« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 966745 times)

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 10:33:30 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:55:59 am
Personal terms agreed and he accepted Wolves according to Romano.


Great signing all around, ridiculous we haven't signed him ourselves when we're in such dire need of quality midfielder.
What's ridiculous is you thinking you know better than our recruitment staff.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,283
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 10:36:00 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:33:30 am
What's ridiculous is you thinking you know better than our recruitment staff.

Ok mate
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 10:37:54 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:55:59 am
Personal terms agreed and he accepted Wolves according to Romano.


Great signing all around, ridiculous we haven't signed him ourselves when we're in such dire need of quality midfielder.

Is it though? I'm fully on board the 'sign a midfielder' train, but I find it hard to get vexed when a specific player - who've we no reason to believe was a target - goes elsewhere. I'm sure he's quality, but he might just not be the type we wanted to sign. I mean, we know we wanted Tchouameni so presumably it's that type we're after and from what I've read, Nunes looks much more forward-thinking.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,458
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 10:52:42 am »
Wouldn't be surprised if he'll have a release clause inserted with all the noise about holding out for a CL club, if he storms the league this season, someone will get him for £70 million or something and have a league ready made player for less than Bellingham
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,150
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 10:54:01 am »
Atleti fans statement rejecting the signing of Ronaldo was a lovely read  ;D
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13325 on: Today at 10:54:14 am »
Looks like Leicester have a situation with Fofana. They really do squeeze teams by the bollocks when they want one of their operators. Perfectly within their rights but agents should be a bit smarter when dealing with Leicester. I'd want a cast iron clause in there before I got a talented player within 10 miles of them.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13326 on: Today at 11:09:52 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:54:14 am
Looks like Leicester have a situation with Fofana. They really do squeeze teams by the bollocks when they want one of their operators. Perfectly within their rights but agents should be a bit smarter when dealing with Leicester. I'd want a cast iron clause in there before I got a talented player within 10 miles of them.

Talented youngsters need to start insisting on buyout clauses to be honest.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13327 on: Today at 11:15:00 am »
Think clauses will become increasingly common in that tier below the top six. The growing PL power in terms of income means that the likes of West Ham, Everton, Leicester etc can demand huge money for their best players, and Anthony Gordon.

Although it's also strange in a way, because both Leicester and Everton are in pretty poor financial situations at the moment, so getting huge fees for their players is quite a feat.

Works both ways, because in years gone by those clubs further down the league were picking up your Mane types relatively cheaply, so flipping them after a couple of years for £35m was good profit. Now they're spending that in the first place, which means a 'good fee' is almost always £50m, unless there's a contract which has been rundown.

Anyway, won't be the case with Nunes at Wolves. He's a Mendes client, so if in a year he's got attention from the top six he'll just tell Wolves that he's moving, like happened with Jota.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:17:47 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,986
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13328 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
They spent nearly £40 million on him, as a 19 year old with about 30 senior games under his belt. If they had inserted a buyout clause when they signed him I wouldn't have thought it'd be far off what they seem to be asking for. Its not like he was a bargain, they spent a shitload on him and understandably want to make a good profit considering how he's progressed with them.

And lets be real....if there is one club on this planet who have absolutely no right to complain about exaggerated player prices, its Chelsea. Its literally their fault from 17/18 years ago that prices have got to where they are now. They've just spent £60 million on a decent left-back, you dont get to do that and then whinge that you're being priced out of a move for someone else who is much younger and has a much higher ceiling.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,846
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13329 on: Today at 11:23:33 am »
If players stop moving to mid teir clubs unless there's a low release clause for their next move then football is exponentially more fucked than it is already
The only way the West Ham's, Leicesters, Wolves' etc can even hope to sort of nearly compete is to sell players to the big clubs for large fees.
If you take this away the gap between super rich and the rest will increase even further and faster (e.g Germany and Spain)
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13330 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
Still disappointed it seems we won't be signing a midfielder this summer but not too bothered about Nunes going elsewhere, I think there's plenty of better midfielders around, I just think we'll be waiting until summer 2023 for (at least) one
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13331 on: Today at 12:57:06 pm »
A move for Cunha for the Mancs (at big money too) would reek of desperation IMO. He's not got a good scoring record and couldn't really make a mark in Germany.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:44:30 pm
Still disappointed it seems we won't be signing a midfielder this summer but not too bothered about Nunes going elsewhere, I think there's plenty of better midfielders around, I just think we'll be waiting until summer 2023 for (at least) one

Yeah I think so too we'll go with what we have.

Next season Morton could be useful squad player if he has a good loan at Blackburn.

Be interesting to see who we target/sign as you'd think one will arrive not counting on two/three though 😎
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 01:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:59:07 pm
Yeah I think so too we'll go with what we have.

Next season Morton could be useful squad player if he has a good loan at Blackburn.

Be interesting to see who we target/sign as you'd think one will arrive not counting on two/three though 😎

Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised if it was just one, especially if we end up with an expensive signing, someone like Bellingham for example.

That said, with Milner and Chamberlain surely leaving, and there being a very good chance Keita may do the same, I can't imagine one would be enough, not with Thiago being injury prone himself and reaching the final year of a contract I wouldn't be surprised if we also didn't extend beyond 2024. Henderson another who is getting on his career and minutes may need to be managed there.

I do have good hopes for Elliot/Jones/Carvalho who have a lot to contribute between them IMO, and hopefully as you say Morton could have a place here, maybe even Bajcetic if he kicks on in the unders. He's already been on the bench for both games this season though surely wouldn't have been with a full selection.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13334 on: Today at 01:24:41 pm »
Hard to predict a year out. Yes, were going to create room with the surely certain departures of Milner and Ox, and the potential exit of Naby. But at the same time, in a year we could be saying that Elliott and/or Jones have shot us the hierarchy, or Bajcetic could be a permanent part of the first team setup.

Youd still expect two additions would be required though. Think its becoming clear that one has to be a dominant defensive-minded player who can play as an 8 and maybe as a 6. Bellingham would probably come as more forward-looking, even if long term I think hed be a proper CM for us.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13335 on: Today at 03:54:22 pm »
Still 16 days of the transfer window to go......
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13336 on: Today at 04:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:54:22 pm
Still 16 days of the transfer window to go......

True.

I think we might be done in buys and sales now, thought Sepp or Nat would go but now i'd guess we not let them till Jan.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,265
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13337 on: Today at 04:38:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:57:06 pm
A move for Cunha for the Mancs (at big money too) would reek of desperation IMO. He's not got a good scoring record and couldn't really make a mark in Germany.
He reject them anyway
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13338 on: Today at 04:41:59 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:38:30 pm
He reject them anyway

 ;D Ouch, so would rather sit on Atletico's bench. Can't blame him really!
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13339 on: Today at 04:46:34 pm »
Saw United being linked to Caicedo at Brighton, he's one I think we might have on our radar but he's probably not played enough for the scouts to be sure on him.

Also apparently Beşiktaş want Dele Alli, with Everton willing to let the player decide on his future - they'll be absolutely desperate for him to say yes to it.
Logged

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13340 on: Today at 04:59:28 pm »
What happened with James Maddison going to Spurs or Newcastle. Attack minded goal scoring midfielder , English and I reckon would be exactly what we need long term replacment for our midfield.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13341 on: Today at 05:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:59:28 pm
What happened with James Maddison going to Spurs or Newcastle. Attack minded goal scoring midfielder , English and I reckon would be exactly what we need long term replacment for our midfield.
If Maddison's the answer we're definitely asking the wrong questions. He's mediocre at best for me.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,481
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13342 on: Today at 05:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:59:28 pm
What happened with James Maddison going to Spurs or Newcastle. Attack minded goal scoring midfielder , English and I reckon would be exactly what we need long term replacment for our midfield.

Good player but not good enough or athletic enough for our midfield, IMO.

Had a rough start to last season but has been on fire for about 10 months now.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13343 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm »
I definitely don't think Maddison is the answer for Liverpool but would be a good signing for many teams. He's scored 30 odd over the last two seasons with Leicester which is quite good for an attacking midfielder. He'd be an improvement on what the likes of Newcastle have but he could do a bit better than them IMO.

Not sure what his contract situation is but I've seen a price of 50 million quoted for him a couple of times. I think Leicester would be within their rights to ask for more given the insane amount Grealish went for.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,245
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13344 on: Today at 05:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:07:53 pm
Good player but not good enough or athletic enough for our midfield, IMO.

Had a rough start to last season but has been on fire for about 10 months now.
Yeah, he's playing in the wrong era. Not fast or clinical enough to be a forward, doesn't have the profile to play as an 8.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13345 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm »
Agreed doesnt cover as much ground as our midfielders but in terms of getting us goals from midfield and corners and stuff hes good enough.
Logged

Offline Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13346 on: Today at 05:32:04 pm »
When a games drifting away and we need a goal I just dont see Fab Milner or Henderson getting us a goal. This guy has a good ratio and also the amount of times our corners look go nowhere.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,455
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13347 on: Today at 06:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 05:07:53 pm
Good player but not good enough or athletic enough for our midfield, IMO.

Had a rough start to last season but has been on fire for about 10 months now.

Maddison's a good player but he's not the profile of player we need when we've already got Jones, Elliott and Carvalho. He's also priced at 60 million BEFORE Chelsea spend over 80 on Fofana.

We'd be better off getting Ndidi.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13348 on: Today at 06:48:00 pm »
I wouldn't actually call Maddison a midfielder, in another era he'd be a traditional 10. He's just not what we need at all.

Are Everton really going to fuck up this Gordon sale? Either the PL would prevent them from spending the money they get or they're smoking something is all I can figure for why this isn't done.
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13349 on: Today at 06:53:19 pm »
Forest buying 15 and maybe another in Aouar is crazy. Imagine trying to bed in that many players?!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,433
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13350 on: Today at 06:54:39 pm »
You've missed out 2, they've bought 17 so far.  ;D
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13351 on: Today at 06:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:39 pm
You've missed out 2, they've bought 17 so far.  ;D

Completely lost track haha. 🙃🤣
That is truly bonkers though.

Cooper must have 0 idea about half of his first 11. He seems a good manager but that is an overload
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,433
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13352 on: Today at 07:16:44 pm »
To be fair to them they've lost 9 players who've gone back to their parent club or have been released. So they needed to not only get back to  that number but also beef up their squad for the Premier League.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,348
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13353 on: Today at 07:24:54 pm »
Everton should drive Gordon to Chelsea for that much money is insane.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13354 on: Today at 07:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:46:34 pm
Saw United being linked to Caicedo at Brighton, he's one I think we might have on our radar but he's probably not played enough for the scouts to be sure on him.

Also apparently Beşiktaş want Dele Alli, with Everton willing to let the player decide on his future - they'll be absolutely desperate for him to say yes to it.
He's too young. They'd eat him up.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,534
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13355 on: Today at 08:02:08 pm »
Dele Alli potentially leaving Everton is quite funny really. Everton are usually the ones being duped but theyve both duped themselves by signing him and Spurs by loading most of his fee into ridiculously easily achievable add-ons that are yet to be achieved.

It will leave Spurs out of pocket and Everton looking as bemusingly inept as they have done for some years now.

Still think Klopp at the right time wouldve recovered Allis career. Now I think its too late.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13356 on: Today at 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:02:08 pm
Dele Alli potentially leaving Everton is quite funny really. Everton are usually the ones being duped but theyve both duped themselves by signing him and Spurs by loading most of his fee into ridiculously easily achievable add-ons that are yet to be achieved.

It will leave Spurs out of pocket and Everton looking as bemusingly inept as they have done for some years now.

Still think Klopp at the right time wouldve recovered Allis career. Now I think its too late.
What happened to him?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,534
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13357 on: Today at 08:18:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:10:09 pm
What happened to him?
Hard to say, everything would be speculative; once hed made it he got lazy, believed the hype about himself, when he got his first massive contract he lost focus, Pochettino leaving impacted him etc etc

Spurs forums are rife with the fact he lived a celebrity lifestyle in London and football was secondary to him. I doubt well ever know but he couldve been a monster false nine or deep-lying forward if hed dedicated himself. Hes still only 26 so he could, but a loan move to Turkey at your supposed peak age doesnt suggest hell be coming back to the Premier League a renewed player.

From 2016-2018 he got 37 goals and 26 assists in 107 games from midfield. That was elite and he was 19 - 21 at the time.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Up
« previous next »
 