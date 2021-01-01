« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337] 338   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 972390 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13440 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
Oh, so that was the striker equivalent of Keita's last season in midfield? The club must be mad then, it's like we had prime Lothar Matthaus in our books. The nerve to say something so utterly idiotic while being so smug. It reminds me of a Trump supporter calling people stupid.  ;D
The height of stupidity is talking absolute bollocks with supreme confidence. I actually admire his deluded self assurance LOL.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13441 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:47:16 pm
Ermmm, no sorry you aren't following your own logic. There was a "clean bill of health". There were five of our best midfielders all fit and ready to go!

Keita featured above Henderson (whether he was first or fourth choice we can't know,and doesn't matter). Henderson is clearly a player you include in your original criteria that "we all know our ideal 11 for big games", before you forgot the point you were trying to make, so it remains a valid example of something you said never happened before.
But the 11 wasn't ideal because our number 9 wasn't fit.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13442 on: Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
Oh, so that was the striker equivalent of Keita's last season in midfield? The club must be mad then, it's like we had prime Lothar Matthaus in our books. The nerve to say something so utterly idiotic while being so smug. It reminds me of a Trump supporter calling people stupid.  ;D
Bit unnecessary that. Was only kindly explaining how there can be different measures for quality of performances than simply counting minutes.

Hope you're not deterred fallenhd, you've been one of the only people on recent pages to talk actual football and put forward ideas with things like tactics etc.  Be good to hear more from you
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13443 on: Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
But the 11 wasn't ideal because our number 9 wasn't fit.

Fuck me, i give up. You've wrapped yourself in knots, instead of admitting you were wrong. We get it, you don't like him - still, he started in two finals last year and that's enough for me to think he's trusted by the manager

Yes I know the brazilians were injured, before you think I want to continue this fruitless discussion=
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Not Italian
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13444 on: Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:54:37 pm
Bit unnecessary that. Was only kindly explaining how there can be different measures for quality of performances than simply counting minutes.

Hope you're not deterred fallenhd, you've been one of the only people on recent pages to talk actual football and put forward ideas with things like tactics etc.  Be good to hear more from you
No, he wasn't. He was being smug and condescending while offering an utterly ridiculous and irrelevant example.
Quote from: fallenhd on Yesterday at 09:07:06 pm
Simple if you actually think. But let me help. Simple solution for you to solve. If one striker plays 30 games and scores 5 goals and another 15 games but 20 goals. Which player had the better season?
If you take that as kind, I don't know what to say to you. Hadn't I been banned recently he would have had a much stronger response.

I even said that his level of performance would had to been stellar in those minutes for him to be considered to have a better season than Henderson, given the difference in minutes played. And I don't think that was the case. So yeah, think that was a fair response to that nonsense.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13445 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm
Fuck me, i give up. You've wrapped yourself in knots, instead of admitting you were wrong. We get it, you don't like him - still, he started in two finals last year and that's enough for me to think he's trusted by the manager

Yes I know the brazilians were injured, before you think I want to continue this fruitless discussion=
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13446 on: Yesterday at 10:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm
Ok. Cheers.

I'm not directing this question at you fella

Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13447 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm
If you take that as kind, I don't know what to say to you. Hadn't I been banned recently he would have had a much stronger response.
thought it was pretty clear from context that it was kind to me, that they helped explain what i might have meant with a hypothetical example
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:05:59 pm
I even said that his level of performance would had to been stellar in those minutes for him to be considered to have a better season than Henderson, given the difference in minutes played. And I don't think that was the case. So yeah, think that was a fair response to that nonsense.
They weren't even talking Keita, so I'm not sure why you took it as criticism of your post.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Not Italian
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13448 on: Yesterday at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
They weren't even talking Keita, so I'm not sure why you took it as criticism of your post.
Maybe because he was replaying directly to my post. That might have something to do with that.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13449 on: Yesterday at 10:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:25:41 pm
Maybe because he was replaying directly to my post. That might have something to do with that.
Keita isn't a striker though? Anyway, I'm sorry to have accidentally led to beef between you two.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,696
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13450 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Not Italian
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13451 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:42:52 pm
Keita isn't a striker though? Anyway, I'm sorry to have accidentally led to beef between you two.
::)

Yes, I know. That's why I said it was an "utterly ridiculous and irrelevant example.".

Don't sweat it mate, you had nothing to do with his response.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,258
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13452 on: Today at 12:34:22 am »
Wolves sign Nunes. Not Darwin, the other one.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,365
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13453 on: Today at 09:50:12 am »
People get so fixed on players coming into teams, we forget about players leaving teams. Have been through and picked out some that I hadn't noticed

Benteke to DC United
Delph, Kenny and Tosun have left everton
Jean Michael Seri has gone to Hull (Was linked with us and Barcelona just before his move to Fulham!)
Hamza Choudhary has gone to Watford
Issa Diop has gone to Fulham
Ryan Fredericks to Bournemouth

All the above are players I'd say were used a fair amount by their teams last season.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13454 on: Today at 09:54:34 am »
Diop and Fredericks could be decent signings for Fulham and Bournemouth (dont quite know who they may be replacing but they feel a decent enough standard although Diop went down the pecking order under Moyes in the last couple of seasons.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,669
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13455 on: Today at 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:50:12 am
People get so fixed on players coming into teams, we forget about players leaving teams. Have been through and picked out some that I hadn't noticed

Benteke to DC United
Delph, Kenny and Tosun have left everton
Jean Michael Seri has gone to Hull (Was linked with us and Barcelona just before his move to Fulham!)
Hamza Choudhary has gone to Watford
Issa Diop has gone to Fulham
Ryan Fredericks to Bournemouth

All the above are players I'd say were used a fair amount by their teams last season.
Shithouse.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,365
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13456 on: Today at 10:32:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:29:20 am
Shithouse.

Absolute twat he is, was glad to see him out the league. Always seems to play vs us and be determined to break someones ankles.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,786
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13457 on: Today at 11:58:59 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
;D

:lmao

Welcome to the club Mr Kissinger.
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13458 on: Today at 12:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:50:12 am
People get so fixed on players coming into teams, we forget about players leaving teams. Have been through and picked out some that I hadn't noticed

Benteke to DC United
Delph, Kenny and Tosun have left everton
Jean Michael Seri has gone to Hull (Was linked with us and Barcelona just before his move to Fulham!)
Hamza Choudhary has gone to Watford
Issa Diop has gone to Fulham
Ryan Fredericks to Bournemouth

All the above are players I'd say were used a fair amount by their teams last season.

I remember some story about this guy having problems with playing in cold weather but he seems to move further north every season. He'll end up in the Finnish league at this rate.   
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13459 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 12:13:55 pm
I remember some story about this guy having problems with playing in cold weather but he seems to move further north every season. He'll end up in the Finnish league at this rate.   

Thats the MLS isnt it?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13460 on: Today at 01:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:50:12 am
Jean Michael Seri has gone to Hull (Was linked with us and Barcelona just before his move to Fulham!)

Also a reminder that we as a fanbase should not get hung up about players that we are linked with but don't sign!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,351
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13461 on: Today at 01:06:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:05:49 pm
Also a reminder that we as a fanbase should not get hung up about players that we are linked with but don't sign!

What's Luciano Vietto upto these days?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13462 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm »
United getting Casemiro is an excellent singing for a world class proven DM. I hope Madrid don't sell for ffs.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,696
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13463 on: Today at 01:18:50 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:07:02 pm
United getting Casemiro is an excellent singing for a world class proven DM. I hope Madrid don't sell for ffs.

I honestly cant figure out if you are a parody account reading most of your posts  ;D  You give Fromola a run for misery.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13464 on: Today at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:06:42 pm
What's Luciano Vietto upto these days?
Formed a barbershop quartet with Alex Teixeira, Yevhen Konoplyanka and Talles Magno.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,918
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13465 on: Today at 02:15:40 pm »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13466 on: Today at 02:16:42 pm »
Apparently Forest have agreed a deal for Gibbs-White. Could reach £44.5m if add ons are achieved. I don't even know where to start.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,905
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13467 on: Today at 02:17:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:42 pm
Apparently Forest have agreed a deal for Gibbs-White. Could reach £44.5m if add ons are achieved. I don't even know where to start.

Surely not, that's insane money for him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,365
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13468 on: Today at 02:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:42 pm
Apparently Forest have agreed a deal for Gibbs-White. Could reach £44.5m if add ons are achieved. I don't even know where to start.

For a position they gave a player a £200k a week contract, that is even sillier.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13469 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:42 pm
Apparently Forest have agreed a deal for Gibbs-White. Could reach £44.5m if add ons are achieved. I don't even know where to start.

That price is absolutely insane.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13470 on: Today at 02:22:53 pm »
Would they take Ox off us?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,696
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13471 on: Today at 02:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:18:20 pm
For a position they gave a player a £200k a week contract, that is even sillier.

Lingard? That was Twitter BS, hes on 80k apparently.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13472 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Insanity.

It's a going to be a mad last couple of weeks of this window.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13473 on: Today at 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:22:02 pm
That price is absolutely insane.

Hope their fat Greek guy buys me next,i'm old,cheap and able to brew an average cup of tea.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,108
  • JFT96
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13474 on: Today at 02:39:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:17:35 pm
Surely not, that's insane money for him.

To the point youd question something dodgy going on, honestly

He was on loan in the championship last season. Dont get it at all
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13475 on: Today at 02:46:25 pm »
Hasn't Mendes been involved with Forrest's recruitment in the past? Guessing there'll be some friendly deals down line around this
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13476 on: Today at 02:49:26 pm »
All of a sudden 45m Jesus and 30m Zinchenko looking like incredible bargains. If we were to sign them now, in desperation , add another 15m to each
Logged

Online Yevgeny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • Believer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13477 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:07:02 pm
United getting Casemiro is an excellent singing for a world class proven DM. I hope Madrid don't sell for ffs.

Lol spot the Manc. Casemiro is 30 and only going there for the money. Another daft signing like Varane when your club needs hungry players with the right motivation.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,258
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13478 on: Today at 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:42 pm
Apparently Forest have agreed a deal for Gibbs-White. Could reach £44.5m if add ons are achieved. I don't even know where to start.

Just sickening to be honest
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • Not Italian
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13479 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
Gibbs fucking White, £44.5m? Are Forrest trying to get themselves into administration or something? What a completely insane timeline we're living in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 332 333 334 335 336 [337] 338   Go Up
« previous next »
 