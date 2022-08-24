Wonder how close we really were to signing him?



Don't know if it was ever really close, we obviously wouldn't have forked out as much as they did as we didn't need him as much. Also that summer we only signed Van Den Berg and Adrian. I'd guess he was just a name on a list maybe. Looking back it's incredible how well we fared in the Champions League and Prem winning seasons given our main options behind the front 3 were Divock and Shaq. If you look at it from last season, we had the front 3 and Divock, plus Jota and Minamino, then added Diaz in January.It'll be hard to ever have such an abundance of quality like that again.