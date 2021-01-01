Heard you lot was planning to pay him 37k while Chelsea offered 200k. Which is a pisstake how you signing a guy for potential 100m offering him academy player wages.
Confirmed on an 8.5 year deal- definitely not trying to avoid an even bigger financial loss
I had heard it was between £100k we agreed, Chelsea offered him double. He's signed an 8.5 year deal!
Could be wrong but still think 100k is on the low end of a player for that price.
Read they are paying him double what Arsenal had agreed with him to convince him to join.
Having seen his neck tattoo on Twitter, arsenal have dodged a bullet here.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
The funny thing is he got that tattoo after being linked with Arsenal.
8.5 years?!Crazy!
£90million for a lad who hasnt even played 30 games for Shakhtar, what the fuck is happening. Footballs lost its mind.
I was Mudryk wasnt watching us in that first half today, hed only get more depressed
You aren't Mudryk
He wishes I was. Then hed be top of the league
Enjoy it while you can, my friend 😉
So many clubs seem to have money to burn at the moment.
Actually Miguel Delaney in the Independent is saying he will earn £100k a week, and Arsenal had agreed £50k, so I stand corrected.
No wonder he went Chelsea. He'd be your most expensive transfer & his salary didn't reflect that?
