THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:14:39 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:10:20 pm
He had an Achilles tendon rupture iirc, that probably hurt him more than anything at Chelsea.

Their most interesting prospect for me was always Loftus Cheek. Unique combination of a centre back's height and strength amalgamated to the dribbling ability and pace of a winger. There were points when his stock there was low enough that a bid from us might have been entertained. Would've been the perfect Wijnaldum replacement, probably upgrade imo.
Agreed on Loftus Cheek. There's a phenomenal player in there, it's avoiding injury and getting him consistently displaying his best stuff - elite dribbler, powerful, great in the air, good passer. Where he fails is his pressing and his defensive work is average at best, but there's a reason he's 27 soon and he's one of many youth products who've come through at Chelsea in that time yet Chelsea haven't sold him and continued to entertain the thought of him being used in their first team. I'd honestly take him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:52:14 pm
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.

United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:53:43 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 04:52:14 pm
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.

United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.

yeah everton would get a better player.....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:01:16 pm
Isak went 6 months without scoring last season.

Outrageous fee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:10:58 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 04:52:14 pm
Gallagher on loan and £60m for Gordan seems like a good deal for Everton, should it happen.

United to throw mega money at Antony from Ajax apparently. That'll keep the green 'n' gold scarves in the wardrobes for a few weeks.

Sounds like an excellent deal for them,60 million for Gordon feels like them giving very little away for a fortune and whilst Gallagher has divided opinion here personally like the way he plays football.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:14:36 pm
I'll be amazed if West Ham isn't all of a sudden in a dog fight for Paqueta now that the fee is confirmed. He's not the player we need but for his supposed qualities that is pretty cheap.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:24:01 pm
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony thats madness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:24:26 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:24:01 pm
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony thats madness.

:lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:00:45 pm
Talk of Chelsea going for Harry Maguire if they can't get Fofana. Would be desperately funny, but what a let off for United that would be.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:50:21 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:24:01 pm
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony thats madness.

 :) They'll propably somehow end up paying more than the original asking price again.

Them tight arse Glazers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm
Anthony at that money is fucking crazy. I've read nothing about it but I assume there'd be add ons involved. At that price though you'd think it'd be about 65 million up front minimum. He'll cost more than Nunez did. Mentioned it the other day in the context of us signing Suarez from Ajax, we paid 20/25 million when he was two years older and fucking light years better. Times change and all but I think it's one of those deals which puts it into context.

Maguire at Chelsea would be funny but I hope it doesn't happen for the same reason as stated above. Difference is Chelsea would bomb him off far quicker than United would have for constant failure.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
Funny how the media never mentions how much United and Chelsea are spending, not a story unless Arsenal are the biggest spenders. Anthony Casemiro and Martinez , 200m. Chelsea spending even more . Not over 4 years, over 4 weeks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:16:57 pm
United and Chelsea will spend 300 million combined in the next week
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:22:51 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:24:01 pm
United apparently going upto 84m for Antony thats madness.
The Glazers don't back the team financially apparently
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 05:01:16 pm
Isak went 6 months without scoring last season.

Outrageous fee.
Isaks looked top-drawer whenever Ive seen him, he could be a serious signing for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:44:52 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
Isaks looked top-drawer whenever Ive seen him, he could be a serious signing for them.

Watched him on Sunday versus Barca, didnt look the same player that broke on the scene, think he ll be a disappointment
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Lequipe are saying PSG have put in a 70m bid for Bernardo silva

Thats just weird

1. Where the hell is the money being filtered form?

2. Why would city sell?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:30:06 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:27:52 pm
Isaks looked top-drawer whenever Ive seen him, he could be a serious signing for them.

Speaking about yourself in the third person isn't very cool, Isak.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:50:02 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:30:06 pm
Speaking about yourself in the third person isn't very cool, Isak.
I hadnt even noticed that!  Explains why I always rated the lad, top pedigree there.  Pity its Newcastle hes going to, I couldve had a bit of fun with a replica shirt if hed gone somewhere cool.  Hopefully Napoli or Union Berlin gazump them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
Lequipe are saying PSG have put in a 70m bid for Bernardo silva

Thats just weird

1. Where the hell is the money being filtered form?

2. Why would city sell?
Have you forgotten the newly established Qarari based crypto firm that has just become their bus hubcap sponsor for £100m per year?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:25:14 am
The fees some teams are paying this transfer window have been absolutely mental. As if it wasn't bad enough already..
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:32:25 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:30:06 pm
Speaking about yourself in the third person isn't very cool, Isak.
Ghost Town agrees with this
