Reports linking Mac Allister, Caicedo etc to all and sundry should be taken with a large pinch of salt.
Of course, theres interest, but no direct contact from any club so far.
Until there is and unless they are willing to put huge sums on the table, its all hot air. #BHAFC
This guy works for the athletic and covers Brighton.
That's Joyce and now this guy that has made the wannabe itk's look like the chancers they're. A couple of days back, they were all positing Caicedo emojis, saying we had made a bid for him, biggin up ward etc. Friggin muppets lol