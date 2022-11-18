« previous next »
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14320 on: November 18, 2022, 11:08:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 18, 2022, 10:46:51 pm
Nope, it is the supporters of all the other English clubs, not only Man Utd's. We are the biggest club in England, so it comes with the territory ...

Well at least you accept it then.
Offline The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14321 on: November 27, 2022, 07:47:55 am »
According to the mirror, Modryk to Arsenal for 40m Will get done!

Top player, remember first coming across him ripping up Real Madrid in CL.
Offline The G in Get Hard

« Reply #14322 on: November 27, 2022, 11:08:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 27, 2022, 07:47:55 am
According to the mirror, Modryk to Arsenal for 40m Will get done!

Top player, remember first coming across him ripping up Real Madrid in CL.
What position does he play?
Offline The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14323 on: November 27, 2022, 04:31:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 27, 2022, 11:08:29 am
What position does he play?

Left wing right wing number 10
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14324 on: November 27, 2022, 05:45:46 pm »
That will be almost £200m spent this season.
Offline The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14325 on: November 27, 2022, 05:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on November 27, 2022, 05:45:46 pm
That will be almost £200m spent this season.

Chelsea have already spent 280m this season, United 240m,  only when its Arsenal someone is counting. At the moment we are 9th highest spenders, behind west ham and forest, but ahead of Liverpool
Offline Big Dirk

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14326 on: November 27, 2022, 07:05:51 pm »
New club doctor signed upJonathan power.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14327 on: November 27, 2022, 07:06:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 27, 2022, 07:47:55 am
According to the mirror, Modryk to Arsenal for 40m Will get done!

Top player, remember first coming across him ripping up Real Madrid in CL.
You know you're out of touch with modern football when you see a player you've never heard of having a mooted transfer fee of £40m!, he could be a good player but I've never heard of him before!
Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14328 on: November 27, 2022, 07:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on November 27, 2022, 07:05:51 pm
New club doctor signed upJonathan power.

This Jonathan Power?
https://www.doctify.com/uk/specialist/dr_jonathan_power_1

Whats your source?
Offline Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14329 on: November 27, 2022, 07:10:12 pm »
Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14330 on: November 27, 2022, 07:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on November 27, 2022, 05:45:46 pm
That will be almost £200m spent this season.

theyve been spending for a good while, one of the biggest spenders in the league, its weird how they fall under the radar in that regard.
Offline MBL?

« Reply #14331 on: November 27, 2022, 09:03:16 pm »
Is Messi off to inter Miami? Reckon Phil can improve his game by a few levels.
Offline The G in Get Hard

« Reply #14332 on: November 27, 2022, 09:51:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 27, 2022, 04:31:45 pm
Left wing right wing number 10
Youse love 40 million quid bids.
Offline amir87

« Reply #14333 on: November 27, 2022, 10:35:07 pm »
A very good signing for that quoted price. Arsenal are making sensible moves in recent windows.
Offline PeterTheRed

« Reply #14334 on: November 27, 2022, 10:57:51 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on November 27, 2022, 10:35:07 pm
A very good signing for that quoted price. Arsenal are making sensible moves in recent windows.

A talented youngster with a few good games in the CL. And a pretty expensive gamble at £40 million ...
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #14335 on: Yesterday at 07:04:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on November 27, 2022, 07:47:55 am
According to the mirror, Modryk to Arsenal for 40m Will get done!

Top player, remember first coming across him ripping up Real Madrid in CL.

Need something more reliable than the Mirror and the Mail telling us this before I believe its getting done. Exciting player mind you.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14336 on: Yesterday at 01:44:11 pm »
Nkunku to Chelsea pretty much done for the summer.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #14337 on: Yesterday at 03:11:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:44:11 pm
Nkunku to Chelsea pretty much done for the summer.
What a bizarre move for him to make
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14338 on: Yesterday at 03:51:27 pm »
Can't help but feel that he will be another Werner/Pulisic/Havertz. You'd think a better team would have come in for him by now, so there might be something off with him.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14339 on: Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm »
Recent Bundesliga transfers have basically led me to believe that any top of the market prices are a complete rip-off unless the player is clearly best in the world at their position. I guess the question then is £60m top of the market or a reasonable price? Would say no way he puts up anywhere near the numbers he is in the Bundesliga here in the PL.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14340 on: Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm
Recent Bundesliga transfers have basically led me to believe that any top of the market prices are a complete rip-off unless the player is clearly best in the world at their position. I guess the question then is £60m top of the market or a reasonable price? Would say no way he puts up anywhere near the numbers he is in the Bundesliga here in the PL.

The likes of Dortmund and Leipzig play kamikaze football all season and it's exactly what those at the top of their clubs want to see. It's pretty grim actually when you think about it. A lot of the time they'd probably rather lose 5-4 than win 1-0 IMO, if the likes of a Sancho can score a brace and get 15 goals in a season, even from out wide at a young age. It's no wonder Dortmund invested in him and put him right into the first team because they knew they'd sell him on for massive money. The football he sees in the Prem is practically another sport.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14341 on: Today at 07:25:54 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm
Recent Bundesliga transfers have basically led me to believe that any top of the market prices are a complete rip-off unless the player is clearly best in the world at their position. I guess the question then is £60m top of the market or a reasonable price? Would say no way he puts up anywhere near the numbers he is in the Bundesliga here in the PL.

Think it also depends on the club they are actually signing for. Utd and Chelsea seemed to sign a lot over the years, without any real plan on how to get the best out of the player, clubs which seem to have regular changes in managers and systems.

It's been said on here many times, but it would have been interesting to see Werner play for Liverpool under Klopp for instance.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14342 on: Today at 11:53:32 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm
The likes of Dortmund and Leipzig play kamikaze football all season and it's exactly what those at the top of their clubs want to see. It's pretty grim actually when you think about it. A lot of the time they'd probably rather lose 5-4 than win 1-0 IMO, if the likes of a Sancho can score a brace and get 15 goals in a season, even from out wide at a young age. It's no wonder Dortmund invested in him and put him right into the first team because they knew they'd sell him on for massive money. The football he sees in the Prem is practically another sport.

It is a very interesting one as many (myself included) were super keen to see Jaden Sancho at Liverpool. I wonder if we have clever analytics that figured out he would not put up those numbers in the PL, or maybe we just never considered it because of the money involved?

Sancho's stats were off the charts in Germany, now he has fallen off the cliff and will be watching the World Cup miserably.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

« Reply #14343 on: Today at 12:08:16 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:53:32 am
It is a very interesting one as many (myself included) were super keen to see Jaden Sancho at Liverpool. I wonder if we have clever analytics that figured out he would not put up those numbers in the PL, or maybe we just never considered it because of the money involved?

Sancho's stats were off the charts in Germany, now he has fallen off the cliff and will be watching the World Cup miserably.
I'd say his £350k per week might cushion the blow somewhat.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14344 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:08:16 pm
I'd say his £350k per week might cushion the blow somewhat.

I'm sure it does but his career almost flat-lining won't fill him with joy.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14345 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:53:32 am
It is a very interesting one as many (myself included) were super keen to see Jaden Sancho at Liverpool. I wonder if we have clever analytics that figured out he would not put up those numbers in the PL, or maybe we just never considered it because of the money involved?

Sancho's stats were off the charts in Germany, now he has fallen off the cliff and will be watching the World Cup miserably.

He was an idiot going to Man Utd. Players willing to leave England to develop in Germany at a very young age really shouldn't waste that sacrifice and good career planning by heading to Utd on a massive pay packet when they're still pretty raw.
Online plura

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14346 on: Today at 02:43:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:53:32 am
It is a very interesting one as many (myself included) were super keen to see Jaden Sancho at Liverpool. I wonder if we have clever analytics that figured out he would not put up those numbers in the PL, or maybe we just never considered it because of the money involved?

Sancho's stats were off the charts in Germany, now he has fallen off the cliff and will be watching the World Cup miserably.

Jadon Sancho as a player I believe in a better environment would be excellent for many PL teams beyond just doing very well in Germany. But as a technical flair player he needs that right fit, in environment, manager, club, etc I think. Compared to someone more ruthless like Haaland that probably will do very well anywhere.
So key take away is that he made the wrong decision going to Man Utd, but with that hype and stupid transfer valuation there wouldn't be enough suitors.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14347 on: Today at 02:53:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:25:54 am
Think it also depends on the club they are actually signing for. Utd and Chelsea seemed to sign a lot over the years, without any real plan on how to get the best out of the player, clubs which seem to have regular changes in managers and systems.

It's been said on here many times, but it would have been interesting to see Werner play for Liverpool under Klopp for instance.

Youd have a point if all the transfers went to just one club. Just off the top of my head you have the likes of Haller, Joelinton, or even Weghorst that were busts. So regardless of club you get a similar result. What was the last Bundesliga transfer that was top dollar, not a release clause, and worked out? So why would I think Werner would be any different?
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14348 on: Today at 02:55:24 pm »
I dont think you needed to be a rocket scientist (or a good football scout) to pick Sancho out whilst he was at Dortmund. 114 goals or assists in 137 games for them. But looking at his stats on FBref (cos I honestly didnt watch much of him at all at Dortmund) it actually looks like he was incredibly clinical for a wide attacker considering how many shots he had. So whilst clinical is good, not getting as many shots away as others in his position....not so much. Plus not really contributing much defensively. As daft as it may sound it does seem like those three seasons at Dortmund he was just running very hot.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #14349 on: Today at 02:58:25 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:55:24 pm
I dont think you needed to be a rocket scientist (or a good football scout) to pick Sancho out whilst he was at Dortmund. 114 goals or assists in 137 games for them. But looking at his stats on FBref (cos I honestly didnt watch much of him at all at Dortmund) it actually looks like he was incredibly clinical for a wide attacker considering how many shots he had. So whilst clinical is good, not getting as many shots away as others in his position....not so much. Plus not really contributing much defensively. As daft as it may sound it does seem like those three seasons at Dortmund he was just running very hot.

Its one thing to run hot but still be good. Its completely different to run hot and then be bad. He can barely get a shot off now. Thats just not a system or coaching issue. Nkunku may be different but I wouldnt start with that assumption.
