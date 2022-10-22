« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14720 on: Today at 01:47:08 pm »
Just saw the few is rumoured to be £88m  :o

Crazy money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14721 on: Today at 01:52:11 pm »
Going the way of teams dropping 75-85 mill on a player is like spending 35-50 mill 3 or 4 years ago.

Spending in this league is utterly insane, the leaps in what is seen as normal is happening far quicker than it probably should!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14722 on: Today at 02:17:53 pm »
Shaktar have done another Fred deal there if that's the case. I know little about him, he could be great and good luck to him but judging by the fact he's 22 and not played many games in Ukraine it's all a bit WTF. I imagine he's another player who's price has gone up by about double in the space of six months or so because I'd never even heard of him until he played in the Champions League recently.

Expecting some madness before the deadline day though as ever. It's getting to the point where even teams in the bottom half of the prem are spending thirty or forty million on people you've not heard of.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14723 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm »
£88 million?!  :o

Against all odds eh
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14724 on: Today at 02:37:40 pm »
That fee can't be right, it's madness.
« Reply #14725 on: Today at 02:38:59 pm »
100 million Euro's for a lad who's only ever played in the Ukrainian league.  Fuck Me! But Arsenal are doing it the "right way" aren't they?  ::)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14726 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
The guys 22 and has hardly even played first team football on a regular basis for various reasons. That's an insane amount of money to pay.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14727 on: Today at 02:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:38:59 pm
100 million Euro's for a lad who's only ever played in the Ukrainian league.  Fuck Me! But Arsenal are doing it the "right way" aren't they?  ::)

That's still the fee Shakhtar want, there's still no indication that's the fee we are willing to pay.

Plus, theres apparently a discrepancy about how much is paid as add ons. We want 30%, they want 20%.

It'll probably be close to the Darwin Nunez fee. Does that mean you aren't doing things the right way either?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14728 on: Today at 02:50:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:44:04 pm
That's still the fee Shakhtar want, there's still no indication that's the fee we are willing to pay.

Plus, theres apparently a discrepancy about how much is paid as add ons. We want 30%, they want 20%.

It'll probably be close to the Darwin Nunez fee. Does that mean you aren't doing things the right way either?

the amount of shit that gets thrown at Liverpool for spending - much of it utter BS of course, I dont think you are reading his doing things the right way comment in the way it was meant!

I admire Arsenal though for the way over the years, since Wenger, that theybe been able to carry on this facade with many, of the plucky underdog, lagging far behind the other big clubs in their spending.  But they can't pull the wool over our eyes  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14729 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
If the club can afford it then by all means we should be showing ambition. Its a huge amount for someone who has only played 8 times for Ukraine. But if Arteta wants him Im with it, his record in the transfer market has been incredible.
Its not oil money or plastic oligarch. We need to get back to where we belong and weve got one of the best young managers in the world, we should absolutely back him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14730 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:50:21 pm
the amount of shit that gets thrown at Liverpool for spending - much of it utter BS of course, I dont think you are reading his doing things the right way comment in the way it was meant!

I admire Arsenal though for the way over the years, since Wenger, that theybe been able to carry on this facade with many, of the plucky underdog, lagging far behind the other big clubs in their spending.  But they can't pull the wool over our eyes  ;D

I don't think anyone has suggested we've not spent since Wenger, even latter Wenger's reign. What we've done up until the last couple of seasons has spent it poorly. We bought bad, we've sold even worse, hence the large Net Spend trying to correct those errors.
Unfortunately thats what modern football is now, a sporting arms race. I cant say i dont find it disgusting some of the figures nowadays, this potential Mudryk deal is no exception. You either pay up or move on, because some arsehole like Chelsea will always do it. There's too much money in the English game and too much competition to walk away from every deal you think is overpriced unfortunately, as much as i'd like the club to. His club keep mentioning the Antony fee as a comparison, while ignoring the Gakpo fee for instance, and he's done more in his career than Mudryk.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14731 on: Today at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:38:59 pm
100 million Euro's for a lad who's only ever played in the Ukrainian league.  Fuck Me! But Arsenal are doing it the "right way" aren't they?  ::)

I guess..we spent a similar amount on Nunez

No club has quite operated like us though, we are a one off during the Klopp years but I think thats only ever able to happen because we have a once in a generation manager who makes up for the lack of spending we have had over the last few years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14732 on: Today at 03:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:11:51 pm
I guess..we spent a similar amount on Nunez

No club has quite operated like us though, we are a one off during the Klopp years but I think thats only ever able to happen because we have a once in a generation manager who makes up for the lack of spending we have had over the last few years.

We did it under wenger, and its not sustainable.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14733 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:44:04 pm
That's still the fee Shakhtar want, there's still no indication that's the fee we are willing to pay.

Plus, theres apparently a discrepancy about how much is paid as add ons. We want 30%, they want 20%.

It'll probably be close to the Darwin Nunez fee. Does that mean you aren't doing things the right way either?
Nunez scored 34 goals in Portugal last season & was excellent in the CL knockout stages.

Mudryk far less proven but immense potential

Also Mane was sold to fund Nunez.
Arsenal are not brining much in but to continue to spend huge amounts without CL football.
Liverpool cannot be compared in terms of transfer fee's & net spend.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14734 on: Today at 03:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:38:59 pm
100 million Euro's for a lad who's only ever played in the Ukrainian league.  Fuck Me! But Arsenal are doing it the "right way" aren't they?  ::)

Its genuinely one of the most amazing fees I've ever seen, for someone who has essentially had a decent half a season. Nothing surprises anymore, that Enzo Fernandez being bandied about for £120 million and yet this seems even crazier. Almost seems like they've been backed into a corner by the player himself, very vocally wanting to join them to the point that they'd look like proper twats if they decided not to pursue the transfer considering how openly they've unsettled the player. He's not done them a favour at all, and I suspect Chelsea have unwittingly stitched them up a little too by getting involved.

But you need to be careful, that comment at the end could easily be seen as 'legitimising Man City and Newcastle'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14735 on: Today at 03:50:41 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:21:19 pm
Nunez scored 34 goals in Portugal last season & was excellent in the CL knockout stages.

Mudryk far less proven but immense potential

Also Mane was sold to fund Nunez.
Arsenal are not brining much in but to continue to spend huge amounts without CL football.
Liverpool cannot be compared in terms of transfer fee's & net spend.

We don't know for sure the deal is going through and we don't know for sure the numbers involved, however look at my post, I'm not denying it's a massive overspend mate, and a massive gamble. His value seems to have basically doubled thanks to the Antony transfer and the fact he performed well in the group stages of the Champions League. That's not right, I totally agree. At the same time, I can't deny I wouldn't be excited by the lad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14736 on: Today at 04:00:45 pm »
So who's been bankrolling Arsenal's spending? Owner or loans?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14737 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:21:19 pm
Nunez scored 34 goals in Portugal last season & was excellent in the CL knockout stages.

Mudryk far less proven but immense potential

Also Mane was sold to fund Nunez.
Arsenal are not brining much in but to continue to spend huge amounts without CL football.
Liverpool cannot be compared in terms of transfer fee's & net spend.

I think we are spending next seasons cL money . To be fair we look certain to be in it so its not a big risk.

Crazy money though, but he could go on to become a special player.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14738 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:59:16 pm
If the club can afford it then by all means we should be showing ambition. Its a huge amount for someone who has only played 8 times for Ukraine. But if Arteta wants him Im with it, his record in the transfer market has been incredible.
Its not oil money or plastic oligarch. We need to get back to where we belong and weve got one of the best young managers in the world, we should absolutely back him.

There we go  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14739 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:26:55 pm
Its genuinely one of the most amazing fees I've ever seen, for someone who has essentially had a decent half a season. Nothing surprises anymore, that Enzo Fernandez being bandied about for £120 million and yet this seems even crazier. Almost seems like they've been backed into a corner by the player himself, very vocally wanting to join them to the point that they'd look like proper twats if they decided not to pursue the transfer considering how openly they've unsettled the player. He's not done them a favour at all, and I suspect Chelsea have unwittingly stitched them up a little too by getting involved.

But you need to be careful, that comment at the end could easily be seen as 'legitimising Man City and Newcastle'

Youll be one of his biggest fans when he dazzles the premier league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14740 on: Today at 04:32:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:15:43 pm
Youll be one of his biggest fans when he dazzles the premier league.

Mudryk? I dunno, for that sort of money you'd expect he'd be starting every game....but then he plays in Martinellis position, so it'll be interesting to see what happens.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14741 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:00:45 pm
So who's been bankrolling Arsenal's spending? Owner or loans?

They've been pissing all over us for years with transfer spending despite no CL.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14742 on: Today at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:46 pm
They've been pissing all over us for years with transfer spending despite no CL.

Yep. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14743 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm »
Chelsea are playing a dangerous game. In the next season or 2 these guys will literally stop spending believing the team has been built and can function for the next ten years, under the belief there will be a return on investment each season. They need to get it right.

Despite how it seems, they are not owned by a sugar daddy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14744 on: Today at 04:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:46 pm
They've been pissing all over us for years with transfer spending despite no CL.
I know but how?

Have they loaned all this money? Or is their owner pumping his own money in?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14745 on: Today at 04:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:46 pm
They've been pissing all over us for years with transfer spending despite no CL.

Are we overspending or are you underspending
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14746 on: Today at 04:52:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:00:45 pm
So who's been bankrolling Arsenal's spending? Owner or loans?
They took out a BoE loan during Covid, Spurs were the same as well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14747 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:32:02 pm
Mudryk? I dunno, for that sort of money you'd expect he'd be starting every game....but then he plays in Martinellis position, so it'll be interesting to see what happens.

I dont think we ll only use him on the left, also martinelli might go central in certain games. Its a big gamble given we desperately need a defensive midfielder but he looks a top talent, if we do get him. Cant see us paying 88m.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14748 on: Today at 04:52:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:50:39 pm
Are we overspending or are you underspending

You certainly should be spending huge amounts, you're a massive club. We're definitely under spending
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14749 on: Today at 04:52:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:50:07 pm
I know but how?

Have they loaned all this money? Or is their owner pumping his own money in?

Loans, and gambling on future income.
