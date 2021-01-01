He had an Achilles tendon rupture iirc, that probably hurt him more than anything at Chelsea. Their most interesting prospect for me was always Loftus Cheek. Unique combination of a centre back's height and strength amalgamated to the dribbling ability and pace of a winger. There were points when his stock there was low enough that a bid from us might have been entertained. Would've been the perfect Wijnaldum replacement, probably upgrade imo.
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony
thats madness.
Isak went 6 months without scoring last season.Outrageous fee.
Isaks looked top-drawer whenever Ive seen him, he could be a serious signing for them.
Speaking about yourself in the third person isn't very cool, Isak.
Lequipe are saying PSG have put in a 70m bid for Bernardo silva
Thats just weird
1. Where the hell is the money being filtered form?2. Why would city sell?
The fees some teams are paying this transfer window have been absolutely mental. As if it wasn't bad enough already..
