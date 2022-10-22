« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
£10m loan fee and £8m salary. £18m for 6 months. Mind Boggling. Boehly is killing his and clearlake's future.
Sky equated the move to around £650k a week. Crazy money.

Atletico want Depay ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:44:31 pm
Just seen that Barcelona are interested in signing Aubameyang this month.



wait...what???
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:37:13 pm
wait...what???

Ignore him. Hes reading on RAWK+1.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
£10m loan fee and £8m salary. £18m for 6 months. Mind Boggling. Boehly is killing his and clearlake's future.
In purely footballing terms it's only 4 and a bit months.  The season ends in May.  :rollseyes
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:03:47 pm
Ignore him. Hes reading on RAWK+1.

Lucky bastard.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Absinthe on Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm
In purely footballing terms it's only 4 and a bit months.  The season ends in May.  :rollseyes
I'd say their season technically ended already. Dortmund should thrash them in the CL.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
If ever there was a sign of the times, its Leeds spending £35 million on an attacker who has scored twice this season
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm
If ever there was a sign of the times, its Leeds spending £35 million on an attacker who has scored twice this season
the end times?

who are you talking about BTW?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:01:17 pm
the end times?

who are you talking about BTW?

Georginio Rutter, from Hoffenheim.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:02:36 pm
Georginio Rutter, from Hoffenheim.
ta.

never heard of him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm
If ever there was a sign of the times, its Leeds spending £35 million on an attacker who has scored twice this season
I think you'll find he's score twice in just the league this season.

In all competitions this season he's scored 2 goals.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yeah it wasn't fair on me to only use his league goals
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Weghorst to United then. Be very afraid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:56:47 am
Weghorst to United then. Be very afraid.

He's a bag of shite but he'll probably score against us though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on January 10, 2023, 06:49:41 pm
Yeah but according to some, we spend as much as almost anyone, because all Arsenal's (and everyone else's) players are on tuppence ha'penny a week with a two bob bonus for wins whereas all ours are on seventeen zillion.

Isn't it more that we roll bonuses and everything into reported accounts, as well as all the backroom staff, analysts, etc etc - so being more honest.  Whereas the likes of City, and Chelsea, don't usually declare the full expenditure on all playing staff, and most backroom staff are not declared in the same figures as well, so it looks like our salary expenditure is massive when in reality its that other clubs aren't always declaring full expenditure so it looks closer than it probably is.
