Not a great scoring season for Isak last year but in his first couple of years with Sociedad he done well. Good player, still young but it's just crazy how much everyone is going for now, isn't it? 60 million quid ffs. There's not many players in the world that guarantee goals so those sort of fees certainly surprise me. Mind you, I remember when we signed Salah at 35 million and the general line was 'I remember when that sort of money used to buy you world class players.' Hindsight's a bitch.



Newcastle were always going to make a marquee signing towards the end of the window and I suppose he's it. The move for Chris Wood hasn't really worked out but Callum Wilson when fit is also a good striker. Surprised they've not gone for more to be honest.