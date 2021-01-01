« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 988264 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 11:12:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:58:59 am
The market is being destroyed by clubs like Chelsea spending so much on average English players. If Gordon is worth £60m, imagine how much other clubs will be demanding for their players. It's already in a poor state with the likes of Declan Rice valued at £150m.

It's crazy,kind of glad we don't shop in that massively inflated market of homegrown players.

Get them in very young for relatively small fees like Carvalho and Harvey,mould and train them in house seems a more sensible way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 12:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:12:07 am
It's crazy,kind of glad we don't shop in that massively inflated market of homegrown players.

Get them in very young for relatively small fees like Carvalho and Harvey,mould and train them in house seems a more sensible way.

We could of course sell Elliott and Carvalho for some insane fees if we wanted to now, or in a few seasons. Same goes for the new Scot. So we might not have received any insane fees like £60m for Gordon, but the fee for Ibe, Solanke, Brad Smith were all very favourable to us. Maybe that was a one off with Bournemouth :D.
But the money we got from Wilson and this year Williams wasn't too bad either.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 01:19:33 pm »
Sounds like Alexander Isak may be off to Newcastle.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:19:33 pm
Sounds like Alexander Isak may be off to Newcastle.

70million euros for a guy who scored 10 in 41 games last year. Insanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 01:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:19:33 pm
Sounds like Alexander Isak may be off to Newcastle.

He's ok - I thought he was going to be incredible - but he's not a fast or fluid as I first thought.


That said - whoever Newcastle installed as their DOF - they do things quietly and effectively it seems. Sucks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:23:50 pm
He's ok - I thought he was going to be incredible - but he's not a fast or fluid as I first thought.


That said - whoever Newcastle installed as their DOF - they do things quietly and effectively it seems. Sucks.

Dan Ashworth. He's a big reason why England are producing a lot of good footballers now and he was great at Brighton.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 01:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:24:51 pm
Dan Ashworth. He's a big reason why England are producing a lot of good footballers now and he was great at Brighton.
I don't think Ashworth had that much to do with producing the current cropmof good, young  English players. It's more clubs putting in more money and work in.

The 2000-2003 generation were already well integrated in to acadmey football by the time he was appointed by the FA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Mr F on Today at 01:23:01 pm
70million euros for a guy who scored 10 in 41 games last year. Insanity

He should be scoring more. Price is high but could be an outstanding pick up for Newcastle
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 01:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 01:36:41 pm
He should be scoring more. Price is high but could be an outstanding pick up for Newcastle

anyone "could be" an outstanding pickup.

I didn't realize it was a 70m E deal - that's terrible
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 01:39:09 pm »
West Ham are trying to get Lucas Paqueta. He profiles like a top six signing IMO - probably too forward-thinking for what we're in the market for.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13690 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm »
Not a great scoring season for Isak last year but in his first couple of years with Sociedad he done well. Good player, still young but it's just crazy how much everyone is going for now, isn't it? 60 million quid ffs. There's not many players in the world that guarantee goals so those sort of fees certainly surprise me. Mind you, I remember when we signed Salah at 35 million and the general line was 'I remember when that sort of money used to buy you world class players.' Hindsight's a bitch.

Newcastle were always going to make a marquee signing towards the end of the window and I suppose he's it. The move for Chris Wood hasn't really worked out but Callum Wilson when fit is also a good striker. Surprised they've not gone for more to be honest.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13691 on: Today at 01:47:37 pm »
Newcastle are building a good squad
CL contenders in 2 years i think
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 01:47:40 pm »
Newcastle doing a good job with their transfers, was hoping they'd target journeyman names, instead it's been depressingly logical and well thought out.....

They'll be in the CL within 2 seasons.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 01:52:51 pm »
Any DOF with half a brain could do what they are doing, they have a blank cheque book,
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm »
Been watching Isak a lot since Arsenal got heavily linked with him about a year ago. Hes a good player, but not more than that and this fee is crazy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 02:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:58:59 am
The market is being destroyed by clubs like Chelsea spending so much on average English players. If Gordon is worth £60m, imagine how much other clubs will be demanding for their players. It's already in a poor state with the likes of Declan Rice valued at £150m.

It doesn't always have a knock on though, some clubs are just stupid. Everton looking at James Garner for a fraction of the price who looks a better player than Gordon. Rice is a 50 million player, even allowing for English tax (same with Kalvin Phillips who at least went for that kind of price), it's nonsensical if a club are going to pay 2 or 3 times that.

You generally have to get players before they breakthrough in the PL though. Players like Carvalho and Elliott would cost a bomb if they came through at Everton and had a good season. Look at Calvert Lewin, they signed him for peanuts from Sheff United, he has a run of form scoring goals and was being touted for similar money to Gordon.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13696 on: Today at 02:12:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:47:37 pm
Newcastle are building a good squad
CL contenders in 2 years i think

Guimares is about the one top 6 calibre player they've got, Saint Maxim as a plan b option, maybe. They might sign a couple more of that calibre before the window shuts though.

Howe inherited a relegation fodder side and has signed players like Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Nick Pope and Matt Targett to add to that. They've been more than the sum of their parts under Howe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13697 on: Today at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:39:09 pm
West Ham are trying to get Lucas Paqueta. He profiles like a top six signing IMO - probably too forward-thinking for what we're in the market for.

He probably isn't what we're looking for right now (what are we looking for?  ;D) - But I think he'd be a great signing IMO.

A massive show of intent from West Ham. As for him, he'll obviously want to impress at West Ham before moving to a better side but everybody wants to play in the Premier League right now
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 02:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:12:03 pm
Guimares is about the one top 6 calibre player they've got, Saint Maxim as a plan b option, maybe. They might sign a couple more of that calibre before the window shuts though.

Howe inherited a relegation fodder side and has signed players like Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Nick Pope and Matt Targett to add to that. They've been more than the sum of their parts under Howe.
Howe is a very underrated coach.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 02:23:48 pm »
Really like Paqueta, always thought he'd be a good Bobby replacement if we wanted a similar profile of forward in squad.

He's better than West Ham, but seemingly no bigger clubs in for him. Newcastle were linked a lot, Arsenal too.

Be interesting how Isak gets on this league; talent is there but he did seem to regress a bit last season it seems.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13700 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm »
We should do the Paqueta deal for that fee, very cheap in all this transfer madness.
