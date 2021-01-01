« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:34:19 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm
Suarez had also done it internationally.

And bitten someone which helped reduce the fee didnt it?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:39:08 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:15:41 pm
I genuinely believe RAWK could have restructured Utds squad far better than they have done over the past few years, even with all their supposed professionals running the show.

Antony has lots of potential and theyve sold a lot of players this summer, but Ajax would be stupid to turn down £70m odd for him. Hes plainly not worth that yet. Or anywhere near it.

Gakpo to me is one of those talents where if he makes the right move, hell be great. If he goes to Utd hell be looking to resurrect his career at a B-tier European side within two seasons, like Depay before him.

Carrasco would be hilarious, the guy is absolutely washed up since he came back from China. 1/10th of the player he was threatening to be excellent several years back. Wasted the past 4 years of his career and apparently has an ego that outstrips the ability. Another right winger.

Its fucking brilliant. A united fan told me about Casemiro when he first heard the links.

"if we really wanted him we would have signed him a month ago, this is an agent offering him up to us and we are pulling down our pants"

He's absolutely nailed it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm
Are they actually close to signing Casemiro or are we still at the rumour stage?

Per MARCA: needs to pass a medical but deal is agreed for 71m, Casemiro getting a 5yr deal worth 20m/season which doubles his salary.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm
when United come sniffing for Gakpo

really bad porn film, that...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Manchester United progressing very quickly in signing Casemiro, @TheAthleticUK understands. Initial 60m + further 10m. A four year contract, with option of a fifth year.

Casemiro to be among #mufcs highest earners, with exception of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, @TheAthleticUK understands that while he will earn slightly more than at Madrid, contract heavily incentivised on #mufc being in Champions League in future seasons
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:16:53 pm
Retirement league.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:22:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:16:53 pm
Retirement league.
So United is like the new MLS?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Manchester United progressing very quickly in signing Casemiro, @TheAthleticUK understands. Initial 60m + further 10m. A four year contract, with option of a fifth year.

Casemiro to be among #mufcs highest earners, with exception of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, @TheAthleticUK understands that while he will earn slightly more than at Madrid, contract heavily incentivised on #mufc being in Champions League in future seasons
and he's gonna sign it?  silly man .... :)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm
lol bloody hell they are trying for everyone.  Is Sarr to Palace confirmed?  Surprised they haven't swooped in for him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:53:06 pm
Hahahahaha 71m for a 30 yr old Casemiro.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:02:53 am
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Manchester United progressing very quickly in signing Casemiro, @TheAthleticUK understands. Initial 60m + further 10m. A four year contract, with option of a fifth year.

Err would've been better to keep Matic around.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:28:34 am
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Manchester United progressing very quickly in signing Casemiro, @TheAthleticUK understands. Initial 60m + further 10m. A four year contract, with option of a fifth year.

Casemiro to be among #mufcs highest earners, with exception of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, @TheAthleticUK understands that while he will earn slightly more than at Madrid, contract heavily incentivised on #mufc being in Champions League in future seasons

At this point I'm wondering if United just left the conference call phone on after a talk with someone at the Athletic. It's either that, or they're contacting them the minute they speak to clubs and agents
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:05:42 am
Quote
The Brazil international had initially decided not to leave Madrid with the season having already begun. However, sources have told ESPN that Casemiro is gradually changing his mind because United offers him a much higher salary than he receives at Madrid.

From ESPN.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:10:31 am
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:44:07 am
How much will they have spent this season with Casemiro?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:59:37 am
Is Casemiro Luke Shaw level fat or just big boned?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:06:07 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
Per MARCA: needs to pass a medical but deal is agreed for 71m, Casemiro getting a 5yr deal worth 20m/season which doubles his salary.

Wow,that's an incredible deal for everyone except United.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:33:25 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:59:37 am
Is Casemiro Luke Shaw level fat or just big boned?

Just weirdly fat faced isnt he? Like hes never quite recovered from a dose of Mumps.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:10:17 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:33:25 am
Just weirdly fat faced isnt he? Like hes never quite recovered from a dose of Mumps.
He looks like love child of Charles Barkley and Erik Cartman but kudos to him, he made a good career thus far.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:54:05 am
Sixty million transfer fee, plus 300k wages, Casemiro's four year deal will cost well over 120 million.  :o

And the Glazers don't spend any money apparently  ;D

And that's not even including any agent's fee or signing on fee which usually happen with deals of this size.


Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:11:43 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/19/chelsea-complete-12m-casadei-signing-for-inter-on-six-year-deal-football

Chelsea paying £12 million for a 19-year old Italian midfielder with a grand total of zero first team appearances. I can't get over the level of stupidity necessary for a club with the best youth system in the country to continually let their prospects go for next to nothing while spending top dollar on other people's.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:21:09 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Manchester United progressing very quickly in signing Casemiro, @TheAthleticUK understands. Initial 60m + further 10m. A four year contract, with option of a fifth year.

Casemiro to be among #mufcs highest earners, with exception of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, @TheAthleticUK understands that while he will earn slightly more than at Madrid, contract heavily incentivised on #mufc being in Champions League in future seasons

Crazy fee. Look at what we paid for Thiago in comparison, whose ability is 20x that of hatchet man Casemiro.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:22:08 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:11:43 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/aug/19/chelsea-complete-12m-casadei-signing-for-inter-on-six-year-deal-football

Chelsea paying £12 million for a 19-year old Italian midfielder with a grand total of zero first team appearances. I can't get over the level of stupidity necessary for a club with the best youth system in the country to continually let their prospects go for next to nothing while spending top dollar on other people's.

They make signings like this all the time which just go completely unnoticed for the most part. They've just bought a goalkeeper from Chicago, an 18 year old and he was over 10 million. He's doomed to spend 6 years on loan and never make an appearance for the first team. The one they've just bought from Villa, supposedly highly rated, will be exactly the same.

Have to give it to them this time though, 'Cesare Casadei' is a superb name
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:45:58 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 03:47:56 pm
Final numbers for Morgan Gibbs-White transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Nottingham Forest:

£25m payment up front & guaranteed

£7-10m to follow in likely add-ons

The remainder is more difficult to achieve but can rise up to maximum of £42.5m



BBC reporting that deal as £25m plus add-ons, weird how the media reported one of our signings differently.  ::)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:32:06 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:22:08 pm
They make signings like this all the time which just go completely unnoticed for the most part. They've just bought a goalkeeper from Chicago, an 18 year old and he was over 10 million. He's doomed to spend 6 years on loan and never make an appearance for the first team. The one they've just bought from Villa, supposedly highly rated, will be exactly the same.

Have to give it to them this time though, 'Cesare Casadei' is a superb name

It is isn't it, screams Pro evo master league player
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:46:33 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:54:05 am
Sixty million transfer fee, plus 300k wages, Casemiro's four year deal will cost well over 120 million.  :o

And the Glazers don't spend any money apparently  ;D

And that's not even including any agent's fee or signing on fee which usually happen with deals of this size.

On the other hand, its hilarious that the only way they can buy players now is to offer wages well above market. Imagine they fall into that Barcelona sized hole eventually.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:55:39 pm
Wait until union bashing Jim takes over...they'll be paying washed up stars £1M per week. Look forward to them still getting tonked by Brentford.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:20:06 pm
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Fulham in advanced talks to sign Neal Maupay from Brighton in £15m deal. Still work needed so not done, but discussions advancing towards agreement. #FFC now firm favourites for 26yo striker ahead of Nottingham Forest & Everton
@TheAthleticUK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:34:10 pm
I hate United but Casemiro is a world class DM and a huge loss for Madrid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:42:48 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 05:34:10 pm
I hate United but Casemiro is a world class DM and a huge loss for Madrid.

He's no loss to them with Camavinga and Tchouameni in reserve and they've done well to flog him.

He'll bomb at United.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 05:47:56 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:42:48 pm
He's no loss to them with Camavinga and Tchouameni in reserve and they've done well to flog him.

He'll bomb at United.

I just don't see how he'll succeed there - whatever the benchmark of succeeding there is. Varane basically killed off his career by joining them, money obviously playing a big factor, and Casemiro looks to be doing the same. You can talk about a 'new challenge' all you want but ultimately money talks. They've both won fucking loads so I'm sure they can stomach not winning much more at this stage of their careers, especially when you're going to be earning upwards of 20 million a year.

They surely won't finish in a top 4 spot in the league, so I think their best bet this season is trying to win the Europa League. Their short term future is still looking pretty ominous though, the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Ronaldo etc are all going to have to be replaced soon, due to age/shitness. Beyond that you've got all your overpriced, overpaid dross like Sancho, Fernandes and so on.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:31:00 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:47:56 pm
I just don't see how he'll succeed there - whatever the benchmark of succeeding there is. Varane basically killed off his career by joining them, money obviously playing a big factor, and Casemiro looks to be doing the same. You can talk about a 'new challenge' all you want but ultimately money talks. They've both won fucking loads so I'm sure they can stomach not winning much more at this stage of their careers, especially when you're going to be earning upwards of 20 million a year.

They surely won't finish in a top 4 spot in the league, so I think their best bet this season is trying to win the Europa League. Their short term future is still looking pretty ominous though, the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Ronaldo etc are all going to have to be replaced soon, due to age/shitness. Beyond that you've got all your overpriced, overpaid dross like Sancho, Fernandes and so on.

Agreed. Honestly, it's quite shocking that they still proceed with these transfers and continue to get burned by them. Anyone else would have learned their lesson during the Van Gaal era. It's staggering how this "new era" under Ten Hag is just another repeat of the same mistakes. It's quite clear they really have no actual targets or strategy, considering how their targets are simply Ajax players and Galaticos past their best.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:37:53 pm
So reported fee and wages for Casemiro are £125m for his age 30-33 seasons. Must be nice to be able to just set money on fire at your leisure.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:57:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:47:56 pm
I just don't see how he'll succeed there - whatever the benchmark of succeeding there is. Varane basically killed off his career by joining them, money obviously playing a big factor, and Casemiro looks to be doing the same. You can talk about a 'new challenge' all you want but ultimately money talks. They've both won fucking loads so I'm sure they can stomach not winning much more at this stage of their careers, especially when you're going to be earning upwards of 20 million a year.

They surely won't finish in a top 4 spot in the league, so I think their best bet this season is trying to win the Europa League. Their short term future is still looking pretty ominous though, the likes of De Gea, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Ronaldo etc are all going to have to be replaced soon, due to age/shitness. Beyond that you've got all your overpriced, overpaid dross like Sancho, Fernandes and so on.

It reminds me of Schweinsteiger going there. Will the hunger still be there at 30 after winning everything? Especially in a rotten culture like that dressing room.

It'll probably help them more in Europe though but they should win the Europa League anyway, that's a garbage tournament these days in terms of quality teams.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:24:51 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:57:37 pm
It reminds me of Schweinsteiger going there. Will the hunger still be there at 30 after winning everything? Especially in a rotten culture like that dressing room.

It'll probably help them more in Europe though but they should win the Europa League anyway, that's a garbage tournament these days in terms of quality teams.

United win Europa league ? Me dont fink so fam
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:54:14 pm
He's obviously been an excellent player for Madrid for a very long time, but I think there are big questions about how he'll fit into that United side - I do think he'll improve them a decent amount, but not enough to justify those wages, and from a squad-building perspective it's another baffling decision.

Though I will say it's funny how everyone keeps highlighting his age as if he's some washed up waster at the end of his career - he's younger than most of our midfielders and only 18 months older than Fabinho...
