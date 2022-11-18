It is a very interesting one as many (myself included) were super keen to see Jaden Sancho at Liverpool. I wonder if we have clever analytics that figured out he would not put up those numbers in the PL, or maybe we just never considered it because of the money involved?
Sancho's stats were off the charts in Germany, now he has fallen off the cliff and will be watching the World Cup miserably.
Jadon Sancho as a player I believe in a better environment would be excellent for many PL teams beyond just doing very well in Germany. But as a technical flair player he needs that right fit, in environment, manager, club, etc I think. Compared to someone more ruthless like Haaland that probably will do very well anywhere.
So key take away is that he made the wrong decision going to Man Utd, but with that hype and stupid transfer valuation there wouldn't be enough suitors.