smart signing though, in that id rather spend that money on him than on an unproven winger.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:49:35 pm by The North Bank
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14978 on: Yesterday at 06:03:00 pm
Rice would be a fantastic signing for them and for us. Man, this is so depressing lol.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14979 on: Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 06:03:00 pm
Rice would be a fantastic signing for them and for us. Man, this is so depressing lol.
If we want him, hed still likely choose us over Arsenal at the moment. By all accounts well go for a midfielder in summer, so Im hoping we have people lined up already.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14980 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 06:03:00 pm
Rice would be a fantastic signing for them and for us. Man, this is so depressing lol.

At least wait Tilda deal is confirmed before complaining about Rice.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14981 on: Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
If we want him, hed still likely choose us over Arsenal at the moment. By all accounts well go for a midfielder in summer, so Im hoping we have people lined up already.

You think he would sign for Arsenal over us? He is a london boy and they may very well win the league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14982 on: Yesterday at 06:33:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:29:05 pm
You think he would sign for Arsenal over us? He is a london boy and they may very well win the league.

Hes been on record many times dreaming of playing in CL. We have made all our best signings without CL so its not a deal breaker, but Rice specifically keeps talking about CL so it might be a big deal to him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14983 on: Yesterday at 08:16:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:33:35 pm
Hes been on record many times dreaming of playing in CL. We have made all our best signings without CL so its not a deal breaker, but Rice specifically keeps talking about CL so it might be a big deal to him.

 ;D

Cheeky sod, how quick things change ey?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14984 on: Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
If we want him, he’d still likely choose us over Arsenal at the moment. By all accounts we’ll go for a midfielder in summer, so I’m hoping we have people lined up already.
If Liverpool wants Rice he would sign for us, over Chelsea or Arsenal. He knows he can be a legend here. Not sure if he’s a holding midfielder though he seems very box to box. Also not sure on his passing range. Him and Jude in a 4-4-2 will bring us back to the best team in the world. I don’t think London matters in a sense. Rice can play at LFC for 10 years and still sign back to Spurs or west Ham.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:34:31 pm by KloppCorn
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14985 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm
At least wait Tilda deal is confirmed before complaining about Rice.
Not a grain of truth in these rumours
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14986 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
Not a grain of truth in these rumours

Think Arsenal are playing the long grain with this signing.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14987 on: Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 09:32:09 pm
If Liverpool wants Rice he would sign for us, over Chelsea or Arsenal. He knows he can be a legend here. Not sure if hes a holding midfielder though he seems very box to box. Also not sure on his passing range. Him and Jude in a 4-4-2 will bring us back to the best team in the world. I dont think London matters in a sense. Rice can play at LFC for 10 years and still sign back to Spurs or west Ham.

Rice is a Chelsea boy and I'll take a charity wager with you right now that he'd choose Chelsea over your lot!
On top of that factor, he is aware as anyone else that your club might be in trouble once JK leaves.
We are currently even shitter than Liverpool,  yet still managed to managed to blow top of the table Arsenal out of the water and get Mudryk to sign for us instead.




Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14988 on: Today at 01:18:06 am
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm
Rice is a Chelsea boy and I'll take a charity wager with you right now that he'd choose Chelsea over your lot!
On top of that factor, he is aware as anyone else that your club might be in trouble once JK leaves.
We are currently even shitter than Liverpool,  yet still managed to managed to blow top of the table Arsenal out of the water and get Mudryk to sign for us instead.
lol celebrating signings like they are trophies. Roman turning in his grave.
