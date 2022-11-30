So your example is two best in the world type players from 6 and 7 years ago and one this season? The rest weren't top of the market which is what my point was but of course expecting people to read and understand the point isn't really necessary online.



Things are cyclical, there will be a time again when the league produces better talent. But for now to sit there and say all the failed transfers are due to all the different clubs, that's a stretch to say the least.



Dave, I didn't quite make it clear, I do agree with you, it's a league that is attack focused so allows attackers especially the space to flourish and pad stats etc that they might not necessarily get in other leagues. I was confident for example that Sancho wouldn't reach anywhere near the numbers he got at Dortmund, but didn't think he would bomb this badly.My point was in addition to that, clubs in this league have too much money and not enough brains when signing players in general, and are signing players having a good season or 6 months and playing them in different positions and formations than they are used to and expecting the same results.Joelinton and Haller both played in a 2 and they were put up front on their own, Werner often played in a 2 at Leipzig, Havertz is more a number 10 in an era where we don't really play with 1, Pulisic was always talented but suffered with injuries, Utd signed Sancho to play right wing when I always found him better coming in off the left, then they proceeded to play him with a lamp post up front.Even looking at my own club, we signed a wing back in Kolasinac who couldn't defend and played him in a back 4, it's took us years to get the best out of Xhaka eventually realising leaving him exposed as the deeper midfielder isn't a good idea, Sokratis was always just an ok defender. Auba was a success for the first 2 and a half years so can't argue with that.