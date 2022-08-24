« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 994497 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13760 on: Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm »
Nicolas Pepe to Nice on loan. A terrible signing by Arsenal. I still can't believed they signed him for that much when half of his goals were penalties.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13761 on: Yesterday at 07:31:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:31:07 pm
Nicolas Pepe to Nice on loan. A terrible signing by Arsenal. I still can't believed they signed him for that much when half of his goals were penalties.
Wonder how close we really were to signing him?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13762 on: Yesterday at 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:31:56 pm
Wonder how close we really were to signing him?

Don't know if it was ever really close, we obviously wouldn't have forked out as much as they did as we didn't need him as much. Also that summer we only signed Van Den Berg and Adrian. I'd guess he was just a name on a list maybe. Looking back it's incredible how well we fared in the Champions League and Prem winning seasons given our main options behind the front 3 were Divock and Shaq. If you look at it from last season, we had the front 3 and Divock, plus Jota and Minamino, then added Diaz in January.

It'll be hard to ever have such an abundance of quality like that again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13763 on: Yesterday at 07:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:31:56 pm
Wonder how close we really were to signing him?
I don't remember there being a credible link at all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13764 on: Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:42:57 pm
It could of worked out so differently if he joined us. Alli under Klopp would of been something special imo

Personally don't think so. You've got to have the right character. I don't think Dele has it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13765 on: Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 07:41:54 pm
I don't remember there being a credible link at all.
Erm, he had official photos done and everything.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13766 on: Yesterday at 08:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:00:58 pm
Erm, he had official photos done and everything.


Count the fingers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13767 on: Yesterday at 08:54:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on August 24, 2022, 07:11:08 pm
Funny how the media never mentions how much United and Chelsea are spending, not a story unless Arsenal are the biggest spenders. Anthony Casemiro and Martinez , 200m. Chelsea spending even more . Not over 4 years, over 4 weeks.

Yeah it is actually quite crackers the soft ride they get.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13768 on: Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:54:35 pm
Yeah it is actually quite crackers the soft ride they get.
The defence is, "this is Manchester United we're talking about here".
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13769 on: Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:04:12 pm
The defence is, "this is Manchester United FOOTBALL CLUB we're talking about here".
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13770 on: Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm »
Unless it's Neville in which case it's Manchstnyted Football Club we're talking about here
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13771 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm »
The complaint with United is everyone always wants them to spend even more. Glazers out.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 09:41:00 am »
forest look like they are about to sign their 17th player! is that a record!?!?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13773 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: goalhanger14 on Today at 09:41:00 am
forest look like they are about to sign their 17th player! is that a record!?!?

Probably, swear they had something daft like 12 players leave due to loans and contracts ending, so weirdly about right for incomings.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 10:57:41 am »
West ham getting Paqueta , him and Rice in midfield is up there with the best in the league. Excellent signing .
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 11:15:58 am »
Everyone spending crazy money. Well, nearly everyone.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 11:24:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:57:41 am
West ham getting Paqueta , him and Rice in midfield is up there with the best in the league. Excellent signing .
All they need now is to play Ben Johnson in midfield with them and youve got Bens Paqueta Rice.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 11:27:38 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:24:14 am
All they need now is to play Ben Johnson in midfield with them and youve got Bens Paqueta Rice.

I don't know if you have thought about a career in comedy, but do it
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:24:14 am
All they need now is to play Ben Johnson in midfield with them and youve got Bens Paqueta Rice.


Nice !

Remember Charlton's back 4, Young Fish Costa Fortune
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:32:00 am

Nice !

Remember Charlton's back 4, Young Fish Costa Fortune

 ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13780 on: Today at 02:08:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:32:00 am

Nice !

Remember Charlton's back 4, Young Fish Costa Fortune

 ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13781 on: Today at 02:08:56 pm »
We would have had the best legendary back 4 if we put together
Clyne Dicks Sakho Matip
 ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13782 on: Today at 02:43:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:24:14 am
All they need now is to play Ben Johnson in midfield with them and youve got Bens Paqueta Rice.

Very good 👍
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13783 on: Today at 02:47:05 pm »
West Ham casually dropping 200m this summer with hardly any sales
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13784 on: Today at 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:47:05 pm
West Ham casually dropping 200m this summer with hardly any sales

I predict: the expensive signings will flop but the a couple of the cheap punts will come good and bail them out.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13785 on: Today at 02:50:15 pm »
Saudi Arabia FC confirm the signing of Alexander Isak, for £63 mill.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13786 on: Today at 03:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:50:15 pm
Saudi Arabia FC confirm the signing of Alexander Isak, for £63 mill.

Big money for him that. Ultimately now you're always going to pay a big fee for a young striker in one of the top leagues who has even an okay scoring record. His has generally been decent for Sociedad and he even won the Spanish Cup there, but struggled in front of goal last season.

Meanwhile Everton seem close to signing Maupay and are still linked heavily with the likes of Brereton Diaz from Blackburn and Che Adams
