If we want him, he’d still likely choose us over Arsenal at the moment. By all accounts we’ll go for a midfielder in summer, so I’m hoping we have people lined up already.



If Liverpool wants Rice he would sign for us, over Chelsea or Arsenal. He knows he can be a legend here. Not sure if he’s a holding midfielder though he seems very box to box. Also not sure on his passing range. Him and Jude in a 4-4-2 will bring us back to the best team in the world. I don’t think London matters in a sense. Rice can play at LFC for 10 years and still sign back to Spurs or west Ham.