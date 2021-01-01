He had an Achilles tendon rupture iirc, that probably hurt him more than anything at Chelsea.



Their most interesting prospect for me was always Loftus Cheek. Unique combination of a centre back's height and strength amalgamated to the dribbling ability and pace of a winger. There were points when his stock there was low enough that a bid from us might have been entertained. Would've been the perfect Wijnaldum replacement, probably upgrade imo.



Agreed on Loftus Cheek. There's a phenomenal player in there, it's avoiding injury and getting him consistently displaying his best stuff - elite dribbler, powerful, great in the air, good passer. Where he fails is his pressing and his defensive work is average at best, but there's a reason he's 27 soon and he's one of many youth products who've come through at Chelsea in that time yet Chelsea haven't sold him and continued to entertain the thought of him being used in their first team. I'd honestly take him.