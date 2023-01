Always thought they money Atletico spent on Felix was crazy. He cost them over 100 million! If Real had done it you'd have probably looked the other way. Was staggering money to spend on a kid who'd played one year for Benfica's first team. Now Chelsea are spending mad money on a loan and I imagine come the end of the season he'll be joining someone entirely different on a permanent deal, for, as you guessed it, crazy money. Probably Man United before he joining Everton at 28.