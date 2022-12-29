« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Thiago12291

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14560 on: Yesterday at 12:06:08 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 29, 2022, 11:54:32 pm
How do they get visas for these players?

Brexit changed the criteria and made it basically a piece of piss
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14561 on: Yesterday at 12:37:35 am
"Tottenham have offered 15m for Franck Kessie. Xavi wants the player to stay, and he wants to stay as well. However, Barça need money to renew Balde, and register the renewals of Gavi and Araujo." [@Alfremartinezz]
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14562 on: Yesterday at 01:50:47 am
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 12:06:08 am
Brexit changed the criteria and made it basically a piece of piss

Yep. Brexit increased the points value for permits on copa libertadores and sudamericana appearances. So if you find players who do well in that competition, it is easier to secure permits for them. Alvarez and Perrone both have that in their resumes. Andrey Santos who just signed for chelsea and Marquinhos at arsenal the same. I think we may be a step slower here and with the nerds leaving, I am not even sure if we have a good model to evaluate them either. I think our focus for U21 talents is still mostly in Europe because its easier for a young lad moving to Liverpool from within europe than someone from South America in order to acclimatize. Not saying we havent done any business there, we did get Pitaluga but I think we could do a whole lot more in building that up. 
ScottScott

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14563 on: Yesterday at 11:19:50 am
Quote from: Thiago12291 on December 29, 2022, 10:11:10 pm
Not the same thing.

It is exactly the same thing, the only difference is their nationality

We seem to prefer to bring in these types of lads from within the UK and Europe. We've done it quite a lot recently. It also means we can bring them in when they are younger as well. Elliott and Carvalho are two such signings within the squad getting meaningful minutes but we've also brought in the likes of Gordon, Doak, Bajetic in the same vein. It gives them more time to adapt and settle in plus I imagine it's a lot easier

Just because you want us to start signing all these South American lads doesn't mean we haven't got the same strategy
Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14564 on: Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:19:50 am
It is exactly the same thing, the only difference is their nationality

We seem to prefer to bring in these types of lads from within the UK and Europe. We've done it quite a lot recently. It also means we can bring them in when they are younger as well. Elliott and Carvalho are two such signings within the squad getting meaningful minutes but we've also brought in the likes of Gordon, Doak, Bajetic in the same vein. It gives them more time to adapt and settle in plus I imagine it's a lot easier

Just because you want us to start signing all these South American lads doesn't mean we haven't got the same strategy

Bringing in young lads who are a bit of a punt, but if they pay off will give you another homegrown player or somebody who is easier to move onto a lower level english side for a profit seems like a safer version of bringing in random SA prospects since we cannot farm them out to feeder clubs in the same manner as city or chelsea.
macmanamanaman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14565 on: Yesterday at 02:46:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:37:35 am
"Tottenham have offered 15m for Franck Kessie. Xavi wants the player to stay, and he wants to stay as well. However, Barça need money to renew Balde, and register the renewals of Gavi and Araujo." [@Alfremartinezz]

Would be funny to nick Kessie from under the nose of Spurs.
Just for the bantz!
ScottScott

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14566 on: Yesterday at 02:55:12 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 02:46:46 pm
Would be funny to nick Kessie from under the nose of Spurs.
Just for the bantz!

Would be funny for the reaction but I think he's a dreadful footballer
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14567 on: Yesterday at 03:18:00 pm
Barcelona discovering that free transfers aren't actually free.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14568 on: Yesterday at 03:20:23 pm
Leeds mate was saying they want rid of Raphinha already too? Basket case of a club.
RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14569 on: Yesterday at 03:33:37 pm
City seemingly now going down the route of lower fee signings added to their main signings
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14570 on: Yesterday at 03:43:13 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:33:37 pm
City seemingly now going down the route of lower fee signings added to their main signings
They've been buying straight from South America for ages, just most of them end up loaned out to one of the City Group clubs and never bother the first tream
Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14571 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:33:37 pm
City seemingly now going down the route of lower fee signings added to their main signings

Only real change with them seems to be that the price their main signings is costing has gone up, wasn't it only a few years back where they made a big deal about their record signing being a lot less than our, united etc. while obviously keeping quiet about most of their squad costing about 40m a piece.
Solomon Grundy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14572 on: Yesterday at 05:28:50 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 03:43:13 pm
They've been buying straight from South America for ages, just most of them end up loaned out to one of the City Group clubs and never bother the first tream

Douglas Luiz now at Villa was once one of those signings.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14573 on: Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm
Boehly continues to be ridiculous. Guardian say theyll try for Mac Allister if they cant get Fernandez, and are considering hijacking Arsenals move for Mudryk.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14574 on: Yesterday at 05:42:27 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm
Boehly continues to be ridiculous. Guardian say theyll try for Mac Allister if they cant get Fernandez, and are considering hijacking Arsenals move for Mudryk.

All a bit mad this. The Mudryk fee alone is pretty ridiculous from the Ukrainian League.

I thought they wanted Leao? And also seen Times saying theyll go for Mac Allister too.

Mental.
Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14575 on: Yesterday at 05:44:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:38:03 pm
Boehly continues to be ridiculous. Guardian say theyll try for Mac Allister if they cant get Fernandez, and are considering hijacking Arsenals move for Mudryk.

He is panicking. Would love to know the impact financially if they don't qualify for the CL for two seasons
[new username under construction]

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14576 on: Yesterday at 05:45:51 pm
Gonna be some major tantrums and big babies stamping their feet in that Chelsea squad..........mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm harmony
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14577 on: Yesterday at 05:49:10 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 05:44:20 pm
He is panicking. Would love to know the impact financially if they don't qualify for the CL for two seasons

Panicking or just having a good time playing real life Football Manager?

No wonder Jurgen talked about the importance of keeping our targets secret one sniff and Boehly is in there offering huge amounts.
Caps4444

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14578 on: Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 05:44:20 pm
He is panicking. Would love to know the impact financially if they don't qualify for the CL for two seasons

Next season it will be too 5 for the CL.as the new UEFA rule of extra 2 places based on UEFA coefficient and I think both us and Chelsea would get that spot if we finish 5th.
Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14579 on: Yesterday at 06:42:26 pm
Chelsea keeping Mac Allister as an alternative to Enzo and considering hijacking Arsenals move for Mudryk. Endless pot of money.

I said this in the Chelsea thread, but how is this sustainable? Not just the amount of money spent, but also the fact that youve clearly got a rich guy who doesnt know much about football, deciding transfers all alone based on who is being hyped or being chased by rivals. How do you get Nkunku in to the same side as Havertz, for example?

I have a feeling it will be a disaster and hell end up taking a step back, in fact all of his summer transfers have been underwhelming. The frustration is that his game of football manager is going to inflate and destroy the market.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14580 on: Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Ronaldo signing with a Middle Eastern team for $75m a season according to CBS, ludicrous.
Caps4444

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14581 on: Yesterday at 06:48:41 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Ronaldo signing with a Middle Eastern team for $75m a season according to CBS, ludicrous.

Embarrassing for him..what an awful end to his career the last year has been.
macmanamanaman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14582 on: Yesterday at 06:54:40 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 06:48:41 pm
Embarrassing for him..what an awful end to his career the last year has been.


Oh well.
Hope the wads of money can wipe his tears away.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14583 on: Yesterday at 09:49:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Ronaldo signing with a Middle Eastern team for $75m a season according to CBS, ludicrous.
SIUdi Arabia?
Ratboy3G

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14584 on: Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:44:13 pm
Ronaldo signing with a Middle Eastern team for $75m a season according to CBS, ludicrous.

Apparently he grew up dreaming of playing for Al Nassr
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14585 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 pm
He'd propably wanted to end up playing in the MLS for his career twilight run,but alas he's not welcome there..
Haggis36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14586 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Quite surprised by that actually. Like clealy it's a shit ton of money, but if there's one thing bigger than all that cash I really did think it would be the man's ego. He's effictively retired with this move, not a single soul is going to watch the Saudi Premier League so he'll now fade into total obscurity/irrelevancy and no-one will even talk about him anymore - must be his biggest fear? Blissful for the rest of us, mind.
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14587 on: Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Quite surprised by that actually. Like clealy it's a shit ton of money, but if there's one thing bigger than all that cash I really did think it would be the man's ego. He's effictively retired with this move, not a single soul is going to watch the Saudi Premier League so he'll now fade into total obscurity/irrelevancy and no-one will even talk about him anymore - must be his biggest fear? Blissful for the rest of us, mind.

No champions league team wanted him as they know hes more of a selfish distraction than help, so I guess the next best was take the obscene amounts of money sportswashing for Saudi Arabia.
Americano12345

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14588 on: Today at 02:46:19 am
Ronny apparently had an offer he was seriously considering from Sporting Kansas City in the MLS

On and Boehly is apparently also reportedly going after buying the Commanders NFL team for 6-7 billion dollars
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14589 on: Today at 03:24:43 am
Quote from: Americano12345 on Today at 02:46:19 am
Ronny apparently had an offer he was seriously considering from Sporting Kansas City in the MLS

On and Boehly is apparently also reportedly going after buying the Commanders NFL team for 6-7 billion dollars

I can think of a pretty obvious reason why he cant go to America.
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14590 on: Today at 03:40:57 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:37:35 am
"Tottenham have offered 15m for Franck Kessie. Xavi wants the player to stay, and he wants to stay as well. However, Barça need money to renew Balde, and register the renewals of Gavi and Araujo." [@Alfremartinezz]
Barcelona are screwed.
HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14591 on: Today at 10:08:30 am
Andy Naylor@AndyNaylorBHAFC·1h
Reports linking Mac Allister, Caicedo etc to all and sundry should be taken with a large pinch of salt.
Of course, theres interest, but no direct contact from any club so far.
Until there is and unless they are willing to put huge sums on the table, its all hot air. #BHAFC

This guy works for the athletic and covers Brighton.

That's Joyce and now this guy that has made the wannabe itk's look like the chancers they're. A couple of days back, they were all positing Caicedo emojis, saying we had made a bid for him, biggin up ward etc. Friggin muppets lol  ;D
