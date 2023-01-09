Always thought they money Atletico spent on Felix was crazy. He cost them over 100 million! If Real had done it you'd have probably looked the other way. Was staggering money to spend on a kid who'd played one year for Benfica's first team. Now Chelsea are spending mad money on a loan and I imagine come the end of the season he'll be joining someone entirely different on a permanent deal, for, as you guessed it, crazy money. Probably Man United before he joining Everton at 28.



I saw on Twitter that he is extending his contract with Atletico before going on loan. It's pretty widely reported that he and Simeone don't get along and that's why he's going out on loan but the rumors are that Simeone will be leaving the club at the end of the year so Felix is basically going out to get as much match time as possible while he waits for a new manager at Atletico. Basically, if that's all true, Chelsea are paying a lot of money to help another club's player stay fit and in form.