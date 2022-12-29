Brexit changed the criteria and made it basically a piece of piss



Yep. Brexit increased the points value for permits on copa libertadores and sudamericana appearances. So if you find players who do well in that competition, it is easier to secure permits for them. Alvarez and Perrone both have that in their resumes. Andrey Santos who just signed for chelsea and Marquinhos at arsenal the same. I think we may be a step slower here and with the nerds leaving, I am not even sure if we have a good model to evaluate them either. I think our focus for U21 talents is still mostly in Europe because its easier for a young lad moving to Liverpool from within europe than someone from South America in order to acclimatize. Not saying we havent done any business there, we did get Pitaluga but I think we could do a whole lot more in building that up.