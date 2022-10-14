Quite. Didn't the purchase agreement involve some commitment for investment in the team within a certain period? Once that amount is met, it seems very likely there will be a stark change in how they do business (or require Boehly to stump up some more of his own cash)



£2.5bn went to escrow for Roman. £1.75bn was verified as being available to spend on the stadium and squad over a 10 year period. I'm not a UK law expert but I question how that could ever be enforced. Roman is going to get his £2.5bn at some point in time so it's not like he's going to renege on the deal if they don't spend it.