« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 355 356 357 358 359 [360]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1068276 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14360 on: November 30, 2022, 12:34:21 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 29, 2022, 10:40:06 pm
Ah, I see we're now at the personal attack stage. Good for you.

Be that as it may, what does Joelinton do well in midfield that could only be replicated by signing someone for £40m? Further why would that then lead you to want to spend at the high end of the spectrum in the Bundesliga? You may happen upon a good player in a different position than you thought? Sancho didn't work out but Joelinton did in a different position so lets spend £100m on Wirtz, yes?

Joelinton not being an out and out striker would be news to Newcastle and Hoffenheim fans, he only started just about every game in a 2 for them before transfering.

Where is the personal attack there?

You know you can play in a 2 up top and not be an out and out striker? Where did someone say to go spend £100m on Wirtz?

He's proven he can play to a high standard for a top 4 team in the Premier League, that's going to cost you at least £40 million.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,577
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14361 on: November 30, 2022, 01:34:21 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 30, 2022, 12:34:21 am
Where is the personal attack there?

You know you can play in a 2 up top and not be an out and out striker? Where did someone say to go spend £100m on Wirtz?

He's proven he can play to a high standard for a top 4 team in the Premier League, that's going to cost you at least £40 million.

So saying someone learned a new word is just a normal pat on the back type thing for you?

As far as the rest, I think you should look at what my original point was and then get back to me.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14362 on: November 30, 2022, 08:35:00 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 29, 2022, 07:00:04 pm
So your example is two best in the world type players from 6 and 7 years ago and one this season? The rest weren't top of the market which is what my point was but of course expecting people to read and understand the point isn't really necessary online.

Things are cyclical, there will be a time again when the league produces better talent. But for now to sit there and say all the failed transfers are due to all the different clubs, that's a stretch to say the least.

Dave, I didn't quite make it clear, I do agree with you, it's a league that is attack focused so allows attackers especially the space to flourish and pad stats etc that they might not necessarily get in other leagues. I was confident for example that Sancho wouldn't reach anywhere near the numbers he got at Dortmund, but didn't think he would bomb this badly.

My point was in addition to that, clubs in this league have too much money and not enough brains when signing players in general, and are signing players having a good season or 6 months and playing  them in different positions and formations than they are used to and expecting the same results.

Joelinton and Haller both played in a 2 and they were put up front on their own, Werner often played in a 2 at Leipzig, Havertz is more a number 10 in an era where we don't really play with 1, Pulisic was always talented but suffered with injuries, Utd signed Sancho to play right wing when I always found him better coming in off the left, then they proceeded to play him with a lamp post up front.

Even looking at my own club, we signed a wing back in Kolasinac who couldn't defend and played him in a back 4, it's took us years to get the best out of Xhaka eventually realising leaving him exposed as the deeper midfielder isn't a good idea, Sokratis was always just an ok defender. Auba was a success for the first 2 and a half years so can't argue with that.
Logged

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,453
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14363 on: November 30, 2022, 10:42:13 am »
Bizarrely going to agree with Dave here. I dont think you can really class Joelinton as a success when he was signed as a striker and was so poor, so wasteful that he's ended up dropping into midfield and doing fairly well for half a season. If Darwin Nunez ends up as an adequate defensive midfielder and we have to then go and spend another shitload on a striker again because the one we signed hasn't worked as a striker (as Newcastle have had to do with Isak) then I dont think anyone will be painting Darwin as a good signing.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,935
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14364 on: November 30, 2022, 11:41:05 am »
I hate Joelinton and his short shorts. He is shite aswell.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14365 on: November 30, 2022, 05:54:23 pm »
Can't agree with that Lobo, if you sign a player and he ends up being good in any position then he's a success.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,993
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14366 on: November 30, 2022, 06:15:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 30, 2022, 05:54:23 pm
Can't agree with that Lobo, if you sign a player and he ends up being good in any position then he's a success.

And I guess regardless, he didnt turn out to be the shit footballer many thought he was! Its this thing about trying to prove a league is shit because of how signings do in other leagues. Yet somone like him didnt light up the league he came from either. He just took a lot of time to get going, and yep, in a different role, he isnt the first or the last player wholl end up turning their careers around with a switch of position. And of course what was a hefty price tag at the time, put the spotlight on far more.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,577
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14367 on: November 30, 2022, 09:35:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November 30, 2022, 08:35:00 am
Dave, I didn't quite make it clear, I do agree with you, it's a league that is attack focused so allows attackers especially the space to flourish and pad stats etc that they might not necessarily get in other leagues. I was confident for example that Sancho wouldn't reach anywhere near the numbers he got at Dortmund, but didn't think he would bomb this badly.

My point was in addition to that, clubs in this league have too much money and not enough brains when signing players in general, and are signing players having a good season or 6 months and playing  them in different positions and formations than they are used to and expecting the same results.

Joelinton and Haller both played in a 2 and they were put up front on their own, Werner often played in a 2 at Leipzig, Havertz is more a number 10 in an era where we don't really play with 1, Pulisic was always talented but suffered with injuries, Utd signed Sancho to play right wing when I always found him better coming in off the left, then they proceeded to play him with a lamp post up front.

Even looking at my own club, we signed a wing back in Kolasinac who couldn't defend and played him in a back 4, it's took us years to get the best out of Xhaka eventually realising leaving him exposed as the deeper midfielder isn't a good idea, Sokratis was always just an ok defender. Auba was a success for the first 2 and a half years so can't argue with that.

I'm just saying it can't be all the clubs. If they were all run the exact same way you'd have a point but even if we concede they are run poorly they are run poorly in completely different ways. So to say it blanketly explains everything is just ridiculous. I get that some want to defend the Bundesliga and that's fine but they are blinded to the fact that I'm not really attacking it per se more than just saying their players are over valued. If Havertz or Sancho had cost half then it's a totally different discussion.

Quote from: FlashGordon on November 30, 2022, 05:54:23 pm
Can't agree with that Lobo, if you sign a player and he ends up being good in any position then he's a success.

So if you bought a striker for £40m instead of a midfielder for £20m and the £40m striker ends up being a decent midfielder but worse than the one you could have bought for £20m then it's a success? That's bonkers and no "real" club could actually afford to live that way.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14368 on: November 30, 2022, 09:37:57 pm »
When did that happen?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,577
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14369 on: November 30, 2022, 09:54:24 pm »
Logged

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,453
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14370 on: December 1, 2022, 10:15:04 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 30, 2022, 05:54:23 pm
Can't agree with that Lobo, if you sign a player and he ends up being good in any position then he's a success.

If you spend £40 million on a striker and hes so bad as a striker that you convert him into a half decent midfielder, its not a success. Hes just the modern day Brazilian Alan Smith.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,935
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14371 on: December 1, 2022, 10:20:33 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on November 30, 2022, 06:15:53 pm
And I guess regardless, he didnt turn out to be the shit footballer many thought he was! Its this thing about trying to prove a league is shit because of how signings do in other leagues. Yet somone like him didnt light up the league he came from either. He just took a lot of time to get going, and yep, in a different role, he isnt the first or the last player wholl end up turning their careers around with a switch of position. And of course what was a hefty price tag at the time, put the spotlight on far more.

He isn't exactly pulling up trees in midfield though is he? I watched him live against us this season and he is just average/shite.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14372 on: December 1, 2022, 11:04:48 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  1, 2022, 10:15:04 am
If you spend £40 million on a striker and hes so bad as a striker that you convert him into a half decent midfielder, its not a success. Hes just the modern day Brazilian Alan Smith.

To be fair to him whilst Newcastle may well have spent £40 million on what they thought was a striker I'm not sure he actually was one. Happy to be corrected on this one but if I recall correctly he was in reality a bit of an 'in between' sort of player rather than an out and out striker  Which makes Newcastle look pretty stupid and does absolve Joelinton somewhat.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14373 on: December 1, 2022, 12:19:05 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  1, 2022, 10:15:04 am
If you spend £40 million on a striker and hes so bad as a striker that you convert him into a half decent midfielder, its not a success. Hes just the modern day Brazilian Alan Smith.

But what if he was destined to be a midfielder all along and it was the others who had got it wrong. When a signing plays well for you and contributes to the success of the team then I don't care if he was initially signed as a goalkeeper, it's still a good signing  ;D

Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14374 on: December 1, 2022, 12:55:10 pm »
That 40m fee was agreed between a chairman who wanted to show spending and a chairman who wanted to show earnings, wasn't it?

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14375 on: December 1, 2022, 12:55:19 pm »
Real question - in FIFA 23 is he listed as a Mid or Striker now? I'm waiting for my son's copy to arrive today.
Logged

Offline dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,793
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14376 on: December 4, 2022, 12:57:24 pm »
Another signing for Forest. Gustavo Scarpa from Palmeiras, an attacking mid who's won a couple of Brazilian Championships and Copa Libertadores titles with them in the past few years. Quite an impressive signing actually.

Seems like an interesting character judging by his wikipedia page ...

Scarpa is well-known for his hobbies, including skateboarding, rock music, Rubik's cubes, wakeboarding and reading novels, all of which have received extensive attention thanks to his posts on social media and goal celebrations. Among his favourite pre-game songs are Dire Straits's "Sultans of Swing" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," and his favourite books include Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis and Fyodor Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment and The Brothers Karamazov. In 2018, Palmeiras posted a video on social media of Scarpa playing the club's anthem on electric guitar to celebrate World Rock Day. In 2022, after Scarpa's love of Rubik's cubes went viral on social media, Palmeiras began to sell personalised Rubik's cubes in their club shop in his honour.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14377 on: December 4, 2022, 01:35:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  4, 2022, 12:57:24 pm
Another signing for Forest. Gustavo Scarpa from Palmeiras, an attacking mid who's won a couple of Brazilian Championships and Copa Libertadores titles with them in the past few years. Quite an impressive signing actually.

Seems like an interesting character judging by his wikipedia page ...

Scarpa is well-known for his hobbies, including skateboarding, rock music, Rubik's cubes, wakeboarding and reading novels, all of which have received extensive attention thanks to his posts on social media and goal celebrations. Among his favourite pre-game songs are Dire Straits's "Sultans of Swing" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," and his favourite books include Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis and Fyodor Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment and The Brothers Karamazov. In 2018, Palmeiras posted a video on social media of Scarpa playing the club's anthem on electric guitar to celebrate World Rock Day. In 2022, after Scarpa's love of Rubik's cubes went viral on social media, Palmeiras began to sell personalised Rubik's cubes in their club shop in his honour.

If he plays the album version, the pre-game talk is going to have to be short :)
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Skagger

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14378 on: December 4, 2022, 01:52:36 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 29, 2022, 10:24:30 pm
But he doesn't play as a striker anymore, he plays as a midfielder. He was never an out and out striker to begin with.

I see you've learned a new word for the day, brilliant, he's much better than acceptable or adequate though. I said it's the going rate these days as in if they were to go out and buy a midfielder comparable to Joelinton in January he'd cost at least 40 million.

I'd always thought it was a made up word on The Simpsons, the things you learn on RAWK eh?
Logged
Quote from: Skagger on August 23, 2012, 08:40:22 pm
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14379 on: December 5, 2022, 09:29:39 am »
Sounds like Wolves will be getting Matheus Cunha in January.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14380 on: December 5, 2022, 10:59:28 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  5, 2022, 09:29:39 am
Sounds like Wolves will be getting Matheus Cunha in January.

About his level really, or at least Wolves working correctly is. Too good for Hertha, not good enough for teams playing in European competition. Still quite young so could maybe kick on from there
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14381 on: December 5, 2022, 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  5, 2022, 09:29:39 am
Sounds like Wolves will be getting Matheus Cunha in January.

He should do well for them. Not dirty enough for Simeone's team ...
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,841
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14382 on: December 5, 2022, 10:25:50 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on December  4, 2022, 12:57:24 pm
Another signing for Forest. Gustavo Scarpa from Palmeiras, an attacking mid who's won a couple of Brazilian Championships and Copa Libertadores titles with them in the past few years. Quite an impressive signing actually.

Seems like an interesting character judging by his wikipedia page ...

Scarpa is well-known for his hobbies, including skateboarding, rock music, Rubik's cubes, wakeboarding and reading novels, all of which have received extensive attention thanks to his posts on social media and goal celebrations. Among his favourite pre-game songs are Dire Straits's "Sultans of Swing" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird," and his favourite books include Franz Kafka's The Metamorphosis and Fyodor Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment and The Brothers Karamazov. In 2018, Palmeiras posted a video on social media of Scarpa playing the club's anthem on electric guitar to celebrate World Rock Day. In 2022, after Scarpa's love of Rubik's cubes went viral on social media, Palmeiras began to sell personalised Rubik's cubes in their club shop in his honour.

Wasnt that one of the Owls favourite bedtime books?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,459
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14383 on: December 6, 2022, 01:52:39 am »
He is well read and speaks several languages.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,748
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14384 on: December 6, 2022, 08:18:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December  6, 2022, 01:52:39 am
He is well read and speaks several languages.

Hes a broadsheet manager in a tabloid world.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,459
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14385 on: December 6, 2022, 05:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December  6, 2022, 08:18:12 am
Hes a broadsheet manager in a tabloid world.
I present to you one of the all time greatest puff pieces in the history of football journalism (it has not aged well).

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2010/jul/01/roy-hodgson-liverpool
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14386 on: December 6, 2022, 09:47:17 pm »
Villa's being linked to João Félix now  ;D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,626
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14387 on: December 7, 2022, 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: Americano12345 on December  6, 2022, 09:47:17 pm
Villa's being linked to João Félix now  ;D

Are they selling the Stadium or rights to Stan Collymore's map of places to visit in Birmingham by car.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,841
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14388 on: December 7, 2022, 08:10:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  7, 2022, 11:37:17 am
Are they selling the Stadium or rights to Stan Collymore's map of places car parks and lay-bys to visit in Birmingham by car.

Edited for historical accuracy.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,181
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14389 on: Today at 07:49:50 am »
Arsenal priority for January window is Mykhaylo Mudryk. No agreements but conversations happening & 21yo Shakhtar Donetsk winger keen. Sources say deal can be done for lower than 100m public valuation - Ornstein

When did Arsenal turn into a serious club.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14390 on: Today at 08:45:04 am »
Ornstein also says Chelsea exploring signing Youssoufa Moukoko - isn't done yet but he says other PL clubs think Moukoko to Stamford Bridge is advanced.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14391 on: Today at 08:46:10 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:45:04 am
Ornstein also says Chelsea exploring signing Youssoufa Moukoko - isn't done yet but he says other PL clubs think Moukoko to Stamford Bridge is advanced.

Would be such a huge waste
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14392 on: Today at 08:47:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:45:04 am
Ornstein also says Chelsea exploring signing Youssoufa Moukoko - isn't done yet but he says other PL clubs think Moukoko to Stamford Bridge is advanced.

Its a story as old as time- good young player goes to Chelsea, gets wasted by a succession of managers and finishes on loan at Vitesse/ AC Milan
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 355 356 357 358 359 [360]   Go Up
« previous next »
 