THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on October 14, 2022, 10:58:09 am
Quite. Didn't the purchase agreement involve some commitment for investment in the team within a certain period? Once that amount is met, it seems very likely there will be a stark change in how they do business (or require Boehly to stump up some more of his own cash)

£2.5bn went to escrow for Roman. £1.75bn was verified as being available to spend on the stadium and squad over a 10 year period. I'm not a UK law expert but I question how that could ever be enforced. Roman is going to get his £2.5bn at some point in time so it's not like he's going to renege on the deal if they don't spend it.
Quote from: Simplexity on October 14, 2022, 01:45:45 pm
Someone is getting conned for alot of money then.

How? Hes a great player potentially, hard for any attacker to thrive in Simeone system currently.
Quote from: Coolie High on October 14, 2022, 05:20:43 pm
How? Hes a great player potential.

Agree. I like players like Felix, like Felix.
Douglas Luiz has signed a new contract. Interesting!
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: Simplexity on October 14, 2022, 01:45:45 pm
Someone is getting conned for alot of money then.

Nah, think theres a terrific player there. Just a bit of a stupid deal in the first place combined with him going to one of the most boring managers to play for as an attacking player. Id easily take him here, but hed cost way too much.
Quote from: El Lobo on October 14, 2022, 05:51:38 pm
Douglas Luiz has signed a new contract. Interesting!

He's not a huge Gerrard fan then!
Quote from: lionel_messias on October 18, 2022, 10:47:14 am
He's not a huge Gerrard fan then!
Judging by todays performance, none of them were. It was never a good fit there for Stevie. A step back might suit him now, a progressive Championship club I think he could do well with.

Villa will probably go mad in the transfer window again.
Both the times and the telegraph have indicated we are unlikely to meet the asking price for Bellingham. I didn't see that coming hahaha
Quote from: HardworkDedication on October 25, 2022, 09:36:28 am
Both the times and the telegraph have indicated we are unlikely to meet the asking price for Bellingham. I didn't see that coming hahaha

The Pope has been confirmed as Catholic and
and Danny Murphy has not been allowed into Mensa.

Seriously though, who at the club is briefing journalists, 6 months ago, "Oh yeah, we like Bellingham, we're waiting for Jude."

Highest profile midfielder of his age meet massive transfer fee in inflated market. Bloody rocket science, it ain't.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on October 25, 2022, 09:36:28 am
Both the times and the telegraph have indicated we are unlikely to meet the asking price for Bellingham. I didn't see that coming hahaha

Link?

Edit - found the bit in The Times.

“Liverpool are also admirers although it appears unlikely that they would be willing to pay Dortmund’s asking price, which is set to be more than £100 million.”
Were clearly feeding articles to the media to get Dortmund to lower their price, yep thats exactly what it is. I for one finally believe that this summer is going to be a big one for us!
Michael Edwards to Utd doing the rounds.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Quote from: clinical on October 25, 2022, 11:29:42 am
Michael Edwards to Utd doing the rounds.

Have just seen this. We all know the fume that is coming. Sadly.
Brighton signing Facundo Buonanotte who is a 17 year old midfielder playing in Argentina for 11m in January.  Doubt that means for sure Caicedo is moving but it's something.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  2, 2022, 06:08:58 pm
Brighton signing Facundo Buonanotte who is a 17 year old midfielder playing in Argentina for 11m in January.  Doubt that means for sure Caicedo is moving but it's something.
maybe we need to sign Brightons South American scout .
Think its worth remembering that Brighton have had Mwepu forced into retirement so stands to reason theyll be shopping for midfielders.
Quote from: lukeb1981 on November  2, 2022, 06:37:01 pm
maybe we need to sign Brightons South American scout .

They can take punts like that because their only real objective is to stay in the league. It's a smart strategy by them but not really one that scales to clubs that rely on European qualification.

That said I don't know why other midtable clubs aren't doing more of what Brighton is doing.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  2, 2022, 06:08:58 pm
Brighton signing Facundo Buonanotte who is a 17 year old midfielder playing in Argentina for 11m in January.  Doubt that means for sure Caicedo is moving but it's something.
Has the Work Permit thing changed? How are they getting these players in and playing while they are just youngsters from South America?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: WanderlustRed on November  3, 2022, 01:13:45 pm
They can take punts like that because their only real objective is to stay in the league. It's a smart strategy by them but not really one that scales to clubs that rely on European qualification.

That said I don't know why other midtable clubs aren't doing more of what Brighton is doing.

Reminds me a fair bit of Newcastle with Alan Carr's dad buying all promising french and African players from France and Germany for cheap - worked for a bit, low risk for them, and then it stopped working some time after they bought Papiss Cisse
Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2022, 02:39:04 pm
Has the Work Permit thing changed? How are they getting these players in and playing while they are just youngsters from South America?
Yes it has. Think they used to have to be a capped international but now if they have played in the South American version of the CL and a couple of other high level competitions they will have enough points for a work permit.

https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/dec/01/gbe-points-based-system-launched-011220
Quote from: Agent99 on November  3, 2022, 03:35:41 pm
Yes it has. Think they used to have to be a capped international but now if they have played in the South American version of the CL and a couple of other high level competitions they will have enough points for a work permit.

https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/dec/01/gbe-points-based-system-launched-011220


Thanks. I miss players going on loan to random european clubs for 4 years and never being seen again.

We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Quote from: Elzar on November  3, 2022, 02:39:04 pm
Has the Work Permit thing changed? How are they getting these players in and playing while they are just youngsters from South America?

It's pretty silly. Basically just by being a regular player in the Argentine league you can get close to or already at an automatic pass.

https://worldfootballindex.com/2020/12/work-permits-premier-league-post-brexit-english-clubs-efl-libertadores/

Ironically, Brexit appears to have made it easier, in general, to sign players from outside England.
Can't sign under 18's from abroad anymore (that Buonanotte lad will turn 18 in december),but otherwise much eased  regs so signing players straight from South America is on the menu so to speak now for PL clubs.
Quote from: Tobelius on November  3, 2022, 04:43:30 pm
Can't sign under 18's from abroad anymore (that Buonanotte lad will turn 18 in december),but otherwise much eased  regs so signing players straight from South America is on the menu so to speak now for PL clubs.

Does this apply for non-eu players also? Seen no more under 18 EU players anymore after Brexit at least.
Quote from: plura on November  3, 2022, 04:46:20 pm
Does this apply for non-eu players also? Seen no more under 18 EU players anymore after Brexit at least.

Says overseas players under 18 so yeah looks like it.Also no more than 3 under 21 per window and 6 in total a season was news to me.

https://www.lawinsport.com/news/item/new-transfer-regulations-for-premier-league-and-efl-clubs-post-brexit
City linked to Enzo Fernandez in their local rag. First time I watched him I felt he looked like a City player. Good on the ball and very snide.
Quote from: killer-heels on November 12, 2022, 02:00:24 pm
City linked to Enzo Fernandez in their local rag. First time I watched him I felt he looked like a City player. Good on the ball and very snide.

Good, they know they are not getting Bellingham ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 12, 2022, 09:09:41 pm
Good, they know they are not getting Bellingham ...

Yeah, ok.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 12, 2022, 09:09:41 pm
Good, they know they are not getting Bellingham ...

They realised they can't compete with Newcastle evidently.
Quote from: Schmidt on November 14, 2022, 06:52:41 pm
They realised they can't compete with Newcastle evidently.

In terms of money? Of course they can't. Newcastle are far richer than Man City ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 12, 2022, 09:09:41 pm
Good, they know they are not getting Bellingham ...

Nor are Newcastle you head case.
Has MacRed been on the sherry again?
 I have a long-term contract with Shakhtar [set to expire in December 2026], I give all my strength and energy so that Shakhtar achieves maximum results... but every football player has a dream to play in a top club and in a top championship - I am no exception.

"But I am 100 per cent sure that they are unlikely to buy a player from the championship of Ukraine for 100 million... I will not hide that I was very upset. The amount of 100 million puts a barrier for my transition to the top championship, which I so dreamed of. I can't say that my dream was killed, but wounded - that's for sure.

Mudryk, top player, wants to come to Arsenal... glory hunter
Dont give up on your dreams yet Mykhailo, they spent nearly that much on Nicholas Pepe :D
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:22:03 pm
Dont give up on your dreams yet Mykhailo, they spent nearly that much on Nicholas Pepe :D

Find it quite insane Nunez seemingly copped twice as much stick in a few months than Pepe did in his entire Arsenal career
