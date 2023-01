Now Romano coming out and saying chelsea never offered 120 million for enzo and the final offer was 85m euros or 75m pounds. That's a whole lot of backtracking being done here by the ITKs. This also tells you why these 100m+ figures for all sorts of players are almost always made up. Sancho didnt cost that much, haaland didnt cost that much, it just doesnt happen so often for every other player having a decent season to be priced that much. There's maybe 2 or 3 players and 2 or 3 teams that can make that sort of market.