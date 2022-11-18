I dont think you needed to be a rocket scientist (or a good football scout) to pick Sancho out whilst he was at Dortmund. 114 goals or assists in 137 games for them. But looking at his stats on FBref (cos I honestly didnt watch much of him at all at Dortmund) it actually looks like he was incredibly clinical for a wide attacker considering how many shots he had. So whilst clinical is good, not getting as many shots away as others in his position....not so much. Plus not really contributing much defensively. As daft as it may sound it does seem like those three seasons at Dortmund he was just running very hot.