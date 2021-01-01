« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

How do they get visas for these players?

Brexit changed the criteria and made it basically a piece of piss
"Tottenham have offered 15m for Franck Kessie. Xavi wants the player to stay, and he wants to stay as well. However, Barça need money to renew Balde, and register the renewals of Gavi and Araujo." [@Alfremartinezz]
Yep. Brexit increased the points value for permits on copa libertadores and sudamericana appearances. So if you find players who do well in that competition, it is easier to secure permits for them. Alvarez and Perrone both have that in their resumes. Andrey Santos who just signed for chelsea and Marquinhos at arsenal the same. I think we may be a step slower here and with the nerds leaving, I am not even sure if we have a good model to evaluate them either. I think our focus for U21 talents is still mostly in Europe because its easier for a young lad moving to Liverpool from within europe than someone from South America in order to acclimatize. Not saying we havent done any business there, we did get Pitaluga but I think we could do a whole lot more in building that up. 
We seem to prefer to bring in these types of lads from within the UK and Europe. We've done it quite a lot recently. It also means we can bring them in when they are younger as well. Elliott and Carvalho are two such signings within the squad getting meaningful minutes but we've also brought in the likes of Gordon, Doak, Bajetic in the same vein. It gives them more time to adapt and settle in plus I imagine it's a lot easier

Just because you want us to start signing all these South American lads doesn't mean we haven't got the same strategy
Bringing in young lads who are a bit of a punt, but if they pay off will give you another homegrown player or somebody who is easier to move onto a lower level english side for a profit seems like a safer version of bringing in random SA prospects since we cannot farm them out to feeder clubs in the same manner as city or chelsea.
Would be funny to nick Kessie from under the nose of Spurs.
Just for the bantz!
Would be funny for the reaction but I think he's a dreadful footballer
Barcelona discovering that free transfers aren't actually free.
Leeds mate was saying they want rid of Raphinha already too? Basket case of a club.
City seemingly now going down the route of lower fee signings added to their main signings
They've been buying straight from South America for ages, just most of them end up loaned out to one of the City Group clubs and never bother the first tream
Only real change with them seems to be that the price their main signings is costing has gone up, wasn't it only a few years back where they made a big deal about their record signing being a lot less than our, united etc. while obviously keeping quiet about most of their squad costing about 40m a piece.
Douglas Luiz now at Villa was once one of those signings.
Boehly continues to be ridiculous. Guardian say theyll try for Mac Allister if they cant get Fernandez, and are considering hijacking Arsenals move for Mudryk.
All a bit mad this. The Mudryk fee alone is pretty ridiculous from the Ukrainian League.

I thought they wanted Leao? And also seen Times saying theyll go for Mac Allister too.

Mental.
He is panicking. Would love to know the impact financially if they don't qualify for the CL for two seasons
Gonna be some major tantrums and big babies stamping their feet in that Chelsea squad..........mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm harmony
Panicking or just having a good time playing real life Football Manager?

No wonder Jurgen talked about the importance of keeping our targets secret one sniff and Boehly is in there offering huge amounts.
Next season it will be too 5 for the CL.as the new UEFA rule of extra 2 places based on UEFA coefficient and I think both us and Chelsea would get that spot if we finish 5th.
Chelsea keeping Mac Allister as an alternative to Enzo and considering hijacking Arsenals move for Mudryk. Endless pot of money.

I said this in the Chelsea thread, but how is this sustainable? Not just the amount of money spent, but also the fact that youve clearly got a rich guy who doesnt know much about football, deciding transfers all alone based on who is being hyped or being chased by rivals. How do you get Nkunku in to the same side as Havertz, for example?

I have a feeling it will be a disaster and hell end up taking a step back, in fact all of his summer transfers have been underwhelming. The frustration is that his game of football manager is going to inflate and destroy the market.
Ronaldo signing with a Middle Eastern team for $75m a season according to CBS, ludicrous.
Embarrassing for him..what an awful end to his career the last year has been.
Oh well.
Hope the wads of money can wipe his tears away.
