He had an Achilles tendon rupture iirc, that probably hurt him more than anything at Chelsea. Their most interesting prospect for me was always Loftus Cheek. Unique combination of a centre back's height and strength amalgamated to the dribbling ability and pace of a winger. There were points when his stock there was low enough that a bid from us might have been entertained. Would've been the perfect Wijnaldum replacement, probably upgrade imo.
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony
thats madness.
Isak went 6 months without scoring last season.Outrageous fee.
Isaks looked top-drawer whenever Ive seen him, he could be a serious signing for them.
Speaking about yourself in the third person isn't very cool, Isak.
Lequipe are saying PSG have put in a 70m bid for Bernardo silva
Thats just weird
1. Where the hell is the money being filtered form?2. Why would city sell?
The fees some teams are paying this transfer window have been absolutely mental. As if it wasn't bad enough already..
Compulsory Swedish opinion here: Isak has always struggled with consistency and being very raw. Kulusevski is the better young Swedish player by quite a bit. I'm not convinced Isak will be a good fit in the Premier League. Ten goals per year for sure but more than that I really doubt.
It used to be big fees for big players, or at least players coming off an outstanding season that inflated their value. Now its big fees for players that even the buying club accepts have never done anything big.Getting business done early is very important, its a sellers market the closer deadline day come, too much desperation in the premier league.
I'll be amazed if West Ham isn't all of a sudden in a dog fight for Paqueta now that the fee is confirmed. He's not the player we need but for his supposed qualities that is pretty cheap.
Dele Alli doing a medical for Beşiktaş for a 12-month loan deal. Hard to be believe many of us on here wanted him so much a few years ago.
Chelsea also getting Aubameyang by the look of it
Crosby Nick never fails.
Feels an odd one, even for Chelsea when our consider his last year or so at Arsenal. Has played under Tuchel before if that counts for anything. Think he had his best spell at Dortmund in that time didnt he?
United and Chelsea will spend 300 million combined in the next week
Aye, Chelsea need a striker with Werner going.Auba and Sterling upfront could work out very well for them.
De Jong to Chelsea, Silva to Barcelona, Saka to City.
