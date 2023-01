In regards to wages we are not exactly shy to pay them either as must be one of the highest wage bills in the league. Not far behind Chelsea total wage bill so we are part of the problem too. Now when you compare us to Real, PSG, etc then we are the minnows. Amazing to think we have half their wage bills and then on the other side Brentford have probably 1/10th the wages we have. As i said we are no shrinking violets when it comes to the issue of ruining the game with paying out too much money.