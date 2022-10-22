« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:11:09 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:00:45 pm
So who's been bankrolling Arsenal's spending? Owner or loans?

Both. Their last set of accounts showed they owed Kroenke 200m and had another 200m in transfer debt which was the most in the PL. Basically they are going on a big credit card binge. Their annual revenue is still below Spurs and about 200m less than us.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:14:21 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:09:09 pm
88 million, cant be!!!

Plucky little Arsenal dont do that.... they do it 'the right way'

This is exActly the right way.

Unfortunately negotiations keep going because every million matters to us, unlike Chelsea who can swoop in and pay over the odds without batting an eye lid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 06:43:57 pm
You are free to do what you please. Every club in this league are. Since theres no ffp, no real scrutiny into the oil clubs and overall a lax attitude to spending from certain clubs.

But we are still aiming to be self sufficient. We made a £40M+ loss last season, most of which can be covered by the fact we had no European football for the first time in donkeys years. We deliberately don't have as high a wage bill, in fact we cut it, so we could cut our cloth somewhat accordingly to allow us to go out and still buy players. Its not exactly a sign of going out and spending with reckless abandon.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:11:09 pm
Both. Their last set of accounts showed they owed Kroenke 200m and had another 200m in transfer debt which was the most in the PL. Basically they are going on a big credit card binge. Their annual revenue is still below Spurs and about 200m less than us.
Isn't the Kroenke loan pretty much all the debt from the stadium they restructured as opposed to money on transfers
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:22:37 pm
Lets be real, theyre doing a Leeds but not failing at it. Fair play, clubs like Arsenal probably do need to take big risks
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:25:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:11:09 pm
Both. Their last set of accounts showed they owed Kroenke 200m and had another 200m in transfer debt which was the most in the PL. Basically they are going on a big credit card binge. Their annual revenue is still below Spurs and about 200m less than us.

Pretty alarming.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:30:00 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:09:09 pm
88 million, cant be!!!

Plucky little Arsenal dont do that.... they do it 'the right way'

An underdog story if they win the league with the tiny amount theyre spending..
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:30:53 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
Isn't the Kroenke loan pretty much all the debt from the stadium they restructured as opposed to money on transfers

Looks like they've borrowed money externally to fund transfers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:35:09 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
Isn't the Kroenke loan pretty much all the debt from the stadium they restructured as opposed to money on transfers

It is a refinance but some new debt was added.

All the transfer debt is recent as well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:35:42 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:18:23 pm
Isn't the Kroenke loan pretty much all the debt from the stadium they restructured as opposed to money on transfers

Yes, Kronke repaid the bonds on the stadium so we basically owe him instead. The idea we think was to save on interest payments but we don't know what his repayment terms were.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:40:10 pm
Whos the modern day Seth Johnson? Its when they sign him they need to start worrying.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:40:13 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:35:42 pm
Yes, Kronke repaid the bonds on the stadium so we basically owe him instead. The idea we think was to save on interest payments but we don't know what his repayment terms were.

I think this is what gets so annoying about talking about ownership and intent. Nobody is giving away free money except Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Even Roman had all the money put as a loan owed to him and dictated the terms of which he would eventually sell. Kroenke will fund this until ?? Boehly will fund it until ??? At some point you either become self-sufficient or you have to go from one sugar daddy to the next until you're doing a Leeds or a Sunderland or worse. Heck we could in theory see Barca go out of business in the next 12 months unless financing terms improve.

Anyway, Arsenal took a big swing and so far it's working out. Fair play to them. We'll see if the money follows.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:58:36 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:40:13 pm
I think this is what gets so annoying about talking about ownership and intent. Nobody is giving away free money except Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Even Roman had all the money put as a loan owed to him and dictated the terms of which he would eventually sell. Kroenke will fund this until ?? Boehly will fund it until ??? At some point you either become self-sufficient or you have to go from one sugar daddy to the next until you're doing a Leeds or a Sunderland or worse. Heck we could in theory see Barca go out of business in the next 12 months unless financing terms improve.

Anyway, Arsenal took a big swing and so far it's working out. Fair play to them. We'll see if the money follows.

The statement near the end of the financials reads this.

During 2021/22, and subsequently during the 2022 summer transfer window, the Club has invested strongly in the development of its mens first-team playing resources. This investment recognises that the Club has not been where it wanted to be in terms of on-field competitiveness and that, as a minimum, qualification for UEFA competition needed to be regained, as a pre-requisite to re-establishing a self-sufficient financial base.

So the aim is to be back to being self sufficient, and the need for European competition for that to happen as last year's results show. Champions League qualification should give more wiggle room again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
But won't CL qualification then mean you pay higher wages and more in bonuses and clubs fleece you for even more in the market? So it doesn't actually get you that much, financially.

That's one version we hear about what has happened to us, anyway, to explain our relative lack of transfer spending.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:14:03 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
But won't CL qualification then mean you pay higher wages and more in bonuses and clubs fleece you for even more in the market? So it doesn't actually get you that much, financially.

That's one version we hear about what has happened to us, anyway, to explain our relative lack of transfer spending.

One version, hah. If you extend a players contract instead of selling them or letting them go then who are you buying and what are they supposed to do? Displace the person you just gave a longer contract to and therefore committed more money for? There are facts and then there's whatever "version" people come up with I guess.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:14:03 pm
One version, hah. If you extend a players contract instead of selling them or letting them go then who are you buying and what are they supposed to do? Displace the person you just gave a longer contract to and therefore committed more money for? There are facts and then there's whatever "version" people come up with I guess.

The question I was raising was whether extending contracts at higher wages essentially cancels out (or worse) gains from CL qualification, or winning trophies. Which maybe it does if you keep extending and end up with old players on massive wages?

And incidentally, successful clubs with players on high wages with contracts that have (*gasp*) been extended and raised because of success do appear to be able to buy players, quite often with the intention of eventually displacing those very players who brought that success. It seems to happen rather a lot, doesn't it? In fact, every single successful club does it. Some get the timing of the changes better than others. We seem to have totally screwed ours up in terms of midfield acquisitions.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:14:21 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
The question I was raising was whether extending contracts at higher wages essentially cancels out (or worse) gains from CL qualification, or winning trophies. Which maybe it does if you keep extending and end up with old players on massive wages?

And incidentally, successful clubs with players on high wages with contracts that have (*gasp*) been extended and raised because of success do appear to be able to buy players, quite often with the intention of eventually displacing those very players who brought that success. It seems to happen rather a lot, doesn't it? In fact, every single successful club does it. Some get the timing of the changes better than others. We seem to have totally screwed ours up in terms of midfield acquisitions.

Typically once you decide the player isn't getting an extension again, not right after you extended them. Nobody does this and to say every successful team does it when even ManC are running out kids at times these days is just not accurate.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Its what they had to do, theyve been in purgatory for such a long time now something had to give. Thats the thing with gambling, you stick your mortgage on red and it comes in you look a genius.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:24:45 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:14:50 pm
Its what they had to do, theyve been in purgatory for such a long time now something had to give. Thats the thing with gambling, you stick your mortgage on red and it comes in you look a genius.

He who dares wins rodders

This time next year, we ll be champions
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:09:13 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
But won't CL qualification then mean you pay higher wages and more in bonuses and clubs fleece you for even more in the market? So it doesn't actually get you that much, financially.

That's one version we hear about what has happened to us, anyway, to explain our relative lack of transfer spending.

It will, yes, so i suppose its all about maintaining that balance between increased revenue and increased costs. It's a tough balancing act, as like you say, the more successful you are, and the older players get, they tend to look for increased contracts, the wage bill rises etc.

I think there's an element of truth in what North Bank says as well, i think we've maybe brought forward a bit of the summer plans due to the position we find ourselves in. I think we are starting to find ourselves in a good place team wise, and just need a couple of clever additions squad wise. It doesn't even have to be that big a splurge, you could envisage something like Tielemans and N'Dickia on bosmans who would essentially take the place of Lokonga and Holding in the squad, perhaps concentrating transfer funds to a Partey alternative. 

We also have some youth coming through that could take some squad places, Patino is doing well on loan at Blackpool, Balogun is joint 3rd top scorer over in Lique 1 just now among others.

So i think basically Kronke allowed us to take an injection of adrenalin that we needed to make the squad more competitive at a time when Covid was affecting finances, i dont think sustaining those losses will be the plan going forward, put it that way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:31:47 am
Is he a striker? Cause that's what they need.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:35:29 pm
João Félix may end up being a shrewd loan for the plastics, can play in a few positions including AM. Wouldn't have minded if we had a shot at bringing him here but alas we have Bellingham on the way (or probably not).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:38:39 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:35:29 pm
João Félix may end up being a shrewd loan for the plastics, can play in a few positions including AM. Wouldn't have minded if we had a shot at bringing him here but alas we have Bellingham on the way (or probably not).

he's the same player as at least 3 of their current "stars"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:41:10 pm
I don't think Felix would be any better for them than Pulisic or Ziyech.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:43:29 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:35:29 pm
João Félix may end up being a shrewd loan for the plastics, can play in a few positions including AM. Wouldn't have minded if we had a shot at bringing him here but alas we have Bellingham on the way (or probably not).

 its 6 months, no option to buy and they're not getting top 4 or winning the champions league so it just seems pointless
