THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14360 on: Today at 12:34:21 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm
Ah, I see we're now at the personal attack stage. Good for you.

Be that as it may, what does Joelinton do well in midfield that could only be replicated by signing someone for £40m? Further why would that then lead you to want to spend at the high end of the spectrum in the Bundesliga? You may happen upon a good player in a different position than you thought? Sancho didn't work out but Joelinton did in a different position so lets spend £100m on Wirtz, yes?

Joelinton not being an out and out striker would be news to Newcastle and Hoffenheim fans, he only started just about every game in a 2 for them before transfering.

Where is the personal attack there?

You know you can play in a 2 up top and not be an out and out striker? Where did someone say to go spend £100m on Wirtz?

He's proven he can play to a high standard for a top 4 team in the Premier League, that's going to cost you at least £40 million.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14361 on: Today at 01:34:21 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:34:21 am
Where is the personal attack there?

You know you can play in a 2 up top and not be an out and out striker? Where did someone say to go spend £100m on Wirtz?

He's proven he can play to a high standard for a top 4 team in the Premier League, that's going to cost you at least £40 million.

So saying someone learned a new word is just a normal pat on the back type thing for you?

As far as the rest, I think you should look at what my original point was and then get back to me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14362 on: Today at 08:35:00 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:00:04 pm
So your example is two best in the world type players from 6 and 7 years ago and one this season? The rest weren't top of the market which is what my point was but of course expecting people to read and understand the point isn't really necessary online.

Things are cyclical, there will be a time again when the league produces better talent. But for now to sit there and say all the failed transfers are due to all the different clubs, that's a stretch to say the least.

Dave, I didn't quite make it clear, I do agree with you, it's a league that is attack focused so allows attackers especially the space to flourish and pad stats etc that they might not necessarily get in other leagues. I was confident for example that Sancho wouldn't reach anywhere near the numbers he got at Dortmund, but didn't think he would bomb this badly.

My point was in addition to that, clubs in this league have too much money and not enough brains when signing players in general, and are signing players having a good season or 6 months and playing  them in different positions and formations than they are used to and expecting the same results.

Joelinton and Haller both played in a 2 and they were put up front on their own, Werner often played in a 2 at Leipzig, Havertz is more a number 10 in an era where we don't really play with 1, Pulisic was always talented but suffered with injuries, Utd signed Sancho to play right wing when I always found him better coming in off the left, then they proceeded to play him with a lamp post up front.

Even looking at my own club, we signed a wing back in Kolasinac who couldn't defend and played him in a back 4, it's took us years to get the best out of Xhaka eventually realising leaving him exposed as the deeper midfielder isn't a good idea, Sokratis was always just an ok defender. Auba was a success for the first 2 and a half years so can't argue with that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14363 on: Today at 10:42:13 am
Bizarrely going to agree with Dave here. I dont think you can really class Joelinton as a success when he was signed as a striker and was so poor, so wasteful that he's ended up dropping into midfield and doing fairly well for half a season. If Darwin Nunez ends up as an adequate defensive midfielder and we have to then go and spend another shitload on a striker again because the one we signed hasn't worked as a striker (as Newcastle have had to do with Isak) then I dont think anyone will be painting Darwin as a good signing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14364 on: Today at 11:41:05 am
I hate Joelinton and his short shorts. He is shite aswell.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14365 on: Today at 05:54:23 pm
Can't agree with that Lobo, if you sign a player and he ends up being good in any position then he's a success.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #14366 on: Today at 06:15:53 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:54:23 pm
Can't agree with that Lobo, if you sign a player and he ends up being good in any position then he's a success.

And I guess regardless, he didnt turn out to be the shit footballer many thought he was! Its this thing about trying to prove a league is shit because of how signings do in other leagues. Yet somone like him didnt light up the league he came from either. He just took a lot of time to get going, and yep, in a different role, he isnt the first or the last player wholl end up turning their careers around with a switch of position. And of course what was a hefty price tag at the time, put the spotlight on far more.
