Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 02:25:26 pm
Heard you lot was planning to pay him 37k while Chelsea offered 200k. Which is a pisstake how you signing a guy for potential 100m offering him academy player wages.

I had heard it was between £100k we agreed, Chelsea offered him double. He's signed an 8.5 year deal!  :o
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 02:32:06 pm
Confirmed on an 8.5 year deal- definitely not trying to avoid an even bigger financial loss
8.5 years?!

Crazy!

Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 02:25:26 pm
Heard you lot was planning to pay him 37k while Chelsea offered 200k. Which is a pisstake how you signing a guy for potential 100m offering him academy player wages.
200k is madness though. Boehly is destroying the market.
Saw mudryk over a year ago and thought he looked quality. Not surprised he is moving to a big club but sickens me that he is signing for them especially with their very recent connections to a russian oligarch.

I hope he can't handle the pressure
Actually Miguel Delaney in the Independent is saying he will earn £100k a week, and Arsenal had agreed £50k, so I stand corrected.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:33:11 pm
I had heard it was between £100k we agreed, Chelsea offered him double. He's signed an 8.5 year deal!  :o
Could be wrong but still think 100k is on the low end of a player for that price.
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 02:43:31 pm
Could be wrong but still think 100k is on the low end of a player for that price.

Shows how skewed the market is now on transfer fees I guess.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:22:09 pm
Read they are paying him double what Arsenal had agreed with him to convince him to join.

We never agreed anything with him, they wouldnt let us talk to him because they never accepted any of our bids.
Having seen his neck tattoo on Twitter, arsenal have dodged a bullet here.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
Having seen his neck tattoo on Twitter, arsenal have dodged a bullet here.
It's 2023 grandad, people have tattoos. I say this as a fellow neck tattoo owner who also hasn't signed for Arsenal.
8.5 years, fucking hell.  Could work out to be a very good bit of business if he tears up the league but that's a huge risk.
£90million for a lad who hasnt even played 30 games for Shakhtar, what the fuck is happening. Footballs lost its mind.

Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
Having seen his neck tattoo on Twitter, arsenal have dodged a bullet here.

The funny thing is he got that tattoo after being linked with Arsenal.
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 03:05:19 pm
The funny thing is he got that tattoo after being linked with Arsenal.

Talent aint enough on your windpipe, very hipster.

Youd assume this means Chelsea no longer go for Leao but god knows with them.
what made him stop at 8,5 years? Why not 18,5 years contract?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:33:38 pm
8.5 years?!

Crazy!

It's to cook the books for FFP. Didn't Wesley Fofana and some of the other signings also get enormously long contracts? It's so they can spread the transfer fees over a huge period on the accounts. It'll come back to bite them badly if players get crocked or flop. But then again, they just seem to have unlimited Brewsters Millions funds anyway, so it's all a bit meaningless.

Top level football in general isn't really sport anymore. It's just a competition to see who is going to financially dope the most.
Bohely has lost his marbles.

This is nuts.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:04:28 pm
£90million for a lad who hasnt even played 30 games for Shakhtar, what the fuck is happening. Footballs lost its mind.

and a lad they where going to sell for 20m last summer.

They see premier league clubs coming a mile off.
I was Mudryk wasnt watching us in that first half today, hed only get more depressed
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:53:50 pm
I was Mudryk wasnt watching us in that first half today, hed only get more depressed

You aren't Mudryk
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm
You aren't Mudryk

He wishes I was. Then hed be top of the league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:53:09 pm
He wishes I was. Then hed be top of the league

Enjoy it while you can, my friend 😉
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm
Enjoy it while you can, my friend 😉

Thank you, its been years since we had any enjoyment
So many clubs seem to have money to burn at the moment.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:14:00 pm
So many clubs seem to have money to burn at the moment.

We are currently 10th in the net spend table for this season. Gakpo really stretched us to those lofty heights.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:26:41 pm
You aren't Mudryk

More like Modok
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:41:55 pm
Actually Miguel Delaney in the Independent is saying he will earn £100k a week, and Arsenal had agreed £50k, so I stand corrected.
No wonder he went Chelsea. He'd be your most expensive transfer & his salary didn't reflect that?
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
Having seen his neck tattoo on Twitter, arsenal have dodged a bullet here.
;D
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:38:26 pm
No wonder he went Chelsea. He'd be your most expensive transfer & his salary didn't reflect that?
  ;D
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 02:43:31 pm
Could be wrong but still think 100k is on the low end of a player for that price.

I think it is on the high end for a young player signing his first contract in a new division. I guarantee you that Diaz makes less than that and Darwin makes closer to 100k than 200k. 200k is 10million annual wages. You offer that to your proven best players. Boehly is indeed destroying the market and those wages will more than likely screw them over in the future.
