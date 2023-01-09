« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368] 369   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1100176 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 04:07:12 pm »
Ornstein saying Felix to Chelsea on loan has been agreed. Paying 11m euros to loan him for basically four and a half months!
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14681 on: Yesterday at 04:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:07:12 pm
Ornstein saying Felix to Chelsea on loan has been agreed. Paying 11m euros to loan him for basically four and a half months!

Such a laughable club.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14682 on: Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:07:12 pm
Ornstein saying Felix to Chelsea on loan has been agreed. Paying 11m euros to loan him for basically four and a half months!

:lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14683 on: Yesterday at 04:09:56 pm »
Not really sure Felix will help Chelsea that much. They need a goalscorer more so than another forward
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,468
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14684 on: Yesterday at 04:12:13 pm »
He's pretty similar to Havertz, isn't he?  Same sort of deep-lying forward that doesn't have much in the way of speed or power.  Or goals.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14685 on: Yesterday at 04:12:33 pm »
Chelsea have always been good to Mendes when he's needed a club to help him out.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,783
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14686 on: Yesterday at 04:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:07:12 pm
Ornstein saying Felix to Chelsea on loan has been agreed. Paying 11m euros to loan him for basically four and a half months!

More wafting around in deep areas for Chelsea.

They are like the Marc Almond of PL attacks.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14687 on: Yesterday at 04:16:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:12:13 pm
He's pretty similar to Havertz, isn't he?  Same sort of deep-lying forward that doesn't have much in the way of speed or power.  Or goals.
Between Havertz, Pulisic, Sterling, and now Felix, I thought they had enough forwards who weren't exactly goal scorers. Really weird signing, even ignoring the loan fee.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,923
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14688 on: Yesterday at 04:45:25 pm »
Always thought they money Atletico spent on Felix was crazy. He cost them over 100 million! If Real had done it you'd have probably looked the other way. Was staggering money to spend on a kid who'd played one year for Benfica's first team. Now Chelsea are spending mad money on a loan and I imagine come the end of the season he'll be joining someone entirely different on a permanent deal, for, as you guessed it, crazy money. Probably Man United before he joining Everton at 28.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14689 on: Yesterday at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:12:13 pm
He's pretty similar to Havertz, isn't he?  Same sort of deep-lying forward that doesn't have much in the way of speed or power.  Or goals.

To be fair Potter spent years working with Maupey and Danny Wellbeck, so he is very well acquainted with playing strikers who can't score
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,368
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14690 on: Yesterday at 05:06:42 pm »
Theres a very good player in there. Still only 23 and it must be mind numbing playing in Simeones style.

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14691 on: Yesterday at 05:07:18 pm »
Hilarious stuff, I reckon if we started briefing that we wanted Sander Berge for £40 million theyd be in like a shot
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,303
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14692 on: Yesterday at 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 05:06:42 pm
Theres a very good player in there. Still only 23 and it must be mind numbing playing in Simeones style.

He was never going to fit there. Simeone puts a straitjacket on any kind of flair.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,368
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14693 on: Yesterday at 05:46:54 pm »
Chelsea are trying to complete a deal for Marcus Thuram from Gladbach and are also considering a move for Noni Madueke, reports @TimesSport
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,764
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14694 on: Yesterday at 06:01:18 pm »
Trying to buy an entire new team because the current team is injured for a few weeks, even though they already have a second team fully fit
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14695 on: Yesterday at 06:02:40 pm »
Its mental , and what can he do for the rest of the season, out of both cups and no chance to get in the top 4. Hes going there for a couple of cL games and costing Chelsea the best part of 20m.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,783
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14696 on: Yesterday at 06:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 05:46:54 pm
Chelsea are trying to complete a deal for Marcus Thuram from Gladbach and are also considering a move for Noni Madueke, reports @TimesSport


The dudes over there playing Fifa 23 like my 9-year-old would.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14697 on: Yesterday at 06:25:40 pm »
It's been said about a lot of clubs during a lot of windows in the past, but think Chelsea under Boehly have the first true claim to be genuinely operating 'like they're playing Football Manager'.

Buying high-potential or high-reputation players with no obvious plan for how they fit together. Seeing rivals bidding for players and suddenly deciding they want them too. Spending the maximum amount of money possible due to FOMO, without worrying too much about the long-term consequences.

If only they could save before each Man City game and just sim it repeatedly until they don't get smashed 4-0...
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14698 on: Yesterday at 06:49:25 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,923
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14699 on: Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:49:25 pm
Torygraph reporting that Boehly has sacked himself: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/01/09/todd-boehly-stands-chelseas-interim-sporting-director/

I like to think that he's replacing himself with a new sporting director who's cost 60 million pounds or something. One more for the road, Todd.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14700 on: Yesterday at 07:34:51 pm »
Their transfer policy seems to be to bid for anyone we are interested in.
We should get seriously interested In Nicholas Pepe.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14701 on: Yesterday at 07:40:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:02:40 pm
Its mental , and what can he do for the rest of the season, out of both cups and no chance to get in the top 4. Hes going there for a couple of cL games and costing Chelsea the best part of 20m.

Ornstein tweet worded brilliantly. Man Utd and Arsenal interested so he had a choice but Chelsea's project appealed. Yeah Dave, we believe you, it was the project. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14702 on: Yesterday at 08:33:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:34:51 pm
Their transfer policy seems to be to bid for anyone we are interested in.
We should get seriously interested In Nicholas Pepe.

Heard youre still interested in the Bulgarian defender Tikkle Mabolok so expect them to try and get him too.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,361
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14703 on: Yesterday at 08:36:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:33:45 pm
Heard youre still interested in the Bulgarian defender Tikkle Mabolok so expect them to try and get him too.

Doesnt he have a twin?
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14704 on: Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:36:57 pm
Doesnt he have a twin?

Yeah.  Skretch
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,621
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 07:56:35 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 06:25:40 pm
It's been said about a lot of clubs during a lot of windows in the past, but think Chelsea under Boehly have the first true claim to be genuinely operating 'like they're playing Football Manager'.

Buying high-potential or high-reputation players with no obvious plan for how they fit together. Seeing rivals bidding for players and suddenly deciding they want them too. Spending the maximum amount of money possible due to FOMO, without worrying too much about the long-term consequences.

If only they could save before each Man City game and just sim it repeatedly until they don't get smashed 4-0...

How does FFP work exactly? Chelsea have already spent 300 mil euros this season and rumoured to spent up to a total of 500 mil euros - what is the consequences? Are they mortaging the future?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 08:39:13 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 07:56:35 am
How does FFP work exactly? Chelsea have already spent 300 mil euros this season and rumoured to spent up to a total of 500 mil euros - what is the consequences? Are they mortaging the future?

City have proved that theres no such thing as FFP. Boehly clearly got a massive ego and football will teach him the hard way






Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 11:07:20 am »
Mudryk is close, fair play to sticking to his guns re: ruining his career at Chelsea, but hes going to cost shit loads, potentially explosive though.

Irks a bit that these days you could spend 80m on potential, these fees should be for reserved for the absolute finished article. Thats purely down to clubs like city Chelsea and United over the last 10 years.
Real are no strangers to spending massive money but they used to reserve it for Ronaldo and bale types for 100m, the absolute best. Not Antony lukaku and Grealish.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:07:20 am
Mudryk is close, fair play to sticking to his guns re: ruining his career at Chelsea, but hes going to cost shit loads, potentially explosive though.

Irks a bit that these days you could spend 80m on potential, these fees should be for reserved for the absolute finished article. Thats purely down to clubs like city Chelsea and United over the last 10 years.
Real are no strangers to spending massive money but they used to reserve it for Ronaldo and bale types for 100m, the absolute best. Not Antony lukaku and Grealish.

Nicolas Pepe says hi
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14709 on: Today at 11:17:50 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:10:52 am
Nicolas Pepe says hi

70m is bargain basement..... I hope this fella is what Pepe shouldve been, he seems physically far stronger which is very important.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14710 on: Today at 11:33:48 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:45:25 pm
Always thought they money Atletico spent on Felix was crazy. He cost them over 100 million! If Real had done it you'd have probably looked the other way. Was staggering money to spend on a kid who'd played one year for Benfica's first team. Now Chelsea are spending mad money on a loan and I imagine come the end of the season he'll be joining someone entirely different on a permanent deal, for, as you guessed it, crazy money. Probably Man United before he joining Everton at 28.

I saw on Twitter that he is extending his contract with Atletico before going on loan.  It's pretty widely reported that he and Simeone don't get along and that's why he's going out on loan but the rumors are that Simeone will be leaving the club at the end of the year so Felix is basically going out to get as much match time as possible while he waits for a new manager at Atletico.  Basically, if that's all true, Chelsea are paying a lot of money to help another club's player stay fit and in form. 
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 11:45:01 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:10:52 am
Nicolas Pepe says hi

Yeah they've been as bad as anyone in terms of wildly overpaying for players. Pepe, White, Ramsdale, Aubameyang etc. They started the Brighton rush.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 11:48:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:01 am
Yeah they've been as bad as anyone in terms of wildly overpaying for players. Pepe, White, Ramsdale, Aubameyang etc. They started the Brighton rush.

Na Ben White is quality..
Auba was quality for the most part too.
Ramsdale is number one choice at the team at the top of the league. Also decent.
I'd say the only one they overpaid for was Pepe.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:49:38 am by jonkrux »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 11:48:17 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:45:01 am
Yeah they've been as bad as anyone in terms of wildly overpaying for players. Pepe, White, Ramsdale, Aubameyang etc. They started the Brighton rush.

White and Rammsdale have been brilliant . Integral to us leading the table. Auba won the golden boot in a struggling team, then single handedly won us the cup, and they were all less than 60m. Rammsdale was less than 30.

Pepe was the only massive disappointment but other teams have 2 or 3 like him and they carry on spending.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,549
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 11:52:34 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 06:25:40 pm
It's been said about a lot of clubs during a lot of windows in the past, but think Chelsea under Boehly have the first true claim to be genuinely operating 'like they're playing Football Manager'.

Buying high-potential or high-reputation players with no obvious plan for how they fit together. Seeing rivals bidding for players and suddenly deciding they want them too. Spending the maximum amount of money possible due to FOMO, without worrying too much about the long-term consequences.

If only they could save before each Man City game and just sim it repeatedly until they don't get smashed 4-0...

Chelsea under Abramovic in the early days says hello. I was living in a tent in Holland when all that was going down, and it seemed every day I looked at the back page of the paper in the shop they had signed a new player.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14715 on: Today at 12:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:52:34 am
Chelsea under Abramovic in the early days says hello. I was living in a tent in Holland when all that was going down, and it seemed every day I looked at the back page of the paper in the shop they had signed a new player.

Yeh they spent 300m in a summer when 300m was like 1bn now
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14716 on: Today at 01:38:58 pm »
if it goes through it is too much for Mudryk.
But he looks like a special talent imo. He will be better than Sancho or Antony.

It is some statement of intent from Arsenal. Spending alot of money with no CL in years.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14717 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm »
A lot of money for a Martinelli/Saka backup.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14718 on: Today at 01:42:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:38:58 pm
if it goes through it is too much for Mudryk.
But he looks like a special talent imo. He will be better than Sancho or Antony.

It is some statement of intent from Arsenal. Spending alot of money with no CL in years.

Yes hes got the pace and intensity they dont have hes more more likely to be a success for those reasons alone.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14719 on: Today at 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:39:44 pm
A lot of money for a Martinelli/Saka backup.
Potential to be better than both.
One of the fastest players in the world & not just a pace merchant either. 2 good feet as well.
Reminds me a bit of a young Salah.

Very good signing for Arsenal
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 363 364 365 366 367 [368] 369   Go Up
« previous next »
 