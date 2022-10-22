Yeah but according to some, we spend as much as almost anyone, because all Arsenal's (and everyone else's) players are on tuppence ha'penny a week with a two bob bonus for wins whereas all ours are on seventeen zillion.



Isn't it more that we roll bonuses and everything into reported accounts, as well as all the backroom staff, analysts, etc etc - so being more honest. Whereas the likes of City, and Chelsea, don't usually declare the full expenditure on all playing staff, and most backroom staff are not declared in the same figures as well, so it looks like our salary expenditure is massive when in reality its that other clubs aren't always declaring full expenditure so it looks closer than it probably is.