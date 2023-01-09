Mudryk is close, fair play to sticking to his guns re: ruining his career at Chelsea, but hes going to cost shit loads, potentially explosive though.
Irks a bit that these days you could spend 80m on potential, these fees should be for reserved for the absolute finished article. Thats purely down to clubs like city Chelsea and United over the last 10 years.
Real are no strangers to spending massive money but they used to reserve it for Ronaldo and bale types for 100m, the absolute best. Not Antony lukaku and Grealish.