the amount of shit that gets thrown at Liverpool for spending - much of it utter BS of course, I dont think you are reading his doing things the right way comment in the way it was meant!



I admire Arsenal though for the way over the years, since Wenger, that theybe been able to carry on this facade with many, of the plucky underdog, lagging far behind the other big clubs in their spending. But they can't pull the wool over our eyes



I don't think anyone has suggested we've not spent since Wenger, even latter Wenger's reign. What we've done up until the last couple of seasons has spent it poorly. We bought bad, we've sold even worse, hence the large Net Spend trying to correct those errors.Unfortunately thats what modern football is now, a sporting arms race. I cant say i dont find it disgusting some of the figures nowadays, this potential Mudryk deal is no exception. You either pay up or move on, because some arsehole like Chelsea will always do it. There's too much money in the English game and too much competition to walk away from every deal you think is overpriced unfortunately, as much as i'd like the club to. His club keep mentioning the Antony fee as a comparison, while ignoring the Gakpo fee for instance, and he's done more in his career than Mudryk.