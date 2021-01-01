Chelsea keeping Mac Allister as an alternative to Enzo and considering hijacking Arsenals move for Mudryk. Endless pot of money.
I said this in the Chelsea thread, but how is this sustainable? Not just the amount of money spent, but also the fact that youve clearly got a rich guy who doesnt know much about football, deciding transfers all alone based on who is being hyped or being chased by rivals. How do you get Nkunku in to the same side as Havertz, for example?
I have a feeling it will be a disaster and hell end up taking a step back, in fact all of his summer transfers have been underwhelming. The frustration is that his game of football manager is going to inflate and destroy the market.