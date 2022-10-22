But won't CL qualification then mean you pay higher wages and more in bonuses and clubs fleece you for even more in the market? So it doesn't actually get you that much, financially.



That's one version we hear about what has happened to us, anyway, to explain our relative lack of transfer spending.



It will, yes, so i suppose its all about maintaining that balance between increased revenue and increased costs. It's a tough balancing act, as like you say, the more successful you are, and the older players get, they tend to look for increased contracts, the wage bill rises etc.I think there's an element of truth in what North Bank says as well, i think we've maybe brought forward a bit of the summer plans due to the position we find ourselves in. I think we are starting to find ourselves in a good place team wise, and just need a couple of clever additions squad wise. It doesn't even have to be that big a splurge, you could envisage something like Tielemans and N'Dickia on bosmans who would essentially take the place of Lokonga and Holding in the squad, perhaps concentrating transfer funds to a Partey alternative.We also have some youth coming through that could take some squad places, Patino is doing well on loan at Blackpool, Balogun is joint 3rd top scorer over in Lique 1 just now among others.So i think basically Kronke allowed us to take an injection of adrenalin that we needed to make the squad more competitive at a time when Covid was affecting finances, i dont think sustaining those losses will be the plan going forward, put it that way.